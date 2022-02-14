Blue Jays Spotlight: Their Most Underrated Player

Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays took on Nori Aoki‘s salary to land Teoscar Hernandez when they sent Francisco Liriano to Houston back in July, 2017. At the time, it was an interesting deal because the Blue Jays’ front office must have seen something in him, something they believed would be an asset to them in future years. While some of us couldn’t see it, it turns out they were very right.

Standard Batting Year Age Tm PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS Awards 2016 23 HOU 112 15 23 7 4 11 0 11 28 .230 .304 .420 .724 2017 24 TOT 95 16 23 6 8 20 0 6 36 .261 .305 .602 .908 2017 24 HOU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2017 24 TOR 95 16 23 6 8 20 0 6 36 .261 .305 .602 .908 2018 25 TOR 523 67 114 29 22 57 5 41 163 .239 .302 .468 .771 2019 26 TOR 464 58 96 19 26 65 6 45 153 .230 .306 .472 .778 2020 27 TOR 207 33 55 7 16 34 6 14 63 .289 .340 .579 .919 MVP-11,SS 2021 28 TOR 595 92 163 29 32 116 12 36 148 .296 .346 .524 .870 AS,MVP-19,SS 6 Yr 6 Yr 6 Yr 1996 281 474 97 108 303 29 153 591 .260 .320 .501 .822 162 162 162 622 88 148 30 34 94 9 48 184 .260 .320 .501 .822 TOR TOR TOR 1884 266 451 90 104 292 29 142 563 .262 .321 .506 .827 HOU HOU HOU 112 15 23 7 4 11 0 11 28 .230 .304 .420 .724

It took a long time for some of us (It wasn’t just me, right? RIGHT?) to come around to the production that Hernandez showed in glimpses in his first years in Toronto. The power was there, but the consistency was not. 2018 saw him hit 22 homers and 2019 saw 26. It wasn’t the home run totals that were the issue. Everyone loves a dinger. Instead, it was the 31% and 33% K% and the barely above .300 OBP that was most concerning. Oh, and his defense, but we’ll discuss that in a bit.

Something clicked for Teoscar and his 2020 season saw improved performance across the board. The power was still there, but he cut down on his K% a bit and increased his ability to get on base (.340 OBP), which saw his OPS rise to .919 and his wRC+ jump to 142. While it was a great season, it came with something of an asterisk because of the shortened 2020 season. 60 games is a small sample, and it might cause one to view season totals with a slanted view.

If there was any remaining doubt about Teoscar’s offensive abilities, he went out of his way to prove that 2020 was no fluke. Check out his 2021 performance as shown by Statcast:

The Barrel%, xSLG, xBA and xwOBA are all near tops in the league. Further, if you look at his past 50, 100 and 250 PA, you see just how above league average he has been. His .296 average was good for 26th in baseball. His xBA was 30th at .282, which may indicate he was hitting a bit above his head, but it’s close enough that I’m ready to believe in his bat. That is especially so when you consider he was 33rd in baseball in SLG, 27th in xSLG with a difference of -0.009, which tells me his power is legit.

Despite all of this, 2022 projections seem less than kind to Hernandez. Sure, they believe the power and have him hitting 30+ dingers, but it is the other numbers seem harsh. For example, his batting average is projected to hit .260-.268 with an OBP between .318 and .331, which would be a step back for him. They’re expecting him to see an above average wRC+, ranging from 114 to 122. Projections also think he has improved his K%, but not to the extent he did in 2021. They have him approaching 200 Ks (170+) on the year. Even if he does live up to those numbers, it wouldn’t be a disappointment, but Blue Jays fans likely see him surpassing projections. It’s funny. We’ve spent the first few years refusing to believe in the potential of Teoscar Hernandez, refusing to go all in. Now, here I am saying he’s actually underrated.

Perhaps, part of that comes from the value of his defense, which has been questionable in the past. He hasn’t put up a Def value (via Fangraphs) above zero yet in his big league career. There are also a lot of minus signs when you check out his Statcast defensive metrics. That said, he put up -2 OAA in RF and 2 in LF. We also keep hearing that he has the ability to fill in at CF if required. It is not clear just how much the Blue Jays actually believe that since he saw just 7 innings (two games, one start) all of last season. So, he will not win any Gold Gloves, but he has improved his defense over what we’ve seen from him in the past.

With all of the attention given to the young stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr.and Bo Bichette, it is easy to forget that Teoscar Hernandez is one of the better bats in baseball. He definitely does not get the credit he deserves for maintaining a threatening presence in the middle of one of the best lineups in Major League Baseball. If the Blue Jays do challenge for a division title and a championship, Teoscar Hernandez will be a big reason why, which many might not have thought of. Underrated, indeed.

