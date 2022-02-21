JFtC Poll: Blue Jays Next Move(s)

We are hopeful the MLB lockout will end soon and the Blue Jays can put the final touches on their roster. We ask you what that will look like.

Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays have some options available to them once the lockout ends, whenever that is. Much has been written about what they need or might be targeting to put the final touches on their 2022 roster. They are entering the season with expectations as high as they’ve been in some time, but before they even get there, they have to live up to the expectations for the remainder of the offseason, such as it is. JFtC asks what you think will be done in that window after the lockout ends and before the season starts. We’ll outline some options for you and then you can have your say!

The Hot Corner

The most obvious, and perhaps the most talked about option is for the Blue Jays to trade for a third baseman. Names like Matt Chapman and Jose Ramirez have been the subject of much of the discourse. And, rightfully so. Chapman is the best defensive third baseman not named Arenado and Ramirez is a special all around talent that instantly makes any lineup better. The acquisition cost for each might be rather significant and could force Toronto to pursue other options. Could they land Mike Moustakas from Cincinnati along with a starting pitcher? Is there another option out there? Or, can the talent the club already has make Santiago Espinal an acceptable solution at the hot corner?

“5th” Starter

It is speculated that the Blue Jays are not satisfied with their rotation as is. At first glance, that is an odd statement given that Jose Berrios, Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Hyun Jin Ryu make up one of the better rotations in baseball. However, the final spot in the rotation has Ross Stripling pencilled in. And, if this were 2018, that would not be an issue. However, since then Stripling has had trouble staying consistent and a team with championship aspirations is not likely to give him the ball every 5th say. His projections agree and think he’ll see between 80-110 innings.

There are options out there. The free agency route dwindled pretty quickly and what remains are a host of question marks. But, the goal is an upgrade over Stripling and there are some available. Or, Toronto could look to the trade route and land themselves one of the Cincy’s starters who are said to be available. Given that Toronto was already very interested in Tyler Mahle, there is reason to believe that a trade is also possible.

MiLB Relievers

Adding a few bullpen arms on minor league deals has almost become a staple of the MLB offseason. Every season, there are arms available that teams look to as simply depth pieces for the injury filled marathon that is the MLB season. As well, teams look to find those hidden gems that have yet to tap into their potential or have a break out season in their arm. In fact, there was a period of time in Toronto where we almost got sick of the expression “lightning in a bottle” when Alex Anthopoulos would go this route quite often.

Some of these arms used the uncertainty of the MLB lockout to take jobs in Korea or Japan, but there are certainly some arms remaining. Names like Andrew Chafin, Mychal Givens and Brandon Kintzler are still out there. That is not to say that these guys will sign MiLB deals, but just to highlight the varying talent that still remains.

Lefty OF Bat

Depending on who you ask, you will hear varying levels of desperation when it comes to the Blue Jays’ need for a lefty bat. Their right handed heavy lineup figures to be among the best in the game, but there are those who feel that it can be that much better with the addition of a left handed bat. Sure, a bounce back from Cavan Biggio would help, but that is not enough for some people.

Could Toronto look to sign Michael Conforto? That is not so easy since they already have four outfielders that could see significant playing time. Now, if Randal Grichuk (long assumed the odd man out in Toronto’s outfield) is traded, it could create an opening. Perhaps someone like Kyle Schwarber could be brought in. Other than Conforto and Schwarber, it looks like slim pickings on the open market. Corey Dickerson is available and then the options kind of fall off.

Stand Pat

This is an option simply because of the bizarre nature of the remaining offseason period. It is likely that there will be a flurry of activity once the lockout ends and this could work against the Blue Jays in that they like to be methodical about their decisions. Sure, they’ve had plenty of time to lay ground work, but when the rubber hits the road, the offseason will fly at a fast pace. It could create bidding wars and/or crazy scenarios that do not fit with the plans the club has laid.

They have a very good team and will absolutely be in contention for a playoff spot this season. It is not crazy to imagine that they back out of negotiations and enter the season as is. They could use the unspent capital, financial or prospect, to make additions in season once the dust settles. It is not a sexy option, but it is one that makes sense.

Now it’s your turn. Vote in our poll and add any comments in the comment section below.

VOTE NOW!

WHAT FURTHER MOVES WILL THE BLUE JAYS MAKE? Trade for a third baseman

Trade for "5th" starter

Sign "5th" starter

Sign multiple relievers to MiLB deals

Sign lefty outfield bat

Stand pat! They're ready to win it all! Vote

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO