MLB Minute: Blue Jays & Trade Targets

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be rather busy once the MLB lockout ends as they put the finishing touches on a roster that is expected to challenge for a division title. Of course, they won’t be the only team to be working the phones. Whether teams are buying or selling, there is likely to be a rather exciting period of buying and selling.

* The Tampa Bay Rays are rumoured to be interested in discussing a trade of their lefty hitting OF, Austin Meadows. I will admit that, when I first saw this, I got a little excited. Meadows is still just 26 years old and comes with a balance of power and some speed, though the latter doesn’t always play out when you look at his numbers. That said, if the Blue Jays are looking for an outfielder who hits from the left side of the plate, it wouldn’t hurt to pick up the phone and discuss Meadows, but not for the reasons you think.

If Meadows is seen by Toronto’s front office as a decent upgrade over Randal Grichuk, then by all means, they should pursue him. It is not immediately clear that he is, given his down 2020 season and a .315 OBP in 2021. However, there is another reason to pick up the phone. The Rays have this unnatural ability to make trades and turn whatever they get back into solid gold. Consider Meadows himself who broke out to the tune of 33 HR in his first season in Tampa Bay. Whoever the Rays ask Toronto for will be someone they feel has some tremendous value. If Toronto pays attention, they can turn around and use those names in other trade talks. It gives them a sense of how others see their talent, in this case, how the best talent evaluating team in baseball views their trade pieces. So, a phone call is a win-win.

* MLBTR listed the 14 most likely trade candidates for once the lockout ends. It should come as no surprise that the Oakland A’s lead the list with 5 potential trade pieces and the Mets follow with 3. And, it will be less surprising to see Matt Chapman on the list. I will spare you all from a repetition of my call to bring Chapman to Toronto and I will simply link to THIS.

Instead, I will actually highlight the pitching that could be available, according to the MLBTR list. Sean Manaea, Chris Bassitt and Lou Trivino could be available, which come with varying degrees of interest, etc. Also on the list are Sonny Gray, Jake Odorizzi and Craig Kimbrel. If I had to choose from that list, I would need to think about what it is Toronto really needs.

They are said to be looking for a 5th starter, which means that whatever the target, it doesn’t need to be an ace. Of course, the higher you aim, the better your chances are, but the higher the cost is. Really, Toronto needs someone who is more of a sure bet than Ross Stripling. That’s the bar. Gray would be rather interesting, but if not him, I’d say either of the Oakland starters would be just fine. And, if Toronto could somehow make a deal for Trivino, that would be even better. I’d likely avoid Kimbrel because of there already being a closer in Jordan Romano. Of course, it is fun to say all of this in isolation, but a package for Chapman, Manaea and Trivino would likely be something most of us would balk at.

* Finally, there is something interesting out of La La Land. At least, it is interesting if you believe in playing the totally fictional and pointless game of “What if…”. Apparently, Shohei Ohtani has not discussed a contract extension with the Angels. Given how they’ve wasted most of the career of Mike Trout, I can’t really blame him.

I am not suggesting Toronto try and make a trade for the MVP. His 2021 performance combined with him making peanuts ($5.5M), which would put the conversation in “non starter” territory. However, if an extension continues to elude the Angels (let’s remember that they are no strangers to dumping money at players’ feet), then he would become a free agent in 2024 at age 29. Could Toronto make a run at him then? His 2021 performance was valued at $41M by Fangraphs. If he continues, he very well could see $40M AAV on the open market. Gulp.

