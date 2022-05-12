May 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Adrain Hernandez extends his no-hit streak

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 1

Buffalo- The Herd’s Casey Lawrence allowed a run in the 1st and 2nd innings giving the Iron Pigs an early 2-0 lead. But Lawrence settled down, finishing six strong frames. Adrain Hernandez and Julian Merryweather were lights out and Matt Gage picked up his 4th save despite surrendering a run on two walks and two hits. Nathan Lukes tied the game in the 3rd inning, a solo HR. Samad Taylor delivered the winning hit, scoring Gabriel Moreno and Nathan Lukes with a single to right to take the lead in the 8th.

Rehab- DH Cavan Biggio batted leadoff for the Buffalo squad. Cavan went 0-for-3.

New Hampshire- The Rumble Ponies dominated the Fisher Cats. NH were held off the board until 9th when Sebastian Espino hit his 4th home run, a two-run jack. Nick Fraze and Marcus Reyes struggled, allowing 8 runs in the first 5.2IP.

Vancouver- Next Game is Thursday, May 12th.

Dunedin- Hot hitting Gabriel Martinez scored Danny Jansen and Rainer Nunez with a single in the 1st inning, 2-0. The Blue Jays broke out for 5 runs in the 6th. Estiven Machado got the scoring going with an RBI double, Adriel Sotolongo scored Martinez, Damiano Palmegiani singled home Machado, and Cameron Eden brought Palmegiani and Adrian Pinto home with a double, 7-1. Jonatan Bernal was a little shakey in the 8th, allowing the Tarpons to score 3 runs but Conor Larkin came in to shut the door to earn his 3rd save.

Noteworthy: Gabriel Martinez is also riding a 10-game hit streak.

Rehab- Danny Jansen DH’d, scored a run, and singled in four at-bats. Cameron Eden played CF and batted 2nd. Eden doubled, drove in a pair, walked, and struck out in three at-bats.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (18-14)

Won 4 to 3

HR- Nathan Lukes (1)

Starter- Casey Lawrence 6.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1B, 6K, and 1HRA on 81 pitches

W- Adrian Hernandez (2-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Merryweather (1)

SV- Matt Gage (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-16)

Loss 2 to 9

HR- Espino (4)

Starter- Nick Fraze 4.0IP, 5H, 5R, 0BB, 1K, and 2HRA on 68 pitches

L- Fraze (1-3, 3.77ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (13-12)

Sunday May 8th results

Won 13 to 8

HR- Davis Schneider (3)

Starter- Trent Palmer 4.0IP, 9H, 6R, 0BB, 6K, and 3HRA on 87 pitches

W- Alejandro Melean (1-0, 1.35ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (11-18)

Won 7 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Kendry Rojas 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 8K on 72 pitches

W- Rojas (2-1, 4.91ERA)

H- Bernal (1)

SV- Larkin (3)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Lukes (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, HR, BB), Samad Taylor (2-for-4, 2RBI, 2K)

NH- Luis De Los Santos (3-for-3, R, BB, 2B), Espino (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR, 2K), Geison Urbaez (1.1IP, H, 3BB, 2K)

C’s-

Dunedin- Larkin (1.1IP, 1BB, 2K, SV), Adrian Pinto (2-for-5, R, K, 2SB), Rainer Nunez (2-for-4, 2R, 2K), Gabriel Martinez (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, K), Palmegiani (2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Adrian Hernandez.

The 5-foot-8 righty out of Escuinapa de Hidalgo, Mexico continues to dominate in the minors. In three appearances at Double-A with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Hernandez posted a 1-0 record with a 2.25ERA, striking out 6 batters in 4 innings. The Blue Jays promoted him to Triple-A on April 19th.

Since joining the Buffalo Bisons bullpen, Adrain Hernandez made 7 relief appearances without allowing a run. Yesterday, Hernandez threw 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes, striking out two batters in one inning of work. He has 2 wins, 2 holds, and 2 saves to go with his sparkling 0.00ERA. He’s shown good command, walking just 2 batters and striking out 12 in 7 no-hit innings.

His change up continues to improve with each outing and batters are struggling to pick up his low-90’s fastball. It is possible we will see Hernandez make his MLB debut in the coming weeks.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old prospect was back behind the plate for the Bisons and batting 2nd. He went 0-for-2 with a run scored, two walks, and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Moreno has gone 13-for-39 for a .333BA with 6BB and 10K for a .422OBP. He’s also collect a double and driven in 9RBI. In 20 games, Moreno is batting .311 with no home runs, 16RBI, and a .756OPS. He’s reached base in his last 10 games.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played SS and batted 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He finished 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .237 batting average, 5 runs scored, two doubles, 2HR, and 8RBI. In 25 games, O is batting .220 with 8HR, 17RBI, 2SB, and a .817OPS.

