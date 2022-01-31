2021 Year In Review: Luis De Los Santos

Jays From the Couch Will Review Seasons Of Many, Hopefully, Most, Of The Toronto Blue Jays Prospects. Not Just The Top Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Luis De Los Santos

Born 06/09/1998, the native of Bajos de Haina, D.R. signed as a free agent on July 02, 2015. He stands 6-foot-1 at 160lbs, batting right-handed, throwing right-handed.

He made his pro debut in 2016 as a member of the DSL Blue Jays, batting .291 with a .710OPS in 52 games. The infielder collected 7 doubles with 1 triple and a home run while finishing with 10/32 BB/K.

In 2017, De Los Santos played most of the season (49GP) as a member of the GCL Blue Jays and two short stints with the Lansing Lugnuts (6GP). Luis only batted .143, striking out 6 times and walking once with the Lugnuts. With the GCL, Luis slashed .288/.327/.397 with 11 doubles, 3 triples, and a HR.

In 2018, Luis De Los Santos played 62 games with Bluefield where he slashed .246/.307/.414. He finished with 8 doubles, 5 triples, and 7 HR while driving 33RBI.

In 2019, Luis De Los Santos had an interesting season. He kicked off the season with 5 games with the Dunedin Blue Jays before being sent down to Lansing where he played 25 games. Luis finished the year with 59 games with Vancouver. With Lansing, De Los Santos struggled to a .205BA, .544OPS, 4 doubles, and a triple. He didn’t have much better luck with the C’s, slashing .215/.255/.294 with 12 doubles, 2HR, and 11/43 BB/K.

Month-By-Month

Luis De Los Santos was used as a regular, playing 20 games in May where he slashed .267/.329/.373 with 10 runs scored, 5 doubles, a HR, 16RBI, and 5/19 BB/K.

In June, De Los Santos played 24 games. He produced a .821OPS with a .311OBP and .510SPG. Luis batted .280, collecting 8 doubles and 21RBI while cracking 5HR. Unfortunately, he walked just once in 100 at-bats with 27 strikeouts.

Luis De Los Santos played 23 games in July. His OPS dropped from .821 to .682 with a .255BA. The infielder collected 6 doubles and 3 home runs, scoring 11 runs and driving in 11 runs. He struck out 23 more times with 4 walks.

The 23-yr-old played just 19 games, posting a low .231BA but a decent .761OPS. The infielder doubled 5 times with 2 triples and 3 home runs, scoring 14 runs and driving in 16 RBI.

He only played 5 games in September, going 3-for-21 for a .143BA and a double.

At the End Of the Day

The 23-yr-old played 91 games with the C’s, batting .253 with 25 doubles, a pair of triples, and 12HR for a surprising .173ISO. He produced slightly about or near league average with a .318wOBA, 90wRC+, and .301BABIP.

De Los Santos scored 50 runs while driving in 65 runs. Luis walked just 16 times for an extremely low 3.9BB% with 93 strikeouts for 22.9K% and 0.17BB/K and an uninspiring .297OBP. Luis De Los Santos pulled hits 39.0% of the time with 30.7Oppo% and 30.3Cent%. He hit ground balls at 46.6GB% with his flyball rate coming in at 38.0% for an 11.3HR/FB.

De Los Santos led the C’s in HR, RBI, and SO.

Best Game

The 23-yr-old infielder produced one game with 4-hits, six games with 3-hits, and three games with 5 total bases. Luis had his best game on May 18th, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a pair of doubles, and one RBI.

In the Field

Luis De Los Santos mostly played shortstop, making 69 starts at this position. He committed 9 errors, turning 25 double plays, and .967FPCT. He played 14 games at 2nd base and 4 games at 3rd base. He committed 4 errors at 2nd and one at 3rd base.

Looking Ahead

The Rule 5 eligible infielder is unlikely to be selected. Luis appears to be settling into the role of infielder who produces decent power numbers, poor walk numbers, high strikeouts, and mid to low batting average.

We can expect to see Luis De Los Santos head to Double-A New Hampshire but in what capacity? I expect Orelvis Martinez to join Double-A, splitting his playing time between SS and 3B which will result in a decrease in playing time for De Los Santos. It is possible that he slides into a bench/reserve role in the upper minors.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *