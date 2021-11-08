2021 Blue Jays Arizona Fall League Update: Week 4

Jays From the Couch Will Review The Progress Of The Blue Jays Prospects Currently Playing In The Arizona Fall League For The Mesa Solar Sox

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The Mesa Solar Sox went 4-1-1 in week 4, improving to 11 and 9 which places them in 3rd overall. The Sox hold a 4 game lead in the AFL East.

November 1st, 2021

Game 15

Score- Javelinas 15 to Solar Sox 15

Gabriel Moreno batted 2nd and DH’d. The Blue Jays catcher went 2-for-6 with 2 runs scored and was pinch ran for by Leo Jimenez in the 10th inning. Moreno collected two singles in the 1st inning, scoring off a Spencer Horwitz single and JJ Bleday 2-run double.

Spencer Horwitz played 1st base and batted 5th, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, a run batted in, two walks, and a strikeout. Spencer singled on a line to LF, bringing home Gabriel Moreno. Horwitz worked a leadoff walk. He singled in the 3rd inning but Nelson Velazquez was thrown out at 2nd. Horwitz drew another leadoff walk in the 6th inning, stole 2nd base. In the 10th, Spencer Horwitz reached on a fielding error to score Leo Jimenez and tie the game 15-15.

Graham Spraker entered the game to start the 6th. He allowed one hit, striking out a pair. Spraker struck out Nick Gonzales and Bryson Stott to open the inning. He allowed a double before getting Zach DeLoach to fly out to LF. Graham threw 14 of his 18 pitches for strikes.

Cre Finfrock threw 2 innings to close out the game, pitching the 9th and 10th innings. Finfrock got off to a rough start, allowing a double, and a pair of walks before getting an out. Despite getting Eguy Rosario to ground into a double play, Logan O’Hoppe scored. Cre struck out Jesse Franklin to end the inning. Cre Finfrock got the first two outs of the 10th rather quickly before a wild pitch allowed the runner to 3rd. Nick Gonzales singled home Logan Davidson (who started the inning at 2nd base). He threw 31 pitches, 21 for strikes.

November 2nd, 2021

Game 16

Score- Solar Sox 7 to Desert Dogs 4

Gabriel Moreno made another start behind the plate and batted 2nd. Gabby collected two doubles, drove in a pair of runs, and walked once. He committed an error on catcher interference. Moreno walked in the 3rd. He picked up his first hit in the 6th, stroking a two-run double to LF, 5-2. Moreno led off the 8th inning with a double. Gabriel owns a .366 with a 1.045OPS with 6 doubles and 8RBI.

Leo Jimenez played SS and batted 8th, going 1-for-2 with a run scored, an RBI, along with 2BB. In the 4th, Leo singled home Velazquez to give the Sox a 1-0 lead. Jimenez led off the 6th with a walk, scoring on a Moreno double. He drew another walk in the 7th. Leo is batting .217 with .762OPS with 3RBI.

The Solar Sox 1st baseman batted 5th, going 1-for-4 with a run scored, and a walk. Following a Velazquez home run to lead off the 7th inning, Spencer Horwitz hit his 3rd double of the season, reached 3rd base on a passed ball, and scored on a Greg Cullen sac fly, 7-2. Spencer continues to bat .400 with 1.042OPS with 3 doubles.

November 3, 2021

Game 17

Score Solar Sox 5 to Desert Dogs 4

Gabriel Moreno batted 2nd and played behind the plate, going 1-for-2 with 2RBI and 2BB. Moreno picked up an RBI with a sac fly in the 1st inning. He picked up another RBI in the 9th inning, grounding into a force out to cash in Greg Cullen. Gabriel’s only hit came in the 3rd with his 7th double. Moreno owns a .372BA with a 1.077OPS with 7 doubles, and 10RBI.

Spencer Horwitz played 1st and batted 5th, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. He reached base on a throwing error in the 2nd inning. In the 4th, Horwitz singled and scored off a former Blue Jays pitching prospect Josh Winckowski wild pitch. In the 8th, Spencer Horwitz doubled to LF but was thrown out at the plate on a Logan Davidson single. The big game pushed the surging 1st baseman to .408 with 1.059OPS with 4 doubles.

Brody Rodning pitched a perfect 7th, striking out the side. He threw 13 of his 19 pitches for strikes. His ERA is down to 7.36.

November 4th, 2021

Game 18

Score Rafters 2 and Solar Sox 0

Leo Jimenez batted 2nd base and played 2nd. He was replaced by a pinch hitter in the 3rd inning. He went hitless in his only at-bat.

Horwitz batted 5th and DH’d, going 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. His only hit was a leadoff single in the 4th inning.

Micheal Dominguez started and produced his best AFL start. Micheal allowed a solo HR in the 5th to Ezequiel Tovar. In the 6th, Brett Baty added another Rafters run when Brett Baty singled home Eric De La Rosa. The 21-yr-old threw 70 pitches, 50 for strikes. He induced 5 groundball outs and 4 flyball outs, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits, striking out 6 without walking a batter. The solid start dropped his ERA to 5.94ERA.

November 5th, 2021

Game 19

Score Solar Sox 3 and Rafters 2

Moreno batted 4th and caught for the Solar Sox. Gabby went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout. He allowed one stolen base and caught one. In the 1st inning, he singled home JJ Bleday to put the Sox on the board, 1-0.

Horwitz batted 5th and played 1st, going 1-for-4 with a strikeout. His only hit came leading off the 6th inning.

Spraker closed the game, picking up his 2nd save, with a perfect 9th inning. Graham got the first two batters to fly out, getting Willie MacIver to ground out. He continues to sport a perfect 0.00ERA.

November 6th, 2021

Game 20

Score Solar Sox 12 to Saguaros 9

Gabriel Moreno played 3rd and batted 5th, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. Gabby doubled in the 3rd inning, scoring Velazquez, 5-1. In the 5th, Moreno singled on a line to RF. He walked to lead off the 7th and scored off a Troy Johnston single. Gabriel is now batting .373 with a 1.057OPS with 8 doubles, and 12RBI.

Cre Finfrock had a rough outing, coming into the game in the 8th. Cre allowed 2 runs on one hit and 3 walks, striking out one batter. The 8th inning got off to a rocky start with a walk and a HR. He got the next two outs before walking a pair but got Elijah Dunham to ground out to end the frame. He threw 34 pitches, 14 strikes.

Rodning opened the 9th inning, walking the first two batters. He hit Justin Foscue with a pitch to load the bases. Brody got Andres Chaparro to fly out for the only out he’d manage. Israel Pineda singled home Seuly Matias. This was the end of it for Brody Rodning but one more run was credited to him before the inning was done. He finished with an ugly line of two runs on one hit and two walks in 0.1IP. He threw 11 of his 24 pitches for strikes.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *