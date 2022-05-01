May 1st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Rainer Núñez leads the system with 6 home runs

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- The Bisons outhit the Red Sox 12 to 10 but were outscored 6 to 10. The club went 5-for-14 with RISP. After Andrew Bash and Jake Elliott allowed 10 runs in the opening 4.1 inning, Graham Spraker and Kyle Johnston held the Red Sox to a hit over 3.2 innings.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats and Fightin Phils combined to score 19 runs on 24 hits. Four Fisher Cat players finished with multi-hit games. Tanner Morris fell a double shy of finishing the game with the cycle.

Vancouver- Trent Palmer was back to his no-hit ways, holding the Hops hitless over the first 6 innings. Alejandro Melean entered the game and promptly walked Hops Tim Tawa to open the 7th inning to become their first baserunner. A.J. Vukovich followed the walk with a single which turned out to be the Hops’ only hit. The C’s scored single runs in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. In the 7th, Trevor Schwecke singled home Anthony Morales, Riley Tirotta hit a ground-rule double to score Zach Britton and Trevor Schwecke, and PK Morris completed the inning with an RBI double.

Dunedin- Bradenton downed the D-Jays in the 10th inning when Luke Brown singled home Jase Bowen. The D-Jays scored two runs in the 4th and 8th innings, tying the game each time.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (14-10)

Loss 6 to 10

HR- none

Starter- Andrew Bash 2.1IP, 4H, 6R, 4B, 1K, and 2HRA on 66 pitches

L- Bash (0-2, 6.32ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-11)

Loss 9 to 10

HR- Tanner Morris (4) and Will Robertson (2)

Starter- Marcus Reyes 2.0IP, 8H, 6R, 0BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 38 pitches

L- Reyes (1-1, 6.75ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (10-9)

Won 7 to 0

HR- Addison Barger (3)

Starter- Trent Palmer 6.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 8K on 72 pitches

W- Palmer (1-1, 1.69ERA)

SV- Melean (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (7-14)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- Rainer Nunez (6)

Starter- Ohashi 4.0IP, 7H, 2R, 0BB, 4K on 77 pitches

L- Conor Larkin (0-1, 2.25ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Rainer Nunez.

The 21-yr-old La Romana, DR. native continues to swing a hot bat to begin the season. Nunez batted 4th and DH’d for the D-Jays. In the 4th inning with the Marauders ahead 2-0, one on, and on out, Rainer sent the first pitch of the at-bat to left-center field to tie the game, 2-2. In the 8th inning, Damiano Palmegiani doubled home Jose Rivas and Adrian Pinto advanced to 3rd base. Nunez sent a sac fly to LF, scoring Pinto and tying the game 4-4.

Rainer extended his hit streak to 6 games, going 11-for-26 with 3HR and 8RBI. In 81 at-bats, Rainer Nunez owns a .309 batting average with 6 long balls. He has driven 16 runs and owns a .873OPS.

In the field, Nunez has played 16 games at 1st base and 4 as Dunedin’s DH.

*****

