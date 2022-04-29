April 28th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: A home run and 4RBI for Mueller for C’s

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- Dexter Fowler made an impression in his Buffalo debut. The veteran outfielder scored the Herd’s first run in the 1st inning when Cullen Large grounded out to 2nd base. Fowler scored Mallex Smith and Logan Warmoth with a single to RF to snap a 1-1 tie in the 2nd inning. In the 6th, Dexter hit a sac fly to CF to extend the Bison’s lead to 4-1. Nick Allgeyer became the first Blue Jays minor league pitch to throw over 100 pitches in 2022. Matt Gage hammered down his 3rd save, allowing a hit and striking out the side.

New Hampshire- In the bottom of the 1st, Tanner Morris hit a leadoff single. He advanced to 3rd as Rafael Lantigua reached on a fielding error. Spencer Horwitz grounded out to SS, bringing in Morris with the Fisher Cats’ only run. The Fightin Phils held NH to 3 hits, scoring 5 of their own on 8 hits.

Vancouver- A total of 17 runs were scored on 18 hits, 18 walks, and 4 errors as the Hops and C’s needed extra innings for the second straight game. Vancouver scored runs in the 3rd, 5th, and 7th. In the 4th, Mackenzie Mueller hit his 1st HR, a 3-run shot to left-center and Leo Jimenez followed suit with a solo jack to LF.

Dunedin- The Marauders and D-Jays were tied 1-1 after 9 innings. Dunedin scored a run in the 11th off a Rainer Nunez single to score Gabriel Martinez; unfortunately, Brenden Dixon hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead and walk the D-Jays off.

Rehab notes; Otto Lopez went 0-for-4 with a walk and strikeout. Lopez continues to look for his first hit. Yosver Zulueta made his first appearance since May 5th of 2021 and looked really good. The 24-yr-old Cuban has a power arm that, if healthy, could move quickly through the system. Step 1 complete.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (12-8)

Won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 3BB, 6K on 102 pitches

W- Allgeyer (2-1, 6.65ERA)

H- Kyle Johnston (1)

SV- Matt Gage (3)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-9)

Loss 1 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 3.0IP, 4H, 3R, 2BB, 6K on 83 pitches

L- Schultz (1-3, 6.46ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (9-7)

Loss 8 to 9

HR- Mueller (1) and Jimenez (1)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 4.1IP, 5H, 4R, 3BB, 3K on 74 pitches

L- Jol Concepcion (0-2, 3.68ERA)/BSV2

H- Ryan Boyer (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (6-12)

Loss 2 to 3

HR- Dasan Brown (2)

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 7K on 59 pitches

L- Justin Kelly (0-1, 3.18ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Mackenzie Mueller.

The 24-yr-old was signed as a non-drafted free agent in June 2020. In 2021 as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays, Mueller appeared in 95 games, batting .215 with 12 doubles, 4 triples, 5HR, and 15 stolen bases. So far in 2022, he hasn’t been getting regular playing time with just 4 starts.

The native of Abilene, TX., played right field and batted 9th for the Vancouver Canadians. His first at-bat came in the 3rd inning, a leadoff single and first hit of the new season. Mueller legged out a slow roller to the 3rd baseman and came around to score on a PK Morris single three batters later. In the 4th inning, Davis Schneider and Hugo Cardona walked to put runners at 1st and 2nd for Mackenzie. Mueller took a 2-2 pitch to left-center field for his 1st of 2022.

The C’s right fielder loaded the bases in the 5th inning with a walk but was stranded at 2nd base. Trevor Schwecke tripled to lead off the 7th inning, after a Cardona strikeout, Mueller singled home Schwecke to give the C’s a 8-7 lead.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for MacKenzie in this one. He committed a pair of fielding errors and with a runner at 3rd base, Mueller grounded into an inning-ending double play.

For the day, Mac went 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored, a home run, 4RBI, a walk, and 2 errors.

In 16 at-bats, Mueller owns a .188 batting average with 1HR, 4RBI, 0SB, and a .610OPS.

