April 26th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Sem Robberse outstanding for Vancouver

The Blue Jays minor league system went 1 and 1.

Buffalo- Postponed

New Hampshire- Postponed

Vancouver- Zach Britton hit his 1st home run, a solo shot to LF, in the 2nd inning to give the C’s a 1-0 lead. Addison Barger smacked his 2nd HR, a 2-run affair to RF, in the 6th inning to extend Vancouver’s lead to 3-0. Sem Robberse was absolutely outstanding with Sean Mellen and Thomas Ruwe providing Vancouver with two innings of shutdown-ish relief. Sem threw 58 of his 82 pitches for strikes with 11 groundball outs and 3 flyball outs. Mellen and Ruwe each walked a pair of batters in their inning of work which made the innings a little more dramatic than they needed to be.

Dunedin- The D-Jays opened their series against Bradenton with a loss. The Marauders scored 8 runs in the opening 5 innings. The Marauders chased Matt Svanson from the game with a pair of 4th inning home runs. Julian Valdez had another poor outing in relief, allowing 6 runs in 3.1IP over his last two appearances. Connor Cook held Bradenton to a run on a hit and walk while striking out 6 in his 3 innings of relief.

Rehab Notes: Otto Lopez played 2nd and batted 3rd. Lopez went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 4th. Groshans went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a strikeout.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (11-7)

April 24th results

Won 4 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Thomas Hatch 6.0IP, 2H, 0R, 3BB, 4K on 91 pitches

W- Hatch (1-1, 6.43ERA)

H- Vasquez (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-7)

April 24th results

Loss 4 to 5

HR- Orelvis Martinez (6)

Starter- Hayden Juenger 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 2K on 36 pitches

L- Parker Caracci (0-2, 9.53ERA)

BSV- Trey Crumbie (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (9-5)

Won 6 to 0

HR- Zac Britton (1) and Addison Barger (2)

Starter- Sem Robberse 7.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 7K on 82 pitches

W- Robberse (1-0, 2.65ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (6-10)

Loss 6 to 9

HR- Dasan Brown (1) and Rainer Nunez (4)

Starter- Matt Svanson 3.2IP, 7H, 5R, 0BB, 4K on 67 pitches

L- Svanson (0-1, 3.09ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Dasan Brown.

The 20-yr-old was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2019 Draft. The Oakville native spent 2021 as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays. He played 51 games, collecting 8 doubles, a triple, and 4HR. Brown struggled to a .212BA with a .633OPS. He showed off his base-stealing ability by swiping 22 bags in 28 attempts.

Once again a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays in 2022, Dasan Brown was in CF and leading off for the D-Jays on Tuesday. In the first inning, Dasan jumped on a 0-1 pitch for his 1st HR of 2022. He lined out in the 3rd, struck out in the 5th, and walked in the 8th before grounding into a force out in the 9th inning. After Adrian Pinto singled and Otto Lopez walked to load the bases, Dasan Brown was forced out at the plate when Jordan Groshans grounded back to the pitcher.

Dasan Brown has hits in three straight games and he is riding a 6 game on-base streak which has seen his batting increase from .175 to .224. In 58 at-bats, the D-Jays leadoff man owns a .224BA with a HR, 2 RBI, 6 stolen bases, 4 doubles, and a .683OPS.

