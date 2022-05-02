Blue Jays May Predictions

After a successful start to the 2022 season, JFtC presents some Toronto Blue Jays predictions for the month of May

The Blue Jays finished April with a 14-8 record, in second place in the American League East. That seems to be just about where most fans and media predicted they would be after the first month of the season. That wining percentage prorates to about 103 wins which seems a bit high for this team, but not out of the question.

The month of April gave Blue Jays fans the record they would have wanted, but how they got there could not have been predicted. The Jays offence ranks 17th in runs scored while they rank 18th in runs allowed per game. This has lead to a lot of one run wins which were fun to watch but a little tough on the anxiety meter!

Looking forward for the next month, the following are some bold and not so bold predictions for a Jays team that is extraordinarily fun to watch and root for.

The top three in the rotation, Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah have been very good, with the latter two nothing short of extraordinary. I am predicting more of the same for this trio. Berrios is heating up after a bit of a slow start to the season and his track record says he is a top of the rotation workhouse. Gausman is using his fastball – splitter combo to perfection and the added usage of a very good slider just brings him to the next level, if that is possible. Manoah is nothing short of a bulldog. The uber confident giant of a right hander dominates with this fastball – slider combo. When he improves his command within the strike zone and starts hitting his spots more consistently he could be unhittable.

Yusei Kikuchi will battle for the next few starts to incorporate the Pete Walker magic into his delivery. As the weather warms up, so will the flame throwing lefty, but we may have to wait until June to see it.

The bullpen has largely been lights out in April – and it needed to be. May will see more of the same with Jordan Romano, Tim Mayza, David Phelps, Trevor Richards and Yimi Garcia. An improved Trent Thornton will be relied upon more in leverage situations.

On the offensive side of the ball, Bo Bichette who was struggling somewhat in April, will turn the corner and have a great May which will springboard him into MVP consideration. Alejandro Kirk, who has a solid batting average and on base percentage, will will re-integrate some power into his game in the month of May.

With the pending return of Hernandez to the Jays outfield the entire lineup becomes more potent as at bats currently given to Zimmer, Tapia and Katoh are replaced with his silver slugger level production.

Defensively, I think we can expect more of the same in May that we saw in April. More jaw dropping plays from Bichette, but also more routine booted balls. Kirk has proven he is fine defensively and that will continue. Best of all Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has shown improved defence is left and it seems to be for real.

On the bold prediction front, if Gausman can pitch April without issuing a walk then why not May as well!. Guerrero Jr., currently sitting at a slash line of .286 / .352 / .545 gets hot and improves it to .300 / .385 / .580 by the end of the month. Matt Chapman hits 8 home runs for the month as does George Springer. The final days of May will also see the return of Nate Pearson to the Jays bullpen providing some much needed innings to a weary relief corps. Regarding wins and losses, the Jays finish May with a 14-11 record for a total record of 28-19, on pace for 96 wins.

Predicting baseball outcomes, especially over a short 30 day period is largely a fools errand, but it is fun none the less! The one thing I can confidently predict is that the Jays will be fun to watch day in and day out. This is a special group of players, both talent wise and personality wise, that Blue Jays fans are very fortunate to watch grow into a World Series contending team.

