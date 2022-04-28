April 27th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Samad Taylor homers twice

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 4.

Buffalo- GM1 Samad Taylor homered to RF in the 2nd inning, accounting for all the Bison’s runs. Jeter Downs cut Buffalo’s lead in half with a solo home run in the 4th inning. In the 6th inning, Franchy Cordero brought Jarren Duran home with a sac fly, 2-2, and Christin Stewart broke the game open in favor of the Red Sox with a 2-run home run. Casey Lawrence allowed all 4 runs, going the distance but saving the bullpen. GM2- The Herd and Sox traded 1-run innings in the 1st and 2nd and 3-run innings in the top of the 6th and bottom of the 7th. The difference was Nick Podkul solo home run and Joshua Fuentes‘ RBI single resulting in a 2-run 3rd. Adrain Hernandez picked up his 1st Triple-A save.

New Hampshire- GM1 Philip Clarke hit his 1st home run, 3-run shot to RF, in the 1st inning to give New Hampshire a 4-0 lead. In the 3rd, Will Robertson extended the Fisher Cats lead to 6-0 with a 2-run double. The Fisher Cats extended their lead to 9-2 in the 4th inning with an Orelvis Martinez RBI double and Spencer Horwitz two-run single. Clarke added another run in the 6th with an RBI single. GM2- Spencer Horwitz tripled home Rafael Lantigua and Zac Cook brought Horwitz home with a single in the 1st inning. That was all the offence NH could muster. Reading chipped away at the early with single run innings in the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th for the W.

Vancouver- This one required extra innings but in the end the Hops walked the C’s off in the 11th. Andres Sosa put Vancouver on the board with a sac fly in the 2nd inning. In the 4th, Riley Tirotta hit a solo home run. In the 7th, a pair of wild pitches scored a pair of Vancouver runs with PK Morris chipping in with a 2-run single to give the C’s a 6-2 lead. Garrett Farmer allowed the Hops to pull to within 2 runs in the 7th and Mark Simon allowed them to tie it up in the 8th.

Dunedin- The D-Jays were held to 2 runs on 7 hits but worked 9 walks. Unfortunately, Dunedin went 0-for-8 with RISP, leaving 13 on base. Dasan Brown finished with 7LOB. Rainer Nunez hit his second home run in as many days, going 5-for-10 in the opening two games of the series. Jonatan Bernal had a ‘kiss your sister’ type start with Wilgenis Alvarado struggling in 3 innings.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (11-8)

GM1

Loss 2 to 4

HR- Samad Taylor (2)

Starter- Casey Lawrence 6.0IP, 6H, 4R, 2BB, 1K, and 2HRA on 83 pitches

L- Lawrence (3-1, 2.82ERA)

GM2

Won 7 to 5

HR- Podkul (2) and Taylor (3)

Starter- Andrew Bash 3.2IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 4K on 61 pitches

W- Brandon Eisert (2-0, 5.00ERA)

SV- Hernandez (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-8)

GM1

Won 10 to 2

HR- Philip Clarke (1)

Starter- Joey Murray 4.2IP, 2H, 2R, 4BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 91 pitches

W- Braden Scott (1-0, 5.40ERA)

GM2

Loss 2 to 5

HR- none

Starter Nick Fraze 5.2IP, 8H, 4R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 76 pitches.

L- Fraze (1-2, 2.84ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (9-6)

Loss 6 to 7

HR- Riley Tirotta (3)

Starter- Hunter Gregory 4.1IP, 6H, 2R, 0BB, 2K on 79 pitches

L- Will McAffer (1-1, 10.80ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (6-11)

Loss 2 to 6

HR- Rainer Nunez (5)

Starter- Jonatan Bernal 5.0IP, 9H, 3R, 2BB, 2K on 78 pitches

L- Bernal (0-2, 3.94ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- GM1- Lawrence (see above). GM2 Vinny Capra (2-for-5, R, 2B), Nick Podkul (1-for-2, 2R, RBI, HR, 2BB, RBI), Nathan Lukes (2-for-4, 2R, K)

NH- GM1 Spencer Horwitz (3-for-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2B), Clarke (3-for-4, 2R, 4RBI, HR), Will Robertson (3-for-3, 2RBI, 2B). GM2 Horwitz (1-for-3, 3B, R, RBI)

C’s- Jimmy Burnette (2IP, 2H, 5K), PK Morris (2-for-4, 2RBI, BB), Tirotta (2-for-5, R, RBI, HR), Miguel Hiraldo (2-for-4, BB, 2K, 3SB)

Dunedin- Rainer Nunez (3-for-5, R, RBI, HR, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Samad Taylor.

The 23-yr-old played both games of the doubleheader, impacting both games with his bat. In game 1, the 5-foot-10 utility player played in LF and batted 6th. After LJ Talley opened the 2nd inning with a single to RF, Samad connected on a 1-0 pitch for a 2-run shot to right-center field. Taylor struck out in both his other at-bats.

In game 2, the native of Corona, CA., was at 2nd base and batted 5th. In the 1st inning, Taylor struck out with the bases loaded and one out. In the 3rd inning, Samad Taylor followed Nick Podkul’s leadoff home run with a walk. Taylor collected his 11th stole base and later scored on Joshua Fuentes’s single, 4-2. In the 6th inning with Nathan Lukes and Nick Podkul on 2nd and 1st, Samad Taylor sent the first pitch he saw from reliever Darin Gillies over the wall in CF for a 3-run HR.

For the day, Samad Taylor finished 2-for-6 with 2 home runs, 3 runs scored, 5 RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and 3 strikeouts.

In 55 at-bats, the former 2016 10th-round pick of the Cleveland Indians owns a .273 batting average with 3HR, 13RBI, 11SB, and a .935OPS.

