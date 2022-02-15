Is Cito Gaston Worthy of Hall of Fame Enshrinement?

During MLB celebrations of Black History Month, the unique (and significant) accomplishments of Cito Gaston have spawned conversations about a potential Hall of Fame election. But is he worthy of serious consideration by the veterans’ committee?

Absence is supposed to make the heart grow fonder, but that is not an adage Blue Jays fans often take to heart. Case in point- one Clarence “Cito” Gaston. For younger Blue Jays fans, it is understandable Gaston is merely a name in the history books given his biggest successes occurred before they were born. For those Jays barrackers who vividly remember the back to back World Series titles in 1992-93, there will always be a sense of gratitude for his role in bringing those championships to Canada. But even this fondness is tempered by frustrations.

Cito Gaston has been too easily dismissed as a silent hitting savant who inherited an under-achieving roster and let them play their way to four division titles and 2 World Series wins. He excelled at utilizing veteran stars while failing to accommodate the development of the next wave of young prospects. Too often the press and fanbase asked “What have you done for us lately?” rather than say “Thanks for the memories!”

The Today’s Game Committee will meet this December to consider players qualifications for Hall of Fame enshrinement. They will also be entrusted with the task of considering the credentials of several major league managers-Jim Leyland, Terry Francona and Lou Piniella amongst them. Conspicuous in his absence from most media reports is Cito Gaston. Gaston has won the same number of World Series titles as Francona, he sports a better winning percentage than Leyland. Piniella managed twice as many years, yet still has the same number of pennants and World Series titles. So if these names are brought up regularly, Gaston should also be invited to join these discussions.

Let us examine some factoids and see if Cito Gaston has a legitimate chance (in your minds) to gain enshrinement in Cooperstown…

THE NUMBERS

Cito Gaston managed for twelve seasons over two stints with Toronto, His teams posted 894 wins against 837 losses for an overall winning percentage of .516. After taking over for the woe-begotten Jimy Williams on May 15, 1989, Gaston rallied an underachieving roster from last place to an AL East title by going 77-49 (.611%). During his first 5 years as manager, Gaston’s teams won 4 division titles, 2 pennants and consecutive World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. From May 1989 through October 1993, the Blue Jays went 426-315 (.575%) when Cito was in the dugout- an impressive record that could have been even better had he not missed 5 weeks of the 1991 season due to back surgery. Due to a variety of factors, the Jays stumbled and bumbled from 1994 until his firing in September 1997. His overall record during his initial tenure with the team was 683-635 (.517%).

After J.P. Ricciardi decided to blame John Gibbons for the early season failures of the 2008 season, he turned to Gaston in the hopes to recapture the successes of the early 90’s while distracting the fan base from the realities. As he had done after replacing Williams in 1989, his Blue Jays team escaped the cellar and finished the final 88 games playing to a .580 clip (51-37). Gaston secured a two-year contract extension, led the 2010 Jays to a surprising 85-77 record, and retired with an average team place finish of 2.9 and a post-season managerial record of 18-16.

THE CASE FOR ENSHRINEMENT

The History- The managerial career of Cito Gaston should not be judged by his race. In fact, Gaston himself went to great lengths to play down the issue of his race as it pertained to his job approach. In an interview with George Vescey in 1989, Gaston was direct and frank. “I don’t get too emotional about it. To me, it doesn’t matter what color you are. I only think about it when you guys (sports writers) bring it up.” As admirable as his outlook was, it cannot be overlooked that Gaston is at the center of two historical events in the history of the diversification of Major League Baseball.

June 25, 1989- Just over a month after taking the reigns of the Blue Jays, Gaston faced off against Orioles manager Frank Robinson in the first major league game in which both teams were managed by African Americans. While generally overlooked at the time, the historical significance is immeasurable. Especially given the debate about minority representation in management still raging 34 years later.

October 24, 1992- When Toronto vanquished Atlanta in Game 6 of the 1992 World Series, Cito Gaston had played a major role in two baseball milestones. The Blue Jays win marked the first time the World Series was won by a team based outside of U.S. borders. Even more notable, Gaston became the first man of color to manage his team to a world championship. And that fact moved the stoic Gaston to tears during the team celebration.

The Teacher- Gaston was hired by Bobby Cox as the Toronto hitting coach in 1982 and made significant impact on a roster of young, developing hitters. George Bell, Jesse Barfield, Lloyd Moseby and Willie Upshaw all heaped praise on Gaston for their development as productive major league hitters. During the heated pennant races of 1985 and 1987, he was often cited by players as a steadying force in the locker room. Gaston played a huge role in the emergence of Junior Felix after the trade of Barfield in 1989. During the championship seasons of 1992-93, Gaston allowed the veteran hitters to play their game and only suggested minor adjustments if approached.

But Gaston’s greatest achievements as an instructor occurred in Jose Bautista. Gaston could relate to the struggles Bautista experienced while being bounced between organizations and positions from his days as a major league outfielder. After having Bautista make an adjustment to his swing and his approach to each at-bat, journeyman Jose Bautista disappeared and “Joey Bats” was born. Gaston had a simple philosophy to teaching hitting: “See the ball, hit the ball” and stressed a hitter should pick a pitch in every at-bat and put their best swing on that pitch.

