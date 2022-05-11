May 10th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Buffalo and Dunedin each bust out 9 run innings

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- The Herd exploded for 9 runs in the 1st inning. Two RBI singles, RBI sac fly, two 2-run singles, RBI, single, and a run-scoring groundout. In the 2nd inning, Logan Warmoth doubled home Otto Lopez, 10-2. In the 6th inning, Warmoth stroked a 2-run single throw the hole into right field, 12-3. The Herd added two more runs in the 9th for a convincing win. What was most impressive about this win was the high number of runs scored with minimal power. Two doubles and no home runs. Buffalo went 9-for-21 with RISP, walking 7 times. Graham Spraker, Joe Biagini, and Kyle Johnston held the IronPigs off the board over the final 3.2IP.

Rehab- DH Cavan Biggio batted leadoff for the Buffalo squad. Cavan went 2-for-2 with a double, 2 runs scored, and 2RBI.

New Hampshire- The Rumble Ponies scored first with a solo home run off the bat of Luke Ritter. Binghamton scored another in the 7th with a sac fly to CF. Luis De Los Santos doubled with one out in the 9th. Philip Clarke hit a flyball out for the 2nd out. Rafael Lantigua broke the shutout bid with an RBI single. Ryan Gold struck out swinging to end the game. NH struck out 16 times, walked 3 times, and just one extra-base hit which was highlighted above.

Vancouver- Next Game is Thursday, May 12th.

Dunedin- The balls were flying out of the yard in Dunedin on Tuesday. The Tarpons hit four home runs, scoring ten runs in the first four frames. In the bottom half of the 4th inning, the D-Jays scored 9 runs off an RBI single, a sac fly, a balk, and two 3-run home runs. In the 5th, Glenn Santiago hit a 2-run HR to give Dunedin their first lead. In the 6th, Rainer Nunez hit a screamer over the fence in left-center field, a solo shot, 12-10. After Matt Svanson surrendered 10 over 3.1IP, Julian Valdez, Mike Ellenbest (rehab), and Connor Cooke allowed one run on two hits over 5.2 innings.

Noteworthy: Gabriel Martinez has homered in consecutive games. He is also riding a 9-game hit streak.

Rehab- Danny Jansen caught, scored 2 runs, and hit a double. Cameron Eden started his rehab, hitting leadoff as the D-Jays DH. Eden singled and stole a base in four at-bats.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (17-14)

Won 14 to 3

HR- none.

Starter- Bowden Francis 5.1IP, 6H, 3R, 4B, 3K on 95 pitches

W- Francis (2-1, 5.47ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-15)

Loss 1 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Hayden Juenger 3.0IP, 2H, 0R, 3BB, 2K on 54 pitches

L- Braden Scott (1-1, 3.75ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (13-12)

Sunday May 8th results

Won 13 to 8

HR- Davis Schneider (3)

Starter- Trent Palmer 4.0IP, 9H, 6R, 0BB, 6K, and 3HRA on 87 pitches

W- Alejandro Melean (1-0, 1.35ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (10-18)

Won 12 to 11

HR- Francisco Fajardo (1), Gabriel Martinez (4), Glenn Santiago (1), and Rainer Nunez (8)

Starter- Matt Svanson 3.1IP, 8H, 10R, 3BB, 5K, and 4HRA on 72 pitches

W- Mike Ellenbest (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Connor Cooke (1)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Jordan Groshans.

Jordan played SS and batted 4th for the Buffalo Bisons. In four at-bats, the 22-yr-old former 1st round pick singled twice, scored a run, drove in a run, and walked twice. Groshans singled home Moreno in the Bisons’ huge offensive outburst in the 1st inning. He scored when Cullen Large hit a 2-run single to CF. The highly regarded prospect start the season on the IL and played 5 rehab games with Dunedin before joining the Bisons on April 28th. In 8 games with Buffalo, Jordan Groshans already has five 2-hit games and is batting .370. The in-game power continues to be an issue for the young man with no home runs and just one double. He’s driven in 6 runs, scored 5, and owns a .848OPS.

Jordan continues to split his time between 3rd and short. So far he’s played 2 games at 3rd and 4 games at short.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old prospect was back behind the plate for the Bisons and batting 2nd. He went 3-for-5 with 2 runs scored, an RBI, and a walk. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 13-for-37 for a .351BA, collecting a double and 9RBI. In 19 games, Moreno is batting .319 with no home runs, 16RBI, and a .761OPS. He’s reached base in his last 9 games.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played SS and batted 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He finished 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Martinez has a .229 batting average, 5 runs scored, a double, 2HR, and 8RBI. In 24 games, O is batting .216 with 8HR, 17RBI, 2SB, and a .804OPS.

