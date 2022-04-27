The Blue Jays Only Stating to Put Up Numbers

The Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League in several categories, but haven’t even started firing on all cylinders

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2022 season with expectations as high as the CN Tower. Many ‘experts’ have picked them to be in the World Series and maybe even win it. But, before we start dreaming of possibilities that are 5 months away, there is much work to be done. For their part, the club sits in first place in the AL East and have been ‘in’ every game they’ve played. More than that, they are actually leading the American League in some key categories, which is a little funny because they haven’t even begun to get hot yet.

When it became clear that Toronto would be losing Marcus Semien and still hadn’t found a third baseman, the common worry was how they were going to replace 40+ home runs and continue to run a high potency offense day after day. We got our answer when GM, Ross Atkins didn’t try to replace the homers. Instead, he brought in Matt Chapman, who should single-handedly make the infield defense so much better and they traded away Randal Grichuk‘s 20+ homers for Raimel Tapia‘s speed and defense. Sure, they were hoping for a full season of George Springer to make up for some of the loss, but overall, one could say that they did not improve their offense much at all.

That said, there really wasn’t much need to make a massive offensive addition to an already powerful lineup. That didn’t stop the club from looking into guys like Corey Seager or Freddie Freeman, of course, but it did allow them to not have to meet such high demands for those guys. Essentially, the front office put its faith in the young guys to take a step further.

With offense down all around baseball, there haven’t been many runs scored. However, if you look at the Blue Jays, they are leading in several offensive categories* including AB with 572, Hits: 145, HR: 25, SLG: .430 and total bases with 246. They’re 2nd in BA at .253. If you’re curious, they’re also second in HBP (8) and SF (7). They’re also 3rd in OPS: .738. The fact that they are leading in these categories is no surprise, really. We knew they’d hit – with power – and we knew they’d score runs.

*All stats accurate at time of writing.

However, what is interesting to note is that this team hasn’t really begun to start clicking yet. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.has 20% of the team’s homers with 5. Chapman, Springer and Zach Collins (?!) are next with 3 each. Leaving Collins out of the discussion for now (he may be playing well above his head and is surprising quite a few people with his bat these days), there are only two hitters who have an OPS over .800 and that’s Vladdy and Springer. Bo Bichette and his .569 likely best exemplify this. He’s gotten off to a slow start in the first 17 games.

It should be noted that the beginning of the season is likely the only one of the only times we really pay this much attention to a 17 game sample size. However, acknowledging that, it is clear that the Blue Jays haven’t quite started hitting the way we expected them to…yet.

On the pitching side of things, the Blue Jays lead the AL in Wins with 11, which makes sense because they are the only team in the AL with 11 wins. Beyond that, they lead the league in Saves with 9, 8 of which belong to Jordan Romano. They are 3rd with 150.1 IP and BB with 44. This might sound pretty good if it weren’t for the fact that they are 14th with 132 Hits given up. They’re also in the bottom half in SO (9th with 135), HR (9th with 16) and ER (9th with 59). It is fair to say that the pitching has been a bit of a mixed bag. The rotation hasn’t quite gotten on a roll yet and the bullpen has been working more than perhaps it should. None of that adds up to consistency.

But, as the season goes, we should start to see this club go on a bit of a run. Consider that they’re 7-3 in their last 10 games. That’s not a bad run at all. But, the fact is that we know there is even more in the tank…a Next Level, if you will. (sorry, not sorry). Once the bats start performing where they are expected and the pitching can develop some more consistency, this team is going to be a rather scary one for opponents and an incredibly fun one for us to watch. Right now, they’re just getting started.

