A Potential Blue Jays Bullpen Target

Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



Much of our attention will be on the Toronto Blue Jays’ search for an impactful infielder and a fifth starter, but they would do well to consider adding to their bullpen. After signing Yimi Garcia, the relief corps looks rather good. They don’t need to do much to round it out. They very well could look for those late offseason (with the CBA up in the air, everything could be late offseason) minor league deal type signings and be just fine. But, if they really want to give themselves a chance to start the season in the best shape possible, they should consider signing Collin McHugh.

Standard Pitching Year Age Tm W L ERA G GS GF IP H ER HR BB SO FIP WHIP 2012 25 NYM 0 4 7.59 8 4 1 21.1 27 18 5 8 17 5.95 1.641 2013 26 TOT 0 4 10.04 7 5 2 26.0 45 29 6 5 11 5.78 1.923 2013 26 NYM 0 1 10.29 3 1 2 7.0 12 8 2 3 3 7.19 2.143 2013 26 COL 0 3 9.95 4 4 0 19.0 33 21 4 2 8 5.26 1.842 2014 27 HOU 11 9 2.73 25 25 0 154.2 117 47 13 41 157 3.11 1.022 2015 28 HOU 19 7 3.89 32 32 0 203.2 207 88 19 53 171 3.58 1.277 2016 29 HOU 13 10 4.34 33 33 0 184.2 206 89 25 54 177 3.95 1.408 2017 30 HOU 5 2 3.55 12 12 0 63.1 62 25 7 20 62 3.82 1.295 2018 31 HOU 6 2 1.99 58 0 18 72.1 45 16 6 21 94 2.72 0.912 2019 32 HOU 4 5 4.70 35 8 8 74.2 62 39 12 30 82 4.43 1.232 2020 Did Did Did Did Did Did Did Did Did Did Did Did Did Did Did 2021 34 TBR 6 1 1.55 37 7 11 64.0 48 11 3 12 74 2.12 0.938 9 Yr 9 Yr 9 Yr 64 44 3.77 247 126 40 864.2 819 362 96 244 845 3.61 1.229 162 162 162 12 8 3.77 45 23 7 158 149 66 18 44 154 3.61 1.229 HOU HOU HOU 58 35 3.63 195 110 26 753.1 699 304 82 219 743 3.59 1.219 NYM NYM NYM 0 5 8.26 11 5 3 28.1 39 26 7 11 20 6.26 1.765 TBR TBR TBR 6 1 1.55 37 7 11 64.0 48 11 3 12 74 2.12 0.938 COL COL COL 0 3 9.95 4 4 0 19.0 33 21 4 2 8 5.26 1.842 AL ( AL ( AL ( 64 36 3.47 232 117 37 817.1 747 315 85 231 817 3.48 1.197 NL ( NL ( NL ( 0 8 8.94 15 9 3 47.1 72 47 11 13 28 5.86 1.796

McHugh is 34 years old, but don’t let that fool you. He is coming off a 1.8 fWAR season pitching for the Rays. He put up a 1.55 ERA, 2.12 FIP with 74 strike outs in 64 innings and a LOB rate of 81.3%. What is interesting is that he totalled those 64 innings in just 37 games. Tampa Bay used him in the opener role against Boston in the postseason, which is something Toronto could consider. They could also think about using him as a multiple inning reliever should one of their starters only make it 4 or 5 innings.

The real appeal to McHugh, especially to the Blue Jays is that he comes with a rather nice strike out rate. His 2021 rate was 30%, compared to a walk rate of just 4.9%. We know that the Blue Jays front office likes to bring in guys who can get swings and misses. When the rest of the world laughed at them for trading for Robbie Ray, they believed his strike out ability would be worth it, and it was.

McHugh comes with a very attractive Statcast profile as well:

The really fascinating part of all is that is that he found himself in the 4th percentile for fastball velocity. Typically, when a guy is striking out that many hitters, you would expect that he throws serious heat. However, according to Fangraphs, his heater averaged 90.9 mph, which is right around his career average. Even more interesting is that McHugh doesn’t throw his fastball all that much anyway. He used it 10.9% of the time in 2021, relying on his cutter (33%) and his slider (52.9%).

There is a caveat, here. McHugh took a $1.8M deal with the Rays last year after missing all of the 2020 season. He certainly bounced back just fine and will not be looking for a deal like that this time. As well, he is very involved with the MLBPA, so will not be looking to hand out any discounts in what just may be the last deal of his career. At 34 years old, and coming off the 2021 he had, he is not likely going to settle for one year. If the Blue Jays are interested, and they should be, he will likely be looking for multiple years.

The consistently tough projections from Steamer are not kind to McHugh. They have his 2022 looking like 63 innings in 63 games with a 26.2% K%, a 7.6% BB%, an ERA of 3.75, a WHIP of 1.22, an xFIP of 3.89 and 0.6 fWAR. I would suggest that, while he may not repeat his 2021 showing, those numbers are a little harsh. However, in the past, the Blue Jays put approximately a $9M value on a single win. In the context of the 2022 season, where every win means so much, they might even value them more. But, if we work with $9M and McHugh is expected to put up half a win, a $5M salary is not crazy. In fact, it is rather reasonable.

If the Blue Jays sign McHugh for two years with an option or a third year based on innings pitched, they will have themselves an affordable strike out reliever and what could be the final piece in their bullpen.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****