May 3rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: A pair of doubles for Morris

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 2.

Buffalo- Postponed

New Hampshire- Orelvis Martinez put the Cats on the board first with a 3-run home run to left-center field in the 1st inning. Zac Cook added to the early lead with a 2-run home run in the 2nd inning. Unfortunately, after Joey Murray retired the Patriots in order in the 1st inning, he ran into some trouble in the 2md inning. That trouble came in the form of a grand slam off the bat of Michael Beltre, 5-4. Somerset took the lead in the 4th went Murray surrendered a pair of walks, a pair of doubles, and a sac fly, 5-7. New Hampshire made it close with a pair of 9th inning runs. Will Robertson hit a leadoff single and Sebastian Espino stroked a 2-run home run to LF, 7-8.

Vancouver- The Canadians and AquaSox needed 10 innings to come to a conclusion for this one. Both teams put up zeros until Everett’s Spencer Parkard hit a 2-run home run in the top of the 7th inning. The C’s responded in the bottom half of the frame when PK Morris stroked a 2-run double to LF. Jol Concepcion came on to pitch the 10th inning. He issued a pair of walks to load the bases, one unintentional and one intentional. Jol balked to score a run, then walked in an insurance run for the AquaSox.

Dunedin- Hao Yu Lee singled home Yhoswar Garcia for the game’s first run, giving the Threshers an early advantage. It didn’t take the D-Jays long to erase and take the lead. Dunedin’s Adrian Pinto tripled off the 2nd pitch from Gunner Mayer, setting up a Teoscar Hernandez 2-run home run, 2-1. Hao Yu Lee and Yhoswar Garcia were at it again in the 3rd, as Lee singled home Garcia to tie the game 2-2. In the 7th inning, Roque Salinas doubled to RF and Gabriel Martinez crossed the plate with what turned out to be the winning run. The Connor Cook and Matt Svanson piggyback combo looked good. Svanson followed Cook with 5 shutout innings, inducing an amazing 8 groundball outs.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (14-10)

April 30th results

Loss 6 to 10

HR- none

Starter- Andrew Bash 2.1IP, 4H, 6R, 4B, 1K, and 2HRA on 66 pitches

L- Bash (0-2, 6.32ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-12)

Loss 7 to 8

HR- Orelvis Martinez (7), Cook (5), and Espino (3)

Starter- Joey Murray 3.1IP, 4H, 8R, 4BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 78 pitches

L- Murray (1-1, 7.84ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (10-10)

Loss 2 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.0IP, 4H, 0R, 2BB, 7K on 76 pitches

L- Concepcion (0-3, 4.91ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-14)

Won 3 to 2

HR- Teo (1)

Starter- Connor Cook 4.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 3K on 53 pitches

W- Matt Svanson (1-1, 2.16ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to PK Morris.

Battin cleanup and playing 1st base for the Vancouver Canadians, the 2017 former 14th round selection started his day off in 2nd inning with double but was stranded at 3rd. He struck out in the 4th inning. In the 6th inning, Addison Barger worked a leadoff walk and stole 2nd base with PK at the walk. PK worked a walk of his own and the pair pulled off a double steal for Morris’ first stolen base. Niether of them scored.

In the 7th inning, Andres Sosa and Trevor Schwecke reached on walks. With two on and two outs, PK worked the count to 3-1, jumping on the 5th pitch of the at-bat for a 2-run double. He grounded out to end the 9th inning and didn’t get an at-bat in the extra frame.

In 60 at-bats, PK Morris owns a .250 batting average with a home run, a stolen base, 15RBI, and a .775OPS.

In the field, Morris has played 15 games at 1st base and 1 as the C’s DH.

