May 6th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Morris homers C’s to victory. Moreno unstoppable.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- The Bisons scored 5 runs on 10 hits. Gabriel Moreno got the party started with a 3rd inning 2-run single to LF. In the 5th inning, Joshua Fuentes hit his 1st home run, a solo shot to RF, and Moreno doubled to left to score Nathan Lukes, 4-0. The Bulls responded with three home runs, solo homers in the 6th and 7th, and a 2-run home run to tie the game in the 9th. Moreno walked the Bulls off in the 9th inning, singling home Mallex Smith. Shaun Anderson was solid. In relief, Adrian Hernandez and Andrew Vasquez were unhittable in the 7th and 8th.

New Hampshire- Postponed

Vancouver- Trailing 6-0 heading into the bottom of the 6th, Vancouver’s PK Morris hit a 3-run home run to cut the lead in half, 3-6. In the 8th, Davis Schneider singled home Riley Tirotta and MacKenzie Mueller doubled home Harris Ray and Schneider to knot the game at 6’s. PK Morris completed the comeback with a game-winning walk-off solo jack to right-center. Jimmy Burnette, Garrett Farmer, and Ryan Boyer held the AquaSox scoreless after the 6th.

Dunedin- Despite outhitting the Threshers 8 to 4, the D-Jays were held off the board. Estiven Machado and Rainer Nunez either collected two hits in the losing affair. Ricky Tiedeman took the L, his first, but still looked good; however, Jimmy Robbins was better. Robbins held the Threshers to one hit and no runs while striking out 6.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (16-12)

Won 5 to 4

HR- Fuentes (1)

Starter- Shaun Anderson 6.0IP, 5H, 2R, 1B, 4K, and 2HRA on 86 pitches

W- Kyle Johnston (1-0, 2.84ERA)/BSV1

H- Adrian Hernandez (2) and Andrew Vasquez (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-13)

May 5th results

Loss 3 to 5

HR- Martinez (8)

Starter- Hayden Juenger 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 4K on 38 pitches

L- Gabriel Ponce (0-1, 3.60ERA)/BSV1

H- Marcus Reyes (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (11-11)

Won 7 to 6

HR- PK Morris (2,3)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 4.0IP, 7H, 4R, 0BB, 4K on 73 pitches

W- Ryan Boyer (1-0, 0.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-17)

Loss 0 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 6K on 80 pitches

L- Tiedemann (3-1, 1.44ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Hernandez (1IP, 2K), Vasquez (1IP, 2K), Nathan Lukes (2-for-4, R, BB, 2-2B), Fuentes (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, HR, BB), Mallex Smith (1-for-2, 2R, 2BB, SB)

NH-

C’s- Burnette (1.2IP, 2BB, K), Leo Jimenez (3-for-5, R, 2B), Mueller (3-for-4, 2B, 2RBI)

Dunedin- Machado (2-for-4), Nunez (2-for-4, 2B), Robbins (4IP, H, 2BB, 6K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to PK Morris.

Batting 4th and playing 1st base for the Vancouver Canadians, the 23-yr-old Morris grounded out and walked in his first two at-bats. In the 6th, Leo Jimenez doubled and Addison Barger walked to set the stage for PK to hit a long fly ball over the wall in right field. He grounded out leading off the 8th. In the 9th, Jimenez stroked a leadoff single to left field but Addison Barger grounded into a double play. After taking ball one, PK sent the next pitch over the wall, queueing the celebration.

In 18 games this season, the native of Tampa, FL, owns a .265 batting average with 3 home runs, 19RBI, a stolen base, and a .883OPS.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old prospect was behind the plate and batting 3rd for the Buffalo Bisons. He finished 4-for-5 with a double, and 4 runs batted in. Over the past two weeks, Moreno has gone 11-for-39 with a .282BA, collecting a double and 9RBI. In 17 games, Moreno is batting .313 with no home runs, 15RBI, and a .744OPS. He has hits in his last 5 and has reached base in his last 7 games.

Orelvis Martinez

RAined out. Over the past two weeks, Martinez has 9 hits in 9 games for a .243 batting average. He has walked just once with 11K during this period while hitting 4 long balls and driving in 11. In 21 games, O is batting .225 with 8HR, 17RBI, 2SB, and a .834OPS. He is riding a 4-game hit streak.

