May 12th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: That’s 9 home runs for Orelvis Martinez and Rainer Nunez

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- Nick Allgeyer‘s struggles continue. The Bison’s starter allowed 3 runs in the 1st and an additional 2 in the 5th which spelled the end of the line. Buffalo was unable to mount a sustainable attack with the exception of the 3rd where they scored two runs thanks to a pair of RBI doubles.

New Hampshire- Andrew Bash and Brady Lail piggybacked, providing the Fisher Cats with a solid day of pitching. Bash allowed one run over 4 innings and Lail allowed one run over 5 innings. Both pitchers issued one walk while striking out 6 batters. NH hit five home runs, Sebastian Espino hit a pair. Espino gave the Fisher Cats a 2-1 lead in the 2nd inning with a 2-run long fly to left CF. Tanner Morris hit a solo shot in the 3rd, 3-1. In the 4th inning, Espino hit his 2nd home run of the contest, a solo affair to right CF. Orelvis Martinez hit a 2-run shot to left CF in the 5th, 6-1. John Aiello hit a solo home run in the 7th to cap off a successful show of power by the Fisher Cats.

Vancouver- The C’s and Em’s finally completed a game that they started on May 9th. The Emeralds had little trouble hitting Vancouver pitching, scoring 9 runs on 12 hits. Sem Robberse and Mark Simon were victimized for 8 of Eugene’s 9 runs in the game. Leo Jimenez continues to heat up with a single and home run and PK Morris pushed his batting average to .300 with his 6th 2-hit game in his past 8 games.

Dunedin- Yosver Zulueta finished with 10K and no walks over 4.2IP. Francisco Fajardo put the D’s on the board in the 3rd inning with a solo home run to CF, 1-1. A 3-run home run in the 6th inning broke the 1-1 tie and Jose Rivas extended Dunedin’s lead to 5-1 with a 7th inning RBI single. Dunedin added two more in the 8th. Wilgenis Alvarado entered the game in the 8th to finish the inning for Luis Quinones and retired the only batter he faced on strikes. Unfortunately for Wilgenis, the 9th was less kind. Alvarado hit the leadoff batter, allowed back to singles, groundout, RBI SAC, and a strikeout.

Noteworthy: Gabriel Martinez is also riding an 11-game hit streak.

Rehab- Danny Jansen caught, scored a run, and singled in four at-bats. Luis Quinones dominated, striking out 7 of the 10 batters he faced and providing 2.2 scoreless innings in relief. Luis might need another outing or two to get stretched out before joining New Hampshire.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (18-15)

Loss 2 to 6

HR- None

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 4.1IP, 6H, 5R, 3B, 5K, and 1HRA on 95 pitches

L- Allgeyer (2-2, 6.48ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-16)

Won 7 to 2

HR- Espino (5,6), Morris (5), Martinez (9), and Aiello (3)

Starter- Bash 4.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 6K on 61 pitches

W- Lail (1-0, 1.80ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (13-13)

Loss 2 to 9

HR- Leo Jimenez (2)

Starter- Sem Robberse 3.0IP, 6H, 5R, 0BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 44 pitches

L- Robberse (1-1, 3.60ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (12-18)

Won 7 to 3

HR- Fajardo (2) and Rainer Nunez (9)

Starter- Zulueta 4.2IP, 5H, 1R, 0BB, 10K on 73 pitches

W- Luis Quinones (1-0, 0.00ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Rainer Nunez.

The D-Jays 1st baseman and cleanup hitters is really swinging it. The 21-yr-old collected his first hit of the game in the 6th inning after popping out in his previous two plate appearances. With one out and two runners on base, Adrian Pinto and Gabriel Martinez completed a double steal on the first pitch of Rainer’s at-bat. On the next pitch, Nunez connected a deep fly over the fence in CF for a 3-run home run.

In the 8th inning, Rainer Nunez squared up a 2-0 pitch, lining the pitch to RF to score Danny Jansen from 2nd base. Nunez advanced to 2nd on the throw to the plate and advanced to 3rd base on Adriel Sotolongo‘s infield fielder’s choice. Roque Salinas was clutch, getting the ball deep enough to RF to score Nunez with a sac fly.

Rainer Nunez finished 2-for-4, scoring 2 runs, driving in 4 runs, and hitting a home run. Rainer has multi-hit games in 3 straight and 4 of his previous 6. He had a successful April, slashing .312/.337/.519 to go with 5 home runs. Over the past two weeks, the 6-foot-3 slugger owns a .364 batting average, hitting 2 doubles and 4 home runs, scoring 13 runs, and driving in 11.

In 114 at-bats, Rainer Nunez owns a .325BA with 9HR, 23RBI, and a .932OPS. His 9 home runs is tied for the system lead.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old prospect was given the day off from catching acting as the DH and batting 2nd. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to snap his on-base streak at 10 games. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 12-for-36 for a .333BA with 5BB and 9K for a .415OBP. He’s also collected a double and driven in 9RBI. In 21 games, Moreno is batting .295 with no home runs, 16RBI, and a .719OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played SS and batted 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, a home run, and 2RBI. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Martinez has a .323 batting average, 5 runs scored, a double, 3HR, and 9RBI. In 26 games, O is batting .232 with 9HR, 19RBI, 2SB, and a .856OPS.

