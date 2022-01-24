Blue Jays Spotlight: Logan Warmoth in 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot of big league outfielders, but if one is traded, we could very well see Logan Warmoth in 2022
The Toronto Blue Jays currently have 4 viable big league outfielders on their roster. This has led many to speculate that an outfielder could be traded when the lockout ends. Whether it is Randal Grichuk or Lourdes Gurriel Jr. remains to be seen (trading George Springer is not happening and it would be shocking if Teoscar Hernandez was dealt). But, if one of them is, it opens up the door for the possibility of Logan Warmoth making his big league debut.
Drafted in 2017, 22nd overall, the 26 year old form Orlando spent the first couple of years in pro ball between the A+ and Rookie ball. 2019 saw him advance to AA and then on to the Arizona Fall League, where we’ve seen MLB teams showcase some of their top talent. After 17 rather successful games there (.834 OPS), his progress was shut down by the lost 2020 season. He would pick up in 2021 at AAA Buffalo and put up some intriguing numbers.
|Year
|Age
|Lg
|Lev
|G
|PA
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|2015
|19
|ACC
|NCAA
|58
|237
|21
|48
|4
|0
|1
|31
|11
|18
|29
|.246
|.315
|.282
|.597
|2015
|19
|CRCL
|Smr
|33
|126
|25
|34
|3
|0
|0
|17
|21
|17
|13
|.330
|.419
|.359
|.779
|2016
|20
|ACC
|NCAA
|53
|246
|33
|70
|14
|2
|4
|53
|8
|21
|24
|.337
|.403
|.481
|.883
|2016
|20
|CCBL
|Smr
|27
|111
|18
|27
|6
|0
|4
|19
|2
|7
|15
|.270
|.330
|.450
|.780
|2017
|21
|ACC
|NCAA
|63
|307
|60
|91
|19
|5
|10
|49
|18
|28
|47
|.336
|.404
|.554
|.957
|2017
|21
|2 Lgs
|A–Rk
|45
|197
|21
|55
|11
|2
|2
|23
|6
|8
|35
|.302
|.350
|.418
|.768
|2017
|21
|NORW
|A-
|39
|174
|18
|49
|11
|2
|1
|20
|5
|7
|33
|.306
|.356
|.419
|.775
|2017
|21
|GULF
|Rk
|6
|23
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|.273
|.304
|.409
|.713
|2018
|22
|2 Lgs
|A+-Rk
|79
|338
|35
|73
|13
|2
|1
|28
|9
|32
|73
|.249
|.330
|.317
|.648
|2018
|22
|FLOR
|A+
|75
|322
|31
|70
|13
|2
|1
|28
|9
|30
|69
|.248
|.322
|.319
|.641
|2018
|22
|GULF
|Rk
|4
|16
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.273
|.500
|.273
|.773
|2019
|23
|2 Lgs
|AA-A+
|101
|412
|47
|84
|18
|4
|3
|31
|14
|41
|115
|.235
|.324
|.333
|.658
|2019
|23
|EL
|AA
|65
|254
|20
|44
|11
|3
|0
|15
|12
|22
|74
|.200
|.290
|.277
|.567
|2019
|23
|FLOR
|A+
|36
|158
|27
|40
|7
|1
|3
|16
|2
|19
|41
|.292
|.380
|.423
|.803
|2019
|23
|AZFL
|Fal
|17
|71
|10
|18
|6
|0
|1
|8
|1
|9
|22
|.295
|.394
|.443
|.837
|2021
|25
|AAAE
|AAA
|107
|413
|61
|78
|15
|1
|9
|41
|17
|56
|137
|.228
|.350
|.357
|.707
|Year
|Age
|Lg
|Lev
|G
|PA
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Mino
|Mino
|Minors
|332
|1360
|164
|290
|57
|9
|15
|123
|46
|137
|360
|.247
|.338
|.349
|.687
|Coll
|Coll
|College
|174
|790
|114
|209
|37
|7
|15
|133
|37
|67
|100
|.310
|.378
|.453
|.830
|Othe
|Othe
|Other
|77
|308
|53
|79
|15
|0
|5
|44
|24
|33
|50
|.299
|.382
|.413
|.795
|All
|All
|583
|2458
|331
|578
|109
|16
|35
|300
|107
|237
|510
|.274
|.356
|.390
|.746
|AAA
|AAA
|Minors
|107
|413
|61
|78
|15
|1
|9
|41
|17
|56
|137
|.228
|.350
|.357
|.707
|AA (
|AA (
|Minors
|65
|254
|20
|44
|11
|3
|0
|15
|12
|22
|74
|.200
|.290
|.277
|.567
|A+ (
|A+ (
|Minors
|111
|480
|58
|110
|20
|3
|4
|44
|11
|49
|110
|.263
|.341
|.353
|.694
|A- (
