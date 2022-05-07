May 7th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Gabriel Martinez extends hit streak to 7 games.

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- The Herd scored 2 runs in the 3rd, 7th, and 8th but the Bulls scored a run in the 1st, 4 runs in the 3rd, and 2 runs in the 6th for the W. Nathan Lukes doubled home Joshua Fuentes and Otto Lopez in the 3rd inning for Buffalo’s first runs scored. Otto Lopez tripled home Eric Stamets and Mallex Smith in the 7th. Samad Taylor and Stevie Berman hit solo jacks in the 8th. Brandon Eisert, Joe Biagini, and Graham Spraker combined to throw 3.1IP of shutout relief, allowing one hit while striking out 4 batters.

Rehab: Hyun Jin Ryu was a little shakey but did strike out 6 batters, throwing 49 of his 74 pitches for strikes.

New Hampshire- Postponed

Vancouver- GM1 Andres Sosa reached on a throwing error in the 5th, scoring Riley Tirotta and Zach Britton. In the 6th, Addison Barger hit a 2-run homer. Chad Dallas, Jol Concepcion, and Thomas Ruwe shut out the AquaSox, holding them to 3 hits, walking 5 batters, and striking out 8. GM2 The AquaSox returned the favor, shutting out the C’s on 4 hits. The game result was still in until Justin Lavey doubled for Everett with the bases loaded, bringing home three runs and breaking the game open.

Dunedin- The D-Jays got a good start from Dahian Santos and some solid relief from Micheal Dominguez and Soenni Martinez; unfortunately, Dominguez struggled in the 8th and allowed 3 runs. The D-Jays were held to 2 runs on 5 hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (16-13)

Loss 6 to 7

HR- Samad Taylor (4) and Stevie Berman (1)

Starter- Hyun Jin Ryu 4.0IP, 5H, 5R, 0B, 6K, and 1HRA on 74 pitches

L- Ryu (0-1, 4.50ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-13)

May 5th results

Loss 3 to 5

HR- Martinez (8)

Starter- Hayden Juenger 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 4K on 38 pitches

L- Gabriel Ponce (0-1, 3.60ERA)/BSV1

H- Marcus Reyes (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (12-12)

GM1 Won 4 to 0

HR- Addison Barger (4)

Starter- Chad Dallas 4.0IP, 2H, 0R, 5BB, 5K on 87 pitches

W- Jol Concepcion (1-3, 3.86ERA)

GM2 Loss 0 to 5

HR- none

Starter Adam Kloffenstein 5.0IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 84 pitches

L- Kloff (0-2, 4.50ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-18)

Loss 2 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Dahian Santos 4.0IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 7K on 73 pitches

L- Santos (1-2, 2.25ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Eisert (1.1IP, K), Spraker (1IP, 2K), Mallex Smith (0-for-2, R, 3BB, SB), Otto Lopez (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, 2K, 3B, SB), NAthan Lukes (1-for-4, 2RBI, 2B, SB, BB, 2K), Taylor (1-for-5, R, RBI, HR, K), Berman (1-for-4, RBI, R, HR)

NH-

C’s- GM1 Concepcion (2IP, BB, 2K), Barger (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR), Riley Tirotta (0-for-1, R, 2BB, SB, CS, K), Zach Britton (2-for-2, R, BB, SB) GM2- PK Morris (2-for-2, BB)

Dunedin- Seonni Martinez (1.2IP, BB, 3K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Gabriel Martinez.

Batting 3rd and playing right field for the Dunedin Blue Jays, the 19-yr-old out of Maracaibo, Venezuela singled in his first at-bat. Rainer Nunez stranded him at 1st, grounding out to end the inning. Martinez walked in the 3rd inning but was stranded again. Gabriel doubled to lead off the 6th inning. Two outs later, Adriel Sotolongo doubled him home. Martinez flew out to CF in his next at-bat.

For the day, the right-hitting outfielder went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. He also pushed his hit streak to 7 games. On April 28th, Gabriel Martinez was batting .157. After 80 at-bats, Martinez is batting .250 with a pair of HR, 10RBI, a stolen base, and a .708OPS.

In the field, Gabby has split his time between LF (16GP) and RF (8GP).

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old prospect was given a day of rest. Over the past two weeks, Moreno has gone 11-for-39 with a .282BA, collecting a double and 9RBI. In 17 games, Moreno is batting .313 with no home runs, 15RBI, and a .744OPS. He has hits in his last 5 and has reached base in his last 7 games.

Orelvis Martinez

Rained out. Over the past two weeks, Martinez has 9 hits in 9 games for a .243 batting average. He has walked just once with 11K during this period while hitting 4 long balls and driving in 11. In 21 games, O is batting .225 with 8HR, 17RBI, 2SB, and a .834OPS. He is riding a 4-game hit streak.

