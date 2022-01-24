Blue Jays Spotlight: Logan Warmoth in 2022

Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays currently have 4 viable big league outfielders on their roster. This has led many to speculate that an outfielder could be traded when the lockout ends. Whether it is Randal Grichuk or Lourdes Gurriel Jr. remains to be seen (trading George Springer is not happening and it would be shocking if Teoscar Hernandez was dealt). But, if one of them is, it opens up the door for the possibility of Logan Warmoth making his big league debut.

Drafted in 2017, 22nd overall, the 26 year old form Orlando spent the first couple of years in pro ball between the A+ and Rookie ball. 2019 saw him advance to AA and then on to the Arizona Fall League, where we’ve seen MLB teams showcase some of their top talent. After 17 rather successful games there (.834 OPS), his progress was shut down by the lost 2020 season. He would pick up in 2021 at AAA Buffalo and put up some intriguing numbers.

Register Batting Year Age Lg Lev G PA R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS 2015 19 ACC NCAA 58 237 21 48 4 0 1 31 11 18 29 .246 .315 .282 .597 2015 19 CRCL Smr 33 126 25 34 3 0 0 17 21 17 13 .330 .419 .359 .779 2016 20 ACC NCAA 53 246 33 70 14 2 4 53 8 21 24 .337 .403 .481 .883 2016 20 CCBL Smr 27 111 18 27 6 0 4 19 2 7 15 .270 .330 .450 .780 2017 21 ACC NCAA 63 307 60 91 19 5 10 49 18 28 47 .336 .404 .554 .957 2017 21 2 Lgs A–Rk 45 197 21 55 11 2 2 23 6 8 35 .302 .350 .418 .768 2017 21 NORW A- 39 174 18 49 11 2 1 20 5 7 33 .306 .356 .419 .775 2017 21 GULF Rk 6 23 3 6 0 0 1 3 1 1 2 .273 .304 .409 .713 2018 22 2 Lgs A+-Rk 79 338 35 73 13 2 1 28 9 32 73 .249 .330 .317 .648 2018 22 FLOR A+ 75 322 31 70 13 2 1 28 9 30 69 .248 .322 .319 .641 2018 22 GULF Rk 4 16 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 .273 .500 .273 .773 2019 23 2 Lgs AA-A+ 101 412 47 84 18 4 3 31 14 41 115 .235 .324 .333 .658 2019 23 EL AA 65 254 20 44 11 3 0 15 12 22 74 .200 .290 .277 .567 2019 23 FLOR A+ 36 158 27 40 7 1 3 16 2 19 41 .292 .380 .423 .803 2019 23 AZFL Fal 17 71 10 18 6 0 1 8 1 9 22 .295 .394 .443 .837 2021 25 AAAE AAA 107 413 61 78 15 1 9 41 17 56 137 .228 .350 .357 .707 Year Age Lg Lev G PA R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS Mino Mino Minors 332 1360 164 290 57 9 15 123 46 137 360 .247 .338 .349 .687 Coll Coll College 174 790 114 209 37 7 15 133 37 67 100 .310 .378 .453 .830 Othe Othe Other 77 308 53 79 15 0 5 44 24 33 50 .299 .382 .413 .795 All All 583 2458 331 578 109 16 35 300 107 237 510 .274 .356 .390 .746 AAA AAA Minors 107 413 61 78 15 1 9 41 17 56 137 .228 .350 .357 .707 AA ( AA ( Minors 65 254 20 44 11 3 0 15 12 22 74 .200 .290 .277 .567 A+ ( A+ ( Minors 111 480 58 110 20 3 4 44 11 49 110 .263 .341 .353 .694 A- ( A- ( Minors 39 174 18 49 11 2 1 20 5 7 33 .306 .356 .419 .775 Rk ( Rk ( Minors 10 39 7 9 0 0 1 3 1 3 6 .273 .385 .364 .748 Fal Fal Other 17 71 10 18 6 0 1 8 1 9 22 .295 .394 .443 .837 Smr Smr Other 60 237 43 61 9 0 4 36 23 24 28 .301 .378 .404 .782

2021 saw him slash .228/.350/.357 with 9 homers, 15 doubles, a triple and 17 stolen bases. Warmoth represents something that the Blue Jays could very well take advantage of. They have plenty of power in their lineup, so the fact that Warmoth’s highest HR total was 10 at North Carolina shouldn’t really worry anyone. That he was able to see a bit more pop at AAA may indicate that he’s rounding into form. But, even if he doesn’t have a ton of power, it doesn’t matter.

The Blue Jays aren’t looking for a 4th outfielder that will hit 30 HR. If they are, then they might as well keep the group they have now in tact. Grichuk will give them 20-25 bombs, as will Lourdes. However, they have other holes to fill and one of those two could be dealt. Assuming they don’t sign someone like Michael Conforto, that’s where Warmoth could help. His stolen base potential has yielded several seasons of double digit totals, which is quite nice when combined with his .340-.350 OBP potential. The Blue Jays saw 25 SB from Bo Bichette in 2021. He led the team with Hernandez behind him at 12. Marcus Semien stole 15, but he’s gone. Speed could be a welcome sight in Toronto.

Defensively speaking, Warmoth has experience all over the diamond. He’s played every infield position except first and all outfield positions. The fact that he was strictly used as an outfielder in 2021 probably indicates where his future lies. That said, positional flexibility is where MLB is headed and he provides that. Fangraphs currently has him on the Blue Jays depth charts, projecting him to see 4% of the playing time in right and 1% in CF. That number could go up based on trades and injuries. Of course, it could also go down if rumours of Toronto adding another impact bat are true and it comes in the form of an outfielder.

One factor that could be an issue for Warmoth is that Josh Palacios is ahead of him and is a lefty. Palacios saw some big league time in 2021 and profiles similarly to Warmoth, except the latter has higher SB numbers. Fangraphs puts Palacios further ahead on the depth charts, but the Blue Jays may not feel confident in his .493 OPS in his 13 game audition for the club. Of course, Warmoth would need to be added to the 40 man roster, which could be easier once the post lockout dust settles and the Blue Jays are done making their moves.

While the Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to bring in some more impact talent before the season starts, they will also need to be able to rely on some of their home grown talent to round out the edges. Someone like Logan Warmoth very well could see an opportunity to help in that regard. His ability to get on base and use his legs to help the club might be very enticing for management. Time will tell if he gets his shot in 2022.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****