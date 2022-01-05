2021 Year In Review: INF Spencer Horwitz

Jays From the Couch Will Review Seasons Of Many, Hopefully, Most, Of The Toronto Blue Jays Prospects. Not Just The Top Prospects.

The 24 yr-old out of Timonium, MD., was selected in the 24th round of the 2019 Draft. Horwitz kicked off his professional career with a 9 game stint as a member of the Bluefield Blue Jays of the Appalachian League where batted a healthy .330 with a .395OBP and .417SLG. Spencer collected 18 doubles, a triple, and knock 3 balls over the fence. The late-round pick showed excellent plate discipline with 23BB to 24K.

He received a late-season audition with the Vancouver Canadians but managed to bat just .190 with a .513OPS in 9 games.

In his age 23 season, Spencer Horwitz excelled in High A with a cup of coffee to end the year in Double-A. The Blue Jays wanted to see how he’d fare against the top minor league talent so he spent the Fall as a member of the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League.

Month-By-Month

The 6-foot-0 1st baseman played 22 games in May. He didn’t waste any time putting his best foot forward on the 2021 season by batting .318 with a .521OBP and .976OPS in the opening month. Spencer walked 27 times while striking out just 14 times. He also collected 6 doubles and a HR.

Some swing adjustments and maybe some league adjusting to him, June and July were not as productive as May. In June, Spencer’s BA plummetted to .223 while collecting 19 RBI on 4 doubles, a triple, and a pair of home runs. July saw another dip in batting average, down to .202. July was really bad as he managed to drive in just 2RBI with 4 doubles.

Fortunately, Horwitz continued to trust the process, kicking butt in August and September to end the season on a positive note. In 25 games in August, Spencer Horwitz collected 9 doubles with 5 home runs, driving in 21 runs while slashing .364/.453/.606.

Spencer received a promotion to New Hampshire on September 14th. Prior to that, he appeared in 10 games with the C’s. Those 10 games produced 5 doubles, 2HR, and 12RBI while batting .415. On September 11th, Spencer went hitless and failed to reach base for the first time since August 8th. A very impressive 28 game hit streak….. not on-base. The hit streak set a new NWL record.

At the End Of the Day

Spencer Horwitz played in 105 games as a member of the Vancouver Canadians where he produced a spectacular .385wOBA and 131wRC+. He showed off some decent extra-base power with 28 doubles, 1 triple, and 10HR for a .154ISO and .324BABIP. Horwitz drove in 62RBI, scoring 65 runs, and stealing 4 bases.

Horwitz finished with 70 walks for an impressive 14.9BB% while striking out just 66 times for a 14.1K%. He finished with an inspiring 1.06BB/K to go along with a tidy .290/.401/.445 triple slash and .846OPS.

Spencer Horwitz hit a lot of balls on the ground (47.8GB%) with a 32.1FB%. He did a good job of using the entire field with a 39.4Pull% and 38.2Oppo% to go along with a 22.3Cent%.

Best Game

Spencer produced three 4-hit games and three 3-hit games. He drove in 4 runs once, and 3 runs 7 times. The C’s 1st baseman finished four games with 6 total bases. On September 3rd, Spencer Horwitz finished with 9 total bases, including 2 runs scored, 2 doubles, a HR, and 3 runs batted in.

Batting 3rd and playing 1st base, Horwitz drove in his first run with a double to RF, bringing home Will Robertson, 3-4. In the 5th inning, Horwitz hit a solo home run to right CF, 5-4. In the 7th, Spencer singled home Zac Cook to tie the game at 6-6.

LHP vs RHP

The left-handed hitting 1st baseman feasted on LHP, tuning them up with a .393BA, 3 doubles, and 4HR. Against RHP Horwitz batted .271 with a .789OPS, 25 doubles, a triple, and 6HR.

Clutch or No

With the bases empty, Horwitz batted .289 with 20 doubles, a triple, and 5 solo HR. The 1st baseman registered 11 at-bats with the bases loaded, collecting 3 singles, 2 doubles, and 12RBI. He had 118AB with runners in scoring position, the 23-yr-old went 38-for-119 for a .322BA and .870OPS. He stroked 3HR along with 5 doubles for 52RBI.

In the Field

Spencer mostly played 1st (83GP) with 5 games in LF, 1 game at 2B, and 15 games as the C’s DH. He finished with 4 errors at 1st with a .994FPCT.

AFL

The Blue Jays 1st base prospect turned some heads during his time in Arizona. In 16 games, Horwitz collected 4 doubles, a HR, and 12RBI. He walked 9 times with 11 strikeouts for .459OBP. Horwitz finished with a .375BA and .944OPS.

Awards

Post-Season All-Star DH and Top Prospect High-A West, along with Ronny Mauricio in the East and Andy Page in the Central.

Looking Ahead

Spencer Horwitz doesn’t become Rule 5 eligible until 2022. He clearly dominated the NWL and will be heading to EL to start the year with the Double-A Fisher Cats. Beyond that, Spencer Horwitz’s future still remains a mystery. Is there a place on the Blue Jays roster, 25-man or 40-man, for a high OPB, doubles hitting 1st baseman?

Personally, I would move Horwitz straight to Triple-A. There are no clear 1st base candidates at Triple-A so this would be a natural fit. It would also challenge Spencer against older crafter pitchers. The only benefit to having him play at the Tooth is the short porch in RF which LHB with a little bit of power feast on…..ala Rowdy Tellez and Cavan Biggio. A resulting increase in power numbers could increase his trade stock since this is where I see his true value to the Blue Jays organization.

At this stage in his career, I compare Horwitz with former farmhand Matt Hague. Hague provided the upper minors with a valuable high BA, OBP, and doubles bat which never translated to the majors.

