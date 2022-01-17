2021 Year In Review: RHP Maximo Castillo

Jays From the Couch Will Review Seasons Of Many, Hopefully, Most, Of The Toronto Blue Jays Prospects. Not Just The Top Prospects.

Signed as an IFA in 2015, the native of Caracas, Venezuela, made his professional debut in 2016 as a member of the DSL Blue Jays. He was promoted to stateside to the GCL after 4 appearances (3 starts), posting a 2.45ERA with 11K in 11IP. The RHP finished with a 4.62ERA, 2 wins, 3 loses, and 13/29 BB/K in 39IP as a member of the GCL Blue Jays.

He graduated to Bluefield in 2017 as an 18-yr-old. He made 10 starts, finishing with a 6-0 record and 3.80ERA. He showed excellent strike zone command, walking 7 to 52 strikeouts; however, he gave up a lot of hits as opponents batted .284.

2018 saw Maximo skip Vancouver and head to Full season A-Ball to join the Lugnuts. In 28 appearances (22 starts), Castillo threw over 100 innings for the first with 131.1IP, finishing with a 10-5 record. He continued to allow more hits than IP as opponents batted .277 off him. He walked 42 batters and posted a 1.40WHIP and 4.52ERA.

Maximo Castillo pitched 130.1IP again in 2019 as a member of the D-Jays, making 24 starts. He posted a 11-5 record with an outstanding 2.69ERA while walking 28 and striking out 114. He did a better job of limiting hits in the FSL, surrendering 115 for a 1.10WHIP and holding opponents to a .235BA.

Month-By-Month

The thick-bodied righty went 2-1 with a 6.59ERA over 4 starts in May. He walked 8 batters while striking out 10. Not a surprising start for his first taste of AA hitters.

June saw the 22-yr-old post a 3-0 record and 4.78ERA while throwing 26.1IP across 5 appearances (4 starts). After allowing opponents to bat .317 in May, Maximo help opponents to a .257BA and posted a 1.29WHIP thanks to a 8/21 BB/K.

Maximo Castillo took another step forward in July with a 2-1, 4.13ERA in 5 starts. He threw 24IP, walking 10, and surrendering 18 hits for a 1.17WHIP. He also struck out 25 batters and allowed just one HR.

In August, Castillo made 6 starts and pitched 33.0IP. He finished a 4-2, 5.18ERA, allowing 40 hits and walking 8 for a 1.45WHIP. He allowed 4HR and struck out 28.

He finished off the 2021 season holding Harrisburg to one run off 3 hits over 5IP in a N.D. He walked one, striking out 5.

At the End Of the Day

The 22-yr-old made 20 starts and one non-start appearance, throwing a 102.0IP thanks to a bunch of games lost to COVID protocol. With 11 wins, he led the Fisher Cats, posting double-digit wins for the 3rd straight season, will taking the loss in 4 starts.

After posting two seasons with sub-40GB%, the righty posted a 43.6GB% and finished with a 1.11GB/FB. He saw hit HR/FB increase to 9.9% in the Eastern after posting a 4.7% in the FSL.

Castillo walked 35 (3.09BB%), struck out 89 (7.85K%) while allowing 106 hits for a 1.47WHIP ad 4.85ERA. Castillo’s 4.45FIP and 4.78xFIP suggest he pitched to his numbers and wouldn’t have seen much deviation had he thrown more innings.

The most pitches he threw in 2021 were 96 pitches, throwing 90 or more pitches 6 times. He pitched 7 innings once and pitched 6 complete five times. He struck out 8 twice and walked 3 batters six times.

Best Game

He posted game scores of 60 or more 5 times with his best game score coming on July 3rd against the Portland SeaDogs. Castillo pitched 5 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits, walking none, and striking out 6 batters while throwing 82 pitches for the win.

LHP vs RHP

Against RHB, Castillo allowed opponents to bat .266 with a .750OPS in 245PA. Against LHB, Castillo allowed opponents to bat .264 with a .727OPS in 196PA. Pretty even if you ask me.

Looking Ahead

Scouts aren’t very high on Castillo’s ability to make it to the majors as a starter but he has a durable body to eat innings in the minors. Scouts do, however, like his chances to become a once through the order reliever. He has a nice slider/cutter and a better-than-average FB.

He is eligible for the RuleV but he isn’t the type of player other teams are looking for in this Draft. He doesn’t throw hard enough and doesn’t have enough upside. A pitching starved organization could take a chance on him to provide some innings but I doubt it.

Castillo has earned a regular turn in the rotation as a member of the Buffalo Bisons in 2022 but don’t be surprised to see him start with New Hampshire. We will need to see guys like Nate Pearson, Anthony Kay, and Thomas Hatch graduate and stick with the Blue Jays. Bowden Francis, Zach Logue, Joey Murray (if healthy), Nick Allgeyer, and a combination of Castillo and veteran Casey Lawrence and reclamation project Jose De Leon to fill the final spot in the order.

