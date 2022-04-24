April 24th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Orelvis Martinez hits his 6th home run

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The Blue Jays’ minor league system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch had himself a nice bound back start after allowing 8 runs over 4.2IP on April 17th. Andrew Vasquez and Kyle Johnston were outstanding in relief holding the RailRiders to 3 hits over 2.2IP with 2K. Joshua Fuentes drove in Samad Taylor in the 2nd inning with Buffalo’s first run. Nathan Lukes doubled in the 3rd, driving in Logan Warmoth with Buffalo’s 2nd run. In the 7th inning, Nick Podkul extended the Herd’s lead with a 2-run double.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 3 innings thanks to a Luis De Los Santos RBI ground out in the 1st and in the 3rd inning, Orelvis Martinez hit a solo home run, a Sebastian Espino RBI ground out and a wild pitch scoring De Los Santos. Unfortunately, Geison Urbaez coughed up 3 runs between the 5th and 6th and Parker Caracci allowed a run on 2 hits in the bottom of the 9th as the Curve walked off New Hampshire.

Vancouver- The Emeralds had their way with the C’s, scoring 8 runs on 12 hits including 3HR.

Dunedin- Down 1-2 heading into the bottom of the 9th inning, the D-Jays’ Adriel Sotolongo walked off the Mussels with a single to LF to score Del Rosario who had hit a ground-rule double scoring Dasan Brown to tie the game.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (11-7)

Won 4 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Thomas Hatch 6.0IP, 2H, 0R, 3BB, 4K on 91 pitches

W- Hatch (1-1, 6.43ERA)

H- Vasquez (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-7)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- Orelvis Martinez (6)

Starter- Hayden Juenger 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 2K on 36 pitches

L- Parker Caracci (0-2, 9.53ERA)

BSV- Trey Crumbie (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (8-5)

Loss 4 to 8

HR- Andres Sosa (1)

Starter- Trent Palmer 4.0IP, 5H, 2R, 3BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 85 pitches

L- Joel Concepcion (0-1, 3.18ERA)/BSV (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (6-9)

Won 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Rafael Ohashi 4.2IP, 4H, 1R, 3BB, 7K on 89 pitches

W- Dahian Santos (1-1, 3.38ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Hayden Juenger.

Drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 Draft, the 6-foot-0 right-hander made 11 appearances for the Vancouver Canadians in his rookie season. He posted an impressive 2-0 record with a 2.70ERA while striking out 34 batters. He allowed 11 hits and 4 walks over 20.0IP for a 0.75WHIP. He showed off an above FB/CH/SL combo.

In 2022, the native of St.Louis, MO., has started 3 games for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats. On Sunday, Juenger threw 26 of his 36 pitches for strikes. He induced 2 groundball outs and 4 flyball outs while striking out a pair with no walks. In the 1st inning, Hayden retired the side in order with a GB, lineout, and pop-out. He allowed a leadoff single to start the 2nd inning, erasing the single by picking him off before wringing up Blake Sabol and getting Connor Scott to fly out to CF. The Curve went quietly in the 3rd inning with a GB, FO, and K. In his final inning he retired the side in order with three balls in the air, FO, FO, and pop out.

He barely broke a sweat. In 4 games, the 21-yr-old Hayden Jeunger still doesn’t have a record but he has an outstanding 2.45ERA. In 11 innings, he’s struck out 17 batters and owns a 0.55WHIP while still showing excellent command of his pitches and control of the strike zone with just one walk.