|A- (
|Minors
|39
|174
|18
|49
|11
|2
|1
|20
|5
|7
|33
|.306
|.356
|.419
|.775
|Rk (
|Rk (
|Minors
|10
|39
|7
|9
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|.273
|.385
|.364
|.748
|Fal
|Fal
|Other
|17
|71
|10
|18
|6
|0
|1
|8
|1
|9
|22
|.295
|.394
|.443
|.837
|Smr
|Smr
|Other
|60
|237
|43
|61
|9
|0
|4
|36
|23
|24
|28
|.301
|.378
|.404
|.782
Generated 1/23/2022.
2021 saw him slash .228/.350/.357 with 9 homers, 15 doubles, a triple and 17 stolen bases. Warmoth represents something that the Blue Jays could very well take advantage of. They have plenty of power in their lineup, so the fact that Warmoth’s highest HR total was 10 at North Carolina shouldn’t really worry anyone. That he was able to see a bit more pop at AAA may indicate that he’s rounding into form. But, even if he doesn’t have a ton of power, it doesn’t matter.
The Blue Jays aren’t looking for a 4th outfielder that will hit 30 HR. If they are, then they might as well keep the group they have now in tact. Grichuk will give them 20-25 bombs, as will Lourdes. However, they have other holes to fill and one of those two could be dealt. Assuming they don’t sign someone like Michael Conforto, that’s where Warmoth could help. His stolen base potential has yielded several seasons of double digit totals, which is quite nice when combined with his .340-.350 OBP potential. The Blue Jays saw 25 SB from Bo Bichette in 2021. He led the team with Hernandez behind him at 12. Marcus Semien stole 15, but he’s gone. Speed could be a welcome sight in Toronto.
Defensively speaking, Warmoth has experience all over the diamond. He’s played every infield position except first and all outfield positions. The fact that he was strictly used as an outfielder in 2021 probably indicates where his future lies. That said, positional flexibility is where MLB is headed and he provides that. Fangraphs currently has him on the Blue Jays depth charts, projecting him to see 4% of the playing time in right and 1% in CF. That number could go up based on trades and injuries. Of course, it could also go down if rumours of Toronto adding another impact bat are true and it comes in the form of an outfielder.
One factor that could be an issue for Warmoth is that Josh Palacios is ahead of him and is a lefty. Palacios saw some big league time in 2021 and profiles similarly to Warmoth, except the latter has higher SB numbers. Fangraphs puts Palacios further ahead on the depth charts, but the Blue Jays may not feel confident in his .493 OPS in his 13 game audition for the club. Of course, Warmoth would need to be added to the 40 man roster, which could be easier once the post lockout dust settles and the Blue Jays are done making their moves.
While the Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to bring in some more impact talent before the season starts, they will also need to be able to rely on some of their home grown talent to round out the edges. Someone like Logan Warmoth very well could see an opportunity to help in that regard. His ability to get on base and use his legs to help the club might be very enticing for management. Time will tell if he gets his shot in 2022.
Shaun Doyle is a long time Blue Jays fan and writer! He decided to put those things together and create Jays From the Couch. Shaun is the host of Jays From the Couch Radio, which is highly ranked in iTunes, and he has appeared on TV and radio spots.