May 5th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Teo homers for Dunedin and Orelvis Martinez hits 8th homer

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 and 3.

Buffalo- The Bulls scored 4 runs off Bison’s starter, Nick Allgeyer, with a 1st inning RBI double and a Josh Lowe 3-run home run in the 3rd. It took Buffalo 4 innings to draw even. LJ Talley put Buffalo on the board with an RBI triple in the 7th and scored on Samad Taylor‘s fielder’s choice. Nathan Lukes made it 3-4 with a sac fly to bring Taylor home and Gabriel Moreno knotted the game up with an infield single, 4-4. Unfortunately, the Herd’s bullpen couldn’t hold off Durham as Graham Spraker issued a pair of walks and a hit to produce the winning run in the 8th inning.

Noteworthy: Veteran Derek Holland joined the Buffalo Bisons after being released by the Red Sox Triple-A affliate earlier this week. He threw a scoreless 7th inning.

New Hampshire- Orelvis Martinez scored John Aiello with a single to CF to put the Fisher Cats ahead in the 3rd, 1-0. Martinez extended the lead in the 6th with his 8th home run, 2-0. New Hampshire was gifted a run on a wild pitch from Steven Jennings, scoring Spencer Horwitz, 3-0. Derek Dietrich‘s 6th inning HR pulled the Patriots to within one run, 3-2. In the 8th, Somerset took the lead as Gabriel Ponce and Cre Finfrock allowed 3 runs.

Vancouver- postponed

Dunedin- The D-Jays and Threshers combined to score 19 runs on 21 hits while committing 6 errors. Teoscar Hernandez hit his 2nd home run while on rehab with Dunedin, a solo shot in the 4th inning. Down 7-9 heading into the bottom of the 9th inning, Hernandez singled to LF to leadoff the inning but Gabriel Martinez grounded into a force out at 2nd base. Adriel Sotolongo walked and a wild pitch moved Martinez and Sotolongo to 2nd and 3rd. Roque Salinas tied the game with a 2-run single to CF. Unfortunately, a Micah Yonamine single scored the runner starting at 2nd base in the 10th inning for the Thresher’s winning run and the D-Jays went down in order in their half.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (15-12)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Allgeyer 6.0IP, 5H, 4R, 4B, 6K, and 1HRA on 92 pitches

L- Spraker (0-1, 3.46ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-13)

Loss 3 to 5

HR- Martinez (8)

Starter- Hayden Juenger 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 4K on 38 pitches

L- Gabriel Ponce (0-1, 3.60ERA)/BSV1

H- Marcus Reyes (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (10-11)

May 4th results

Loss 4 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Hunter Gregory 3.0IP, 7H, 7R, 3BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 69 pitches

L- Gregory (1-1, 6.28ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-16)

Loss 9 to 10

HR- Rainer Nunez (7) and Teoscar Hernandez (2)

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 3.1IP, 3H, 4R, 2BB, 6K on 65 pitches

L- Juan Nunez (0-2, 9.82ERA)

BSV- Kendry Rojas (1)

Top Performers

Buffalo Jordan Groshans (2-for-4, R), Talley (1-for-3, R, RBI, BB, 3B)

NH- Martinez (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, 2B, HR, K)

C’s- postponed

Dunedin- Conor Larkin (2IP, 3K), Hernandez (2-for-4, 2R, RBI, HR, BB, SB), Gabriel Martinez (2-for-5, 2R, 2RBI, 2B), Rainer Nunez (1-for-5, R, 2RBI, HR), Sotolongo (2-for-4, R, BB, K, 2B)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Nathan Lukes.

The 27-yr-old is a former draft pick of the franchise in Cleveland. He was selected in the 7th round, back in 2015. Playing CF and batting leadoff for the Buffalo Bisons, Lukes singled in the 1st inning but was stranded at 3rd. He collected another single in the 3rd inning but was forced out to end the inning. While he wasn’t very impactful in this game, Lukes’ bat and legs have provided the Bison’s with a solid leadoff man at the top of the order.

Over the past 30 days, Nathan Lukes owns a .326 batting average and a .764OPS while walking 7 time with 16 strike outs. On the basepaths, Nathan has stolen 6 bases and hit 6 doubles.

In 23 games this season, the native of Potland, OR.,, has played 11 games in CF, 8 games in RF, and 3 games in LF with a single game as the Bison’s DH.

