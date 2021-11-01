2021 Year In Review: INF Vinny Capra

Jays From the Couch Will Review Seasons Of Many, Hopefully, Most, Of The Toronto Blue Jays Prospects. Not Just The Top Prospects.

Drafted in the 2018 Draft in the 20th round, Vinny Capra spent his 1st professional season as a member of the Vancouver Canadians and Lansing Lugnuts. In 39 games with the C’s, he batted .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, and 2 home runs. Capra slashed .265/.333/.410 in July which led to promotion on August 3rd, joining the Lansing Lugnuts for 25 games. In August at the new level, Vinny Capra slashed .266/.324/.351 with 8 doubles.

In 2019, the 22-yr-old received an aggressive promotion as he joined the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Capra kicked off his AA career with successful months in April, May, and June batting .250, .272, and .253. At the end of June, the young infielder owned a slash line of .259/.320/.346 with 12 doubles, a triple, and 2 home runs. It is possible the league adjusted to the infielder as he batted just .184 and .188 in July and August. Vinny finished the season with a .229BA and .605OPS while collecting 20 doubles, a triple, 3 home runs, and 15SB.

Month-By-Month

The native of Melbourne, FL., remained in Double-A making 14 starts in May, posting an impressive .303BA with .822OPS. Capra hit 3 doubles and stole 2 bases while also walking 6 times with 15 strikeouts.

Vinny Capra continued to fight for an everyday role in June, appearing in just 12 games. He made the most of his opportunities with a .426BA and a1.215OPS. The versatile Capra surprised with 2 doubles, a triple, and 4 home runs, driving in 10RBI. He walked just twice and struck out 13 times.

His June hot streak carried over into July, batting .361 with an impressive 1.107OBP in 18GP. Vinny collected 7 more doubles, 3 triples, and 2 home runs while driving in 19 runs. He received the AA Northeast Offensive Player of the Week on the 18th. On July 23rd, Vinny Capra was rewarded with a promotion to Triple-A. Capra debuted with the Herd on July 24th, striking out in his only at-bat. In 5 appearances, Vinny Capra registered 8 at-bats with no hits, a walk, and three strikeouts.

Vinny Capra was returned to Double-A on August 2nd. He played in 21 games, cooling off to a .265BA with a .783OPS. The 5-foot-8 right-handed batter hit 3 doubles and 4 home runs, driving in 19RBI. He set a season-high for strikeouts and walks in a month with 22 and 9.

September was shortened due to Covid protocol and, to a lesser extent, weather. Vinny Capra appeared in 7 games in September, batting .292 with 2 doubles.

At the End Of the Day

In his age 24 season, Vinny Capra played in 72 games producing a spectacular .407wOBA and 156wRC+. He showed off the power side of his game with a career-high .222ISO and .428BABIP which produced 17 doubles, 3 triples, and 10HR while driving in 58RBI.

Vinny walked 25 times for an 8.9BB% while striking out 74 times for a 26.2K%. He finished with an uninspiring .34BB/K to go along with an impressive .327/.396/.548 triple slash and tidy .945OPS.

After stealing 15 bases in 2019, Capra base-stealing numbers disappeared in 2021 with just 4 stolen bases.

Best Game

On July 13th and 14th, Vinny Capra had two of his best games of 2021. On the 13th, Vinny went 4-for-5 with a run scored, a double, and a triple while driving in 5 runs. Capra singled in the 3rd and 5th. In the 5th, Capra singled home Otto Lopez. In the 7th, Vinny Capra doubled home Jordan Groshans and LJ Talley, scoring off a Kevin Vicuna double. He capped off his strong game with a two-run triple.

On the 14th, Capra’s hot bat propelled him to a 2-for-3, 8 total bases performance. Vinny walked in the 1st and the 4th. Capra hit a 2-run home run in the 8th to give the Fisher Cats a 6-5 lead. He extended the lead to 10-5, with his second 2-run home run of the game.

Not a bad set of games, going 6-for-8 with 3 runs scored, a double, a triple, a pair of home runs, and 9 runs scored.

LHP vs RHP

The native of Melbourne, FL., crushed LHP. In 65 at-bats, the right-handed batter collected 33 hits, including 7 doubles, 3 triples, and 4HR for a .508/.549/.892 slash line. Against RHP, Capra posted a steady .262BA and .771OPS in 183at-bats.

Clutch or No

With the bases empty, Vinny Capra batted .336 with a .925OPS. Capra hit four solo home runs, 8 doubles, and 2 triples. The infielder had 8 at-bats with the bases loaded, collecting 5 hits which included a double, a triple, and a home run for 15 runs batted in.

With runners in scoring position, the 25-yr-old went 28-for-70 for a .400BA and 1.211OPS. He stroked 4HR along with 7 doubles and 2 triples for 49RBI.

In the Field

Vinny Capra played all over the field in 2021. Vinny spent most of his time at 3rd base (42GP), committing 8 errors with a .917FPTC. Capra played 14 games at SS, 10 games at LF, 1.0IP behind the plate and made one out on the mound.

In Triple-A, Vinny Capra played one game at 3rd and 4 games in LF.

Looking Ahead

Rule 5 eligible, has the 5-foot-8 infielder done enough for a spot on the 40-man roster? The Blue Jays roster or another Major League club?

The 25-yr-old infielder should head to Buffalo. Despite his strong offensive breakout season, Vinny Capra may still need to fight for a position and for playing time. Jordan Groshans, Samad Taylor, Kevin Smith, and Otto Lopez will all be competing for playing time with each other and Vinny Capra. Unfortunately, at this stage, Vinny Capra appears to be a very good Double-A player with the chance at being a decent Triple-A player but the likelihood of becoming a productive major league utility player is still in question.

