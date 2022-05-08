May 8th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Leo Jimenez heating up with 3-for-3 game

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- The Bulls needed just one inning to down the Herd. Thomas Hatch was a little shakey in the 1st inning, breezing through the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings. Then came the 5th. Hatch quickly got the first two out in the 5th before former Blue Jays prospect Cal Stevenson homered to open the flood gates. A walk, an RBI, a 2-run HR, two singles, a stolen base, and a walk had Thomas heading to the showers. Jeremy Beasley allowed a single and two inherited runs before getting Ruben Cardenas out to end the disastrous inning. 11 batters. Jeremy Beasley was followed by Derek Holland, Andrew Vasquez, and Matt Gage who no-hit the Bulls, walking one batter, and striking out 4. Samad Taylor hit a home run, that’s back-to-back games.

New Hampshire- GM1 Luis De Los Santos cleared the bases in the 1st inning with a double to give New Hampshire an early 3-0 lead. In the 4th inning with Rafael Lantigua batting, Philip Clarke came home on a balk. Lantigua eventually walked and Sebastian Espino scored on a wild pitch, 5-2. Speaking of Clarke, the Fisher Cats catcher hit his 2nd home run in the 6th, a solo shot to RF, 6-3. New Hampshire scored 6 runs on 3 hits and 5 walks. GM2 Somerset scored singled runs in the 3rd and 4th inning off starter Maximo Castillo, adding another single run in the 6th inning off reliever Sean Mellen. NH waited until the final inning (7th) to break up the no-hit bid, a Rafael Lantigua double. Ryan Gold scored Spencer Horwitz, who reached on an error ahead of Lantigua, with NH first run. A wild pitch scored Lantigua, 2-3. Noteworthy, the first 6 Fisher Cats struck out to start the game. John Aiello walked to break up the perfect game in the 3rd.

Vancouver- Down 8 to 2 heading into the bottom of the 5th, Zach Britton and Leo Jimenez singled and Addison Barger walked to load the bases with no outs. PK Morris walked with the bases loaded, 3-8. Riley Tirotta doubled, 5-8. MacKenzie Mueller singled, 7-8. The C’s scored 3 more runs in the 6th and 3 runs in the 7th, 13-8.

Dunedin- The -D-Jays snapped their 5-game losing streak. Dunedin scored two runs in the 1st and the 6th with single runs in the 4th, 7th, and 8th innings. Dunedin took advantage of some shotty fielding by the Threshers, scoring two runs off errors. Trenton Wallace and Wilgenis Alvarado held Clearwater scoreless over for innings; unfortunately, Rafael Ohashi struggled with his control, walking three batters and surrendering a HR for 3 runs allowed in the 7th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (16-14)

Loss 2 to 6

HR- Samad Taylor (5)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 4.2IP, 7H, 6R, 2B, 3K, and 2HRA on 94 pitches

L- Hatch (1-2, 7.61ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-14)

GM1 Won 6 to 3

HR- Philip Clarke (2)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 2.2IP, 1H, 2R, 3BB, 2K on 62 pitches

W- Sean Rackoski (1-0, 2.70ERA)

SV- Parker Caracci (2)

GM2- Loss 2 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Maximo Castillo 4.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 87 pitches

L- Castillo (3-1, 3.38ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (13-12)

Won 13 to 8

HR- Davis Schneider (3)

Starter- Trent Palmer 4.0IP, 9H, 6R, 0BB, 6K, and 3HRA on 87 pitches

W- Alejandro Melean (1-0, 1.35ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (8-19)

Won 7 to 3

HR- Gabriel Martinez (3)

Starter- Trenton Wallace 3.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 55 pitches

W- Wilgenis Alvarado (2-0, 6,92ERA)

H- Ohashi (1)

SV- Justin Kelly (1)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Leo Jimenez.

The 20-yr-old infielder played SS and batted 2nd for the Vancouver Canadians. The native of Chitre, Panama walked in the 1st inning. He was hit by a pitch in the 3rd inning. In the 5th inning, Jimenez singled and scored on a Riley Tirotta double. In the 6th, Leo tripled and scored on a wild pitch tied the game, 8-8. With 2-outs and one on in the 7th inning, Leo Jimenez extended the C’s lead to 11-8 with an RBI single to LF.

Leo finished with two singles, a triple, a HBP, a walk, an RBI, and 3 runs scored in 5 plate appearances. His 3-for-3 day pushed his batting average to .246 from .210. In the past two weeks, Jimenez owns a .324BA with two doubles, a triple, a home run, 5RBI, 9 runs scored, and 5/7 BB/K.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old prospect was back behind the plate for the Bisons and batting 2nd. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 10-for-36 for a .278BA, collecting a double and 8RBI. In 18 games, Moreno is batting .399 with no home runs, 15RBI, and a .720OPS. He has reached base in his last 8 games.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played 3rd and batted 3rd in game 1 and game 2 of the Fisher Cats’ doubleheader. He finished 0-for-2 with a run scored and a pair of walks. Game 2, Orelvis went 0-for-3 with 2 strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Martinez has a .216 batting average, 6 runs scored, a double, 3HR, and 9RBI. In 23 games, O is batting .212 with 8HR, 17RBI, 2SB, and a .801OPS.

