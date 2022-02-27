JFtC’s MLB Minute: Blue Jays & Making Trades

JFtC Presents The MLB Minute, A Weekly Look Around Major League Baseball And How The Toronto Blue Jays Are Connected

* We lead off today with a look at trades that teams are likely to regret. Bleacher Report has a look at some very lopsided deals, which have ended up looking pretty bad. Of course, when deals are struck, they are done to address needs for both sides. Typically, one team is close to contending and the other is looking at future needs. So, it is easy to sit back and judge – and in some cases, laugh – at some of these deals, but the Blue Jays are in a situation where they could find themselves a new entry on the list. It is hoped expected they will pull off a trade before the season starts and the prospect capital they surrender could prove costly in a few years.

Of course, Toronto will try and avoid a deal like this: Pittsburgh Pirates get RHP Chris Archer; Tampa Bay Rays get RHP Tyler Glasnow, OF Austin Meadows and RHP Shane Baz, which definitely looks rather lopsided…unless they’re the Rays in the hypothetical trade. Think about how good the Mets could be right now if this deal hadn’t happened: New York Mets get 2B Robinson Cano and RHP Edwin Diaz; Seattle Mariners get OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, OF Jay Bruce, RHP Anthony Swarzak and RHP Gerson Bautista. Or, the Blue Jays could end up like the Yankees who got nothing from Jameson Taillon.

Of course, there is no way to predict the future, unless the Rays plan on sharing their secret. Until then, as much as we long for a big trade, there is always the ‘what if’ factor that teams may have lingering in the back of their heads. For the Blue Jays, they could deal guys like Jordan Groshans, Orelvis Martinez or Gabriel Moreno now, but how much regret are they willing to take on?

* Sometimes, trades happen when a player has one year remaining on their contract and their team has decided that an extension would not be practical or affordable. Hence the rental tag some players get. Mike Axisa of CBS Sports has a list of extension candidates that could find themselves on the trade block if an extension is not in the cards. For the Blue Jays, they may want to look at this list to see if there is a rental that helps them since it would be cheaper than a longer term option.

Obviously, there are ‘don’t even bother thinking about it’ options like Joe Musgrove of the Padres. Even if he’d be a one year rental, the cost would not be all that cheap. Do we really see Toronto trading for a top starter, especially one the Padres gave up a lot for? Not now. Nathan Eovaldi might be a cheaper option, but the Red Sox are likely to use his 2021 and the ‘playing in the same division’ tax, making Eovaldi just as expensive. Aaron Judge falls into the same category. Jacob deGrom is in a category of his own and Toronto wouldn’t pay the cost to have him for one year.

While Axisa’s list is full of guys who may not be possibilities, it is certainly an idea to look around the league to find those on expiring contracts to see if there’s a fit. Someone like Andrew Heaney might be of interest. Perhaps the most obvious place to look is Oakland since they have Sean Manaea and Chris Bassitt hitting free agency in a year. I don’t want to beat that dead horse – we’ve all been eyeing Oakland players for many months now – but it is almost too perfect for the Blue Jays to ignore.

* Which ever way the trade winds blow, there may be some positive news coming out of the lockout talks. The universal DH seems to be a lock at this point. So, for the Blue Jays, there are 15 other teams out there that could use a Randal Grichuk. If they’re looking for a regular outfielder or a guy with some pop and some degree of defensive prowess, Grichuk could be part of some kind of package.

Teams may not want to suddenly spend on a newly available bat in the lineup, of course. Rather than adding a new expense, they could look to involve Grichuk in some way to pull off a package deal. For Toronto’s part, they can offer to pay down his contract and sell him as a versatile tool for any team. Though, the reality is that his value is only…valuable…if another team sees his bat and glove as worthwhile. Just because I the Blue Jays want to be rid of him doesn’t mean other teams are lining up to help.

