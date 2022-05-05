May the 4th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: A healthy Estiven Machado drives in two for Dunedin

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- GM1 The Durham Bulls held the Bisons to a run on two hits. Otto Lopez joined Buffalo after spending a few games with the D-Jays on a rehab assignment. He wasted little time making his presence felt with a 3rd inning home run. Bowden Francis was in and out of trouble, allowing a run in the 1st inning, 3 runs in the 3rd, and a run in the 4th. Brandon Eisert threw a pair of scoreless innings. Joe Biagini completed the game with a scoreless 7th.

GM2 LJ Talley put the Herd ahead with an RBI single to CF to chase Samad Taylor home. In the 3rd inning, Taylor hit a sac fly to bring Eric Stamets home and Jordan Groshans scored Nathan Lukes with single to CF, 3-0. Groshans hit a sac fly in the 5th inning to cash Stamets in from 3rd and Talley extended the lead with a line drive to CF to score Lukes second run scored of the game. Lukes also stole a pair. Jeremy Beasley looked good in the start, going 4 scoreless. Adrian Hernandez continues to put up zeros with a pair of no-hit innings. Kyle Johnston looked good in his inning of work, lowering his ERA to 1.54 with a walk and a strikeout in the 7th.

New Hampshire- Tanner Morris led the game off with a single, advancing to 3rd base on a Zac Cook ground out and Orelvis Martinez single. Morris crossed home plate with the game’s first run courtesy of a wild pitch thrown by Sean Boyle. Somerset scored in the 2nd inning to tie the game at 1-1. The game remained tied until the 8th inning. Luis De Los Santos singled home Martinez and Spencer stole home as the Fisher Cats scored a pair. New Hampshire held Somerset to a run on 3 hits with Sean Mellen, Parker Caracci, and Jake Elliott no-hitting the Patriots over the final 3.1IP.

Vancouver- The C’s continue to slide, losing 8 out of their past 10 games. The AquaSox scored 4 in the 1st off Hunter Gregory. Everrett tacked on 3 runs off Gregory before chasing him from the game. Abdiel Mendoza provided some much needed scoreless inning in relief. Will McAffer continues to struggle with his delivery, walking 3 batters. Zach Britton doubled home Andres Sosa with the C’s first run in the 3rd inning and Leo Jimenez doubled home Britton, 2-7. Vancouver added two more run in the 5th but the AquaSox ran away with the win.

Dunedin- Clearwater, and Dunedin scored a combined 21 runs on 27 hits. The D-Jays Jose Ferrer singled home Damiano Palmegiani, 1-0. After Kendall Simmons hit a 3-run HR for the Threshers in the top of the 3rd, Gabriel Martinez tied the game in the bottom half of the frame with a HR, 3-3. Clearwater scored another 3 runs in the 5th inning. Teoscar Hernandez drove in a run in the 5th with a sac fly. In the 6th, Kendall Simmons hit another HR for the Threshers, his 2nd of the game, to give CLearwater a 4-7 lead. Down 9-4 in the 8th, Estiven Machado singled home Palmegiani and Glenn Santiago scored Machado with a single to CF, 6-9. The Threshers struck again, hitting a 3-run HR in the 9th. But Estiven Machado singled home Adrian Pinto and Gabriel Martinez, 12-8. Adriel Sotolongo doubled home Machado with the D-Jays’ final run.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (15-11)

GM1 Loss 1 to 5

HR- Otto Lopez (1)

Starter- Bowden Francis 4.0IP, 8H, 5R, 3B, 7K, and 1HRA on 89 pitches

L- Francis (1-1, 5.59ERA)

GM2

WOn 5 to 0

HR- none

Starter Jermey Beasley 4.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 57 pitches

W- Hernandez (1-0, 0.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-12)

Won 3 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Nick Fraze 5.2IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 68 pitches

W- Sean Mellen (1-0, 7.36ERA)

H- Parker Caracci (2)

SV- Jake Elliott (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (10-11)

Loss 4 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Hunter Gregory 3.0IP, 7H, 7R, 3BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 69 pitches

L- Gregory (1-1, 6.28ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-15)

Loss 9 to 12

HR- Gabriel Martinez (2)

Starter- Jonatan Bernal 4.2IP, 7H, 6R, 3BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 86 pitches

L- Bernal (0-3, 4.76ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo GM1 Eisert (2IP,1H, 2K), Otto Lopez (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR). GM2 Hernandez (2IP, 3K), Groshans (2-for-2, 2RBI), Lukes (1-for-3, 2R, 2SB), TAlley (2-for-3, 2RBI), Stamets (2-for-3, 2R)

NH- Spencer Horwitz (0-for-2, R, 2BB, K, SB), Orelvis Martinez (1-for-2, R, BB, K, 2SB)

C’s- Zach Britton (2-for-5, 2R, RBI, 2B, 2K), Leo Jimenez (1-for-2, 2RBI, BB), Andres Sosa (2-for-4, 2R, 2-2B, E), Abdiel Mendoza (3IP, 2H, 2BB, 6K)

Dunedin- Jose Ferrer (2-for-3, RBI,BB), Pinto (1-for-3, 2R, BB, 3B), Gabriel Martinez (2-for-5, 2R, 2RBI, HR, K), Adriel Sotolongo (2-for-5, RBI, 2B, 2K), Damiano Palmegiani (2-for-4, 2R, BB, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Estiven Machado.

The 19-yr-old infielder has some of the highest upside of any prospect in the Blue Jays system. Some of, not the highest, lol. Fresh off the IL on May 3rd, Machado hasn’t looked rusty in his return. Playing SS and batting 5th for the Dunedin Blue Jays, Estiven singled in his 2nd inning but was stranded at 2nd base. With one out and a runner on 1st in the 3rd inning, MAchado grounded into an inning ending doubleplay. In the 8th, Damiano Palmegiani worked a one-out walk and Machado brought him home with a single to RF. Glenn Santiago scored Machado with a single to CF, 6-9. Estiven was in the middle of another rally in the 9th, stroking a line drive 2-run single to CF and scoring on Adriel Sotolongo’s double.

In the game, Estiven Machado went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI, and a fielding error. In 4 games, Machado owns a .400 batting average with no walks, 3 strikeouts, a double, and 2RBI.

For the season, in 46 at-bats, Machado owns a .283 batting average 4RBI,and a .713OPS. In the field, Machado has played 7 games at SS and 5 at 2nd.