The Approach- Before every game, Gaston silently prowled the field and kept a watchful eye on what was happening in batting practice, during the shagging of flies, and in the bullpen. He rarely spoke during the pre-game activities-he didn’t need to. His calm demeanor helped his players focus on the tasks in front of them for that night’s game yet he was available for consultation or for heading off media and off-field personnel that could distract them. The term “player’s manager” is often misapplied, but not in Gaston’s case. Especially for the veteran hitters and pitchers he depended on for consistent performances. A managerial approach like his seems foreign when viewed through the current clubhouse landscape. But Gaston was always in tune with the abilities and limitations of his roster. Gaston was not a “hands-off” manager; during Spring Training and before games, he was approachable and available. But once the game started, Gaston possessed strong, unshakeable ideas about how to manage his roster and respond to in-game decisions.

Perhaps the greatest asset Gaston utilized was a knack for relating to his players. Latin players in particular benefitted greatly from his commitment to speak Spanish with them (a skill he picked up from playing several winters in Venezuela. He remembered the difficulties he experienced in his first year of winter ball and made it a point to become fluent in Spanish. Today’s dugout and clubhouses are populated with multiple translators to deliver the manager and staff instructions and messages. Cito Gaston delivered his wisdom and suggestions in person.

THE CRITICISMS

The “Push Button” Manager- As outlined above, Gaston placed the outcomes of games in the hands of the players he sent out on to the field. The press corps in particular criticized such a hands-off approach and seemed to cruise the clubhouse and press box in search of players and writers who shared their unfavorable opinions of the manager’s in-game decision making. During Gaston’s second tour of duty, first baseman, Lyle Overbay, openly criticized his manager in an interview with Ken Rosenthal. “More than anything, I want to try to figure out what to expect for next year. It kind of caught me off-guard a little bit when I wasn’t playing. (Gaston) never really said a lot. As we were winning, he was kind of sitting on the back burner, watching us play good.” The in-game numbers seemed to support such criticisms. Under Gaston, Blue Jays teams only attempted to steal second 8.2% of the time, 3rd base 1.9%, attempted to sacrifice at a 2.2% rate, issued intentional walks only 0.6% of the time, and elected to pinch hit or pinch run 0.48% and 0.19% of the time. Such types of numbers do not lie, but they also do not account for the depth and quality of veteran bats and arms available to Gaston to start games.

Player Development– The loudest outcry by fans and media revolved around Gaston’s apparent hesitance to place younger, inexperienced players in critical situations. Gaston acknowledged the wealth of talent he inherited when he was hired in 1989. Many of those players represented the second wave of prospects developed under Pat Gillick. As the veteran stars and staples of the championship teams either retired, were traded or had age slow them down, Gaston still sought to rely on established hitters and pitchers on a regular basis.

Next generation stars John Olerud, Carlos Delgado and Shawn Green openly complained about their lack of playing time during their initial years at the major league level. Gord Ash was a staunch supporter of his manager, and while Delgado soon inserted himself into the lineup, Olerud was jettisoned to the Mets and Green was alienated to the point that it destroyed any chance to re-sign him once he became a free agent and forced his trade to the Dodgers. Travis Snyder and J.P. Arencibia were often cited by reporters covering the Jays as players who were not given a fair shake by Gaston when they first came up. However, it should be noted Aaron Hill and Adam Lind flourished under Gaston during the surprising 2010 season. It is surprising Gaston had difficulty relating to and utilizing young players, given his difficulties finding regular playing time with Atlanta and the Padres. Even after a 20-homer, All-Star selection season in San Diego in 1970.

No Other Team Ever Hired Gaston- A slippery slope here. When you win 4 division titles and consecutive World Series championships as a manager, it is fair to assume other major league teams would be eager to give you a shot at doing the same for them. Alas, this was not the case for Gaston. After being fired by the Jays in 1997, Cito did interview with Cleveland, Milwaukee and the Angels. He was also a finalist for the White Sox job that eventually went to Ozzie Guillen. Gaston publicly complained that he felt he was no more than a “token” candidate for the openings, though he withdrew his name from consideration in Chicago when it became clear Guillen was a shoo-in to be hired.

One contributing factor may have been his bitterness over his perception that key members of the Toronto media were racist in their criticism of him. Gaston cited Steve Simmons, Dave Langford and Bob McGown as primary targets for his accusations. “There’s a couple (of sports writers) who continue to take shots at me for no reason at all. I just wonder if they would take the same shot at me if I was white,” Gaston said shortly after his firing. Given the landscape of minority relations within MLB, such public accusations no doubt were a contributing factor to his not being offered another managing job before returning to Toronto. In his second stint as manager, Gaston did clash with Ken Rosenthal and Mike Wilner, but seemed to mellow some when it came to dealing with the media.

THE VERDICT

When the Today’s Game era group meets this December, Cito Gaston’s name should be among the dozen on the ballot for consideration. His successes in bringing the Blue Jays to championship status alone establishes his credentials for enshrinement. As we have witnessed with previous voting by BBWAA writers, ultimate selection tends to be more political than practical. Being the first African American manager to win a World Series itself mandates Gaston should be considered by the committee. Length of career and sheer number compilation should not eliminate worthy candidates from consideration. On historic achievement and strength of character alone, the 77-year old Gaston should become a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame while he is still alive to enjoy the honor.

