2021 Year In Review: INF PK Morris

Drafted in the 2017 Draft in the 14th round, Patrick ‘PK’ Morris kicked off his professional career with an 18 game stint as a member of the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays. He batted a healthy .259 with a .328OBP and .315SLG. He picked up 3 doubles while working 6 walks and striking out 15 times.

The following season in 2018, Morris remained in short-season as a member of the Bluefield Blue Jays. The 19-yr-old appeared in 51 games, going 39-for-181 with a .215BA. He hit 4 home runs, 8 doubles, and a triple for a .122ISO. Morris still managed to post a somewhat average .317wOBA.

In his age 20 season, PK repeated the level which typically means the writing is on the wall and it’s time to think about coaching or life after baseball. The 20-yr-old 1st baseman/DH responded by improving his batting average (.251), BB% (15.2%), K% (23.6%), and ISO (.163). Morris hit 7 doubles and 8 home runs in 52 games. He also posted a much-improved .363wOBA with a 120wRC+.

Following the pandemic canceled season of 2020, PK Morris joined the Dunedin Blue Jays to start the 2021 season.

Month-By-Month

The native of Tampa, FL., played 14 games for the D-Jays in May with a .212BA and .723OPS. In his first taste of Full-Season A-Ball, Morris collected 3 doubles and 2 long fly balls along with 9 walks and 22 strikes outs. Those 22K are a little too much.

Morris had better success in 23GP in June. He hit deposited two more balls over the fence and collected 5 doubles. His batting average increased from .212 to .236 with a .254 month. Morris improved his OBP from .339 to .411 and SLG from .385 to .408 between May and June. His BB:K totals improved from 9:22 to 19:26. Still, those K’s are a little high for a 2HR but those BB numbers are looking good.

In July, Morris continued his success from the previous month by posting another .254 month. His OBP and SLG skyrocketed to .460 and .456 for an impressive .916OPS. The 6-foot-1 1st baseman improved his doubles total to 13 with 5 more. He hit his first triple of the season and connected on 3HR for a season-high 15RBI. More impressive than that, Morris finished the month with 2 more walks than strikeouts, 29:27 in 26 games.

The 22-yr-old showed consistency with the bat in August by batting .250, his 3rd month with a BA between .250 and .254. He wasn’t able to match his July BB:K numbers, posting a 13:29 in August. He hit 4 more doubles, a triple, and 2 home runs to drive in 13RBI. Morris’ OBP and SLG fell back to earth with a .753OPS.

After 11 games in September, PK Morris was promoted to Vancouver, joining the Canadians on September 14th for 5 games. PK slashed .297/.460/.405 in his final two weeks in a Dunedin uniform. He picked up 4 doubles and 10RBI, walking 11 times, and striking out 12 times. In 19 at-bats with the C’s, Morris struck out 10 times, collecting one single, and scoring one run.

At the End Of the Day

In his age 22 season, PK Morris played in 100 games with the D-Jays producing a spectacular .397wOBA and 131wRC+. He showed off some power with 21 doubles, 2 triples, and 9HR for a .161ISO and .356BABIP. PK drove in 57RBI and scored 58, stealing 5 bases.

Morris walked 81 times for an impressive 19.5BB% while striking out 116 times for a 28K%. He finished with an inspiring .70BB/K to go along with a tidy .251/.407/.412 triple slash and .819OPS.

PK Morris used the entire field with 38.7Pull% and 34.0Oppo%. His FB% and GB% totals are 34.3 and 34.3 for a 1.00GB/FB.

Best Game

On May 8th, the 4th game of his season, PK Morris went 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored, 2 home runs, 6RBI, 2BB, and a K. Batting 6th and playing 1st base against the Tampa Tarpons, the Tampa native came to the plate in the 1st inning with Zach Britton and Mac Mueller on base. Morris jumped on the first pitch of the AB, sending the pitch over the fence in CF, 4-0.

After striking out in the 2nd, Morris came to the plate in the 4th inning following an Orelvis Martinez and Mueller walk. Again, Morris didn’t waste much time by jumping on a 0-1 pitch and depositing the pitch in CF for his 2nd HR of the year and of the game, 9-5. PK walked and scored in the 6th, 10-12. He walked and didn’t score in the 7th.

LHP vs RHP

Morris showed more power against RHP (259AB). He slashed .234/.437/.297 against LHP (64AB) versus .255/.398/.440 against RHP. All his HR and triples came off RHP, with 4-of-17 doubles coming off LHP.

Clutch or No

With the bases empty, PK Morris just .214 with 7 doubles, a triple, and 4 solo HR. The 1st baseman registered 4 at-bats with the bases loaded, collecting a single, 3BB, and 7RBI. He had 119AB with runners in scoring position, the 22-yr-old went 36-for-119 for a .303BA and .928OPS. He stroked 4HR along with 10 doubles and a triple for 49RBI.

In the Field

PK is considered the best defensive 1st baseman in the system. He played 88 games at 1st and 12 games as the club’s DH. At 1st, PK committed 5 errors in 641TC for a .992FPCT.

Looking Ahead

Rule 5 eligible, has the 6-foot-1 1st baseman hasn’t progressed enough to receive much or any consideration to be selected at the Draft; therefore, he will 100% not be added to the 40-man roster.

The 22-yr-old will start the year in Vancouver in 2022, getting the bulk of the reps at 1st base. I am not sure there is much of a future here. He shows a selective eye at the plate but his in-game power has been slow to develop.

In a perfect world, Morris will follow in the footsteps of a similar Blue Jays 1st base prospect turning heads in Arizona Fall League. Spencer Horwitz doesn’t have elite power but he makes contact and gets on base, something Morris has shown the ability to replicate. The big difference here is Horwitz has never posted K% in the 20’s like Morris. The two 1st basemen are almost a year apart with PK turning 23 on the 30th of this month and Horwitzturning 24 on the 14th.

