2021 Year In Review: Miguel Hiraldo

Born 09/05/2000, the native of Santiago, D.R. signed as a free agent on July 02, 2017. He stands 5-foot-11 at 170lbs, batting right-handed, throwing right-handed.

He made his pro debut in 2018 as a member of the DSL Blue Jays, batting .313 with a .834PS in 54 games. The infielder collected 18 doubles with 3 triples and two home runs while finishing with an impressive 23/30 BB/K and 15SB. Hiraldo was named to the DSL Mid-Season All-Star team for his efforts. He finished the season in the GCL, playing 10 games with a .231BA and 4 doubles.

In 2019, Miggy played most of the season (56GP) as a member with Bluefield and a single with Lansing Lugnuts cap off a successful season. Hiraldo batted .300 with a .348OBP and .481SLG while collecting 20 doubles, a triple, and smashing 7 homers. He swiped 11 bases, walked 14 times, and stuck out 36 times.

Month-By-Month

Miguel Hiraldo spent 2021 playing 2nd and 3rd for the Dunedin Blue Jays. In May, Hiraldo played 22 games. He batted .270 with a .737OPS, 6 doubles, and 2HR. Hiraldo went 5-for-6 in the stolen base department.

In June, Miguel collected 5 doubles, a triple, and a home run in 24 games. The 21-yr-old scored 20 runs, driving in 11 runs but only batted .216 while posting an encouraging .336OBP thanks to a 15/18 BB/K. He stole 4 more bases and saw his batting drop to .243.

In July, Miguel Hiraldo played 24 games, hitting 7 doubles, 3 triples, and 2 home runs. He slashed .277/.381/.479 with 8 more stolen bases, 16 walks, and 23 strikeouts. He ended the month with a 9 game on-base streak to finish the month with a .255BA.

August saw Miguel struggle again with the batting average to the tune of .222. He posted a season-low .293OBP, walking just 8 times while swinging and missing 25 times in 25 games. He continued to do well on the bases with a perfect 8-for-8 stolen bases. He added 5 more doubles and a home run to his season totals.

September saw Hiraldo play 10 games, batting .263 with a .333OBP and .754OPS. He added 3 more doubles and a home run. He scored 3 runs and drove in 7RBI while stealing 4 bases.

At the End Of the Day

The 21-yr-old played 105 games, the most for the D-Jays in 2021. He finished batting .249 with 26 doubles, 4 triples, and 7HR for a .141ISO. He produced above league average with a .344wOBA, 100wRC+, and .323BABIP.

I was a little surprised to see Hiraldo this active on the base paths. After stealing just 11 bases in 2019, he swiped 29 bases in 34 attempts.

Hiraldo scored 66 runs while driving in 52 runs. Miguel walked 51 times for a nice 11.3BB%. He finished with 111 strikeouts for 24.5K% and 0.46BB/K and a nice .338OBP. Miguel Hiraldo pulled hits at a high rate of 45.3%, went oppo with 30.7%, and up the middle 24.0%. He hit ground balls at 46.4GB% with his flyball rate coming in at 30.9% for an 8.1HR/FB.

Miguel Miraldo led the D-Jays in R, GP, H, and doubles.

Best Game

The D-Jays infielder had seven games with 3 hits and one 4 hit game. He finished with three games with 3 runs scored, three games with 3 doubles, and one game with 3RBI.

On July 14th, Miguel Hiraldo went 3-for-5 with 8 total bases. He scored one run and drove in 2 runs with a triple and home run.

In the Field

The Santiago, D.R. made 51 starts at the keystone position. He committed 10 errors and 35 double plays for a .944FPCT. He didn’t do so well at 3rd, committing 14 errors with a .843FPCT.

Hiraldo also appeared in 18 games as the club’s Designated Hitter.

Looking Ahead

If there is a Rule5 draft, Miguel Hiraldo is available for other clubs. In 2021, Hiraldo was ranked within the club’s Top 10 prospect list. Pipeline.com had him at 6 and Fangraphs has him at 9. Scouts like his power and speed combo but they’ve soured on him. Fangraphs pushed his ranking down to 18th.

Miguel Hiraldo should head to Vancouver. It is unlikely any team would select a prospect who hit below .250 at A-Ball. With recently drafted Riley Tirotta in the mix, we should see Hiraldo playing 2nd base more consistently with the C’s. The potential is there and I think he will have a bounce-back season in 2022 and should finish with the Double-A Fisher Cats.

