April 29th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Ricky Tiedemann dominant for Dunedin

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- It is tough to win when your starter, Shaun Anderson, allows 7 runs on 10 hits. In his second game, Dexter Fowler picked up another multi-hit game. Jordan Groshans joined the Herd with a multi-hit game.

New Hampshire- Maximo Castillo was outstanding over 6 innings. The Fisher Cats bullpen was also outstanding, holding the Fightin Phils hitless over the final three innings. Will Robertson and Ryan Gold hit back-to-back jacks in the 5th for all the offense NH would need for the win.

Vancouver- Postponed

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored 5 runs in the 2nd inning while Ricky Tiedemann no-hit the Marauders over 5 innings. Jimmy Robbins continues to look good, post Tommy John, with 3 shutout inning in relief. Victor Mesia put the D-Jays on the board with an RBI ground out to the SS. Angel Del Rosario followed with a two-run single to CF, 3-0. Dasan Brown is swinging a hot bat right now, doubling to LF to score Del Rosario. Otto Lopez capped off the big inning with his 1st hit of 2022, a single to RF, 5-0.

Rehab notes; Otto Lopez went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (13-9)

Loss 6 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Shaun Anderson 4.1IP, 10H, 7R, 2BB, 2K on 93 pitches

L- Anderson (1-1, 5.49ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-9)

Won 2 to 1

HR- Will Robertson (1) and Ryan Gold (1)

Starter- Maximo Castillo 6.0IP, 6H, 1R, 2BB, 7K on 90 pitches

W- Castillo (3-0, 3.15ERA)

H- Geison Urbaez (1), Trey Crumbie (1)

SV- Parker Caracci (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (9-7)

April 28th results

Loss 8 to 9

HR- Mueller (1) and Jimenez (1)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 4.1IP, 5H, 4R, 3BB, 3K on 74 pitches

L- Jol Concepcion (0-2, 3.68ERA)/BSV2

H- Ryan Boyer (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (7-12)

Won 7 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 5.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 9K on 58 pitches

W- Tiedemann (3-0, 0.90ERA)

H- Robbins (1)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Ricky Tiedemann.

The 6-foot-4 righty out of Long Beach, CA., is off to an amazing start to his professional career. The 2021 3rd-round selection pounded the strike zone with 41 of his 58 pitches going for strikes. The 19-yr-old induced 3 groundball outs and 1 flyball out.

Tiedemann finished with 9 strikeouts. Of those 9, 5 were swinging strikes, 3 were caught looking, and one was a foul tip that Victor Mesia held onto. Ricky registered at least one strikeout in an inning with the exception of the 4th. In the 4th, Ricky got Tsung-Che Cheng to line out, Jacob Gonzalez to ground out, and Jase Bowen to fly out to LF. The Jase Bowen fly ball was the only contact made by Bradenton to leave the infield.

In 4 starts, Ricky Tiedemann owns a 3-0 record and 0.90ERA with 33 strikeouts. He has allowed 5 hits and 10 walks for a .75WHIP while holding opponents to a .081 batting average. He has not allowed a hit in his past two starts. New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez collected a single in the 5th inning on April 15th.

