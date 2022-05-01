April 30th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Nick Podkul

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- In the 10th inning, with the clubs tied 6-6, Samad Taylor doubled home Dexter Fowler and Jordan Groshans. Taylor followed the game-winning hit by stealing home. Nick Podkul and Logan Warmoth joined Taylor in driving in multiple runs for the Herd. Warmoth stepped to the plated in the 4th inning with the bases juiced. Logan sent a 1-1 pitch on a line to left field for a bases clearing double, 4-3. Podkul stroked a 2-run single to LF in teh 7th to give the Herd a 6-4 advantage.

New Hampshire- The Fightin Phils drove in 8 runs on 11 hits and NH was held off the scoreboard. The Fisher Cats went 0-for-6 with RISP and struckout 10 times with Zac Cook wearing the golden sombrero. Hayden Juenger had a rough go, serving up to long balls on 4 hits. Making his AA debut, Sean Mellen allowed 3 runs over 2.1IP, walking 4, and allowing 1HR.

Vancouver- GM1 The Hops scored 5 runs on 6 hits as another of Toronto’s minor league affiliates were shutout. The C’s managed just 4 hits, committing 3 errors, and struckout 12 times. Vancouver’s 4, 5, 6 batters each struckout twice, going 1-for-8 with a walk. GM2 The C’s weren’t able to generate much offence in this one either. Addison Barger drove in Zach Britton with a sac fly in the 1st for Vancouver’s only tally. Adam Kloffenstein looked like a Top Prospect in his one, dropping his ERA to a more respectable 5.29.

Dunedin- Both clubs scored a run in the 1st inning. Bradenton took the lead in the 4th, scoring a pair of runs off Micheal Dominguez. The D-Jays took the lead in the 7th innings when Amell Brazoban doubled home Adriel Sotolongo and Angel Del Rosario. Unfortunately, Trenton Wallace wasn’t able to hold onto the lead, giving up two runs in the bottom half and that was all she wrote.

Rehab notes; Otto Lopez went 0-for-4 with a pair of strike outs for Dunedin. Lopez is now batting .050 with a .186OPS in his rehab stint.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (14-9)

Won 9 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.0IP, 7H, 4R, 1BB, 9K, and 1HRA on 103 pitches

W- Matt Gage (1-1, 0.00ERA)

SV- Adrain Hernandez (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-10)

Loss 0 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Hayden Jeunger 2.1IP, 4H, 4R, 2BB, 4K, and 2HRA on 60 pitches

L- Juenger (0-1, 4.73ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (9-8)

GM1

Loss 0 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Chad Dallas 4.2IP, 4H, 4R, 1BB, 2K on 77 pitches

L- Dallas (1-1, 2.84ERA)

GM2

Loss 1 to 2

HR- none

Starter Adam Kloffenstein 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 6K on 74 pitches.

L- Thomas Ruwe (0-1, 0.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (7-13)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 3.2IP, 3H, 3R, 3BB, 4K on 85 pitches

L- Trenton Wallace (0-1, 7.36ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Dexter Fowler (0-for-3, 3R, 2BB), Warmoth (1-for-5, 2B, 3RBI, 2K), Taylor (1-for-5, R, 2RBI, SB, 2B, 2K)

NH- Branden Scott (2.2IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 3K), John Aiello (2-for-3

C’s- GM1 none. GM2 Zach Britton (0-for-0, 1R, 3BB), Jimmy Burnette (1IP, 1BB, 3K), and Thomas Ruwe (1IP, 1H, 1R, 3K).

Dunedin- Rainer Nunez (1-for-3, R, RBI), Adriel Sotolongo (1-for-4, R, RBI, K, E), Brazoban (1-for-2, 2B, 2RBI, BB, K, E, and outfield assist)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Nick Podkul.

The 6-foot-1 infielder out of Munster, IN., has performed extremely well in his in first taste of Triple-A, much better than I had anticipated. So much so that the former 2018 7th round selection found his name pencilled in as the Buffalo Bison’s cleanup hitter on Saturday. Playing 1st base, Nick Podkul grounded out in the 1st inning. His next at-bat came in the 4th, he singled to CF and scored along with Jordan Groshans and Stevie Berman on Logan Warmoth’s double to left field.

Leading off the 6th inning, Nick Podkul drew a walk but was stranded at 2nd base. In the 7th, with two-outs and two on, Podkul went to left with a 2-2 pitch to score a pair of runs, 6-4. He was caught stealing to end the inning. In the 10th inning, he struckout ahead of Samad Taylor’s game winning 2-run double.

Podkul’s two knocks extended his modest hit streak to 5 games. Over the past two weeks, Podkul has played in 8 games, going 8-for-24 for a .333BA while hitting a double and a HR. During this hot streak, Podkul has 5 walks for a .448OBP with 7 strikeouts.

In 43 at-bats, Nick is batting .302 with a pair of longballs. He has driven 8 runs and owns a .888OPS.

In field, Nick played 10 games at 1st base, a game at the keystone, and 3 as Buffalo’s DH.

