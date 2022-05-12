Toronto Blue Jays May 12th: Buffalo Bisons Hot and Cold Batters

PEAKS AND VALLEYS, WIN STREAKS AND LOSING STREAKS, HOT AND COLD ARE WHAT MAKE FOLLOWING THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS FUN.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The Buffalo Bisons are currently in 3rd place with a record of 18 and 14. The Herd are 5-5 in their past 10 games, winning their last two games. Buffalo has a +20 run differential. They are currently on the road in Lehigh Valley. Buffalo owns a 8-6 record on the road this season.

Hot

OF Nathan Lukes

In 11 games, the speedy outfielder has collected 5 doubles, a home run, and stolen 3 bases. He owns a .318/.380/.500 slash line with 5 walks and 8 strikeouts. In 9 games this month, Lukes has four 2-hit games.

For the season: 324BA, 9 doubles, no triples, 1 home run, 13RBI, 12/20 BB/K, 7/1 SB/CS, and .821OPS

INF Jordan Groshans

Since joining the Buffalo Bisons on April 28th, the 22-yr-old infielder is swinging it. In 9 games, Jordan owns a .355/.421/.387 slash line. Unfortunately, the power we are waiting for from Groshans has yet to materialize with just one extra-base hit, a double. His approach has been great with 5 walks and just 2 strikeouts while driving in 6RBI.

For the season: 355BA, 1 double, no triples, no home runs, 6RBI, 5/2 BB/K, 0/0 SB/CS, and .808OPS

C Gabriel Moreno

In 9 games, Moreno is swinging a consistent bat and having solid at-bats, producing a .333/.429/.361 slash and a 10-game on-base streak. He has walked 6 times and struck out 9 times during the two weeks, collecting a double and driving in 9 runs. But like Jordan Groshans, Moreno’s power has been slow to arrive in 2022.

For the season: 311BA, 5 doubles, no triples or home runs, 16RBI, 8/15 BB/K, 0/0 SB/CS, and .756OPS

Cold

INF/OF Samad Taylor

This is a funny one. Over the past two weeks, Samad has driven in the most runs for the Bisons, 10RBI. He has a double, a triple, and 2HR. But Taylor is definitely fighting it at the plate recently, without walking in almost 50 at-bats, striking out 13 times and going 10-for-47 for a .213BA. Fortunately, Samad Taylor has hits in each of his last 4 games and went 2-for-4 in his last game.

For the season: .245BA, 4 doubles, one triple, 5 home runs, 23RBI, 15/27 BB/K, and .801OPS

INF Joshua Fuentes

The veteran infielder has slashed .171/.237/257 over his last10 games. He only has 6 hits during this time, a HR, and he has only driven in one run. Fuentes has walked twice and struck out 15 times. Like Taylor, Fuentes has looked good in the last couple of games, with hits in 3 of his last 4 games, including a 2-for-3 game on May 8th.

For the season: 167BA, 1 double, zero triple, 1 home run, 3RBI, 4/35 BB/K, and .442OPS

INF/OF Cullen Large

In 9 games over the last two weeks, Cullen Large has just 4 hits in 34 at-bats for a .118BA. Large has seen his BA drop from .302 to .237 during this cold streak. He’s scored just 2 runs, driven in 4, and has just one double.

For the season: 237BA, 6 doubles, no triples or home runs, 12RBI, 9/28 BB/K, and .614OPS

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *