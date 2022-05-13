Toronto Blue Jays May 13th: New Hampshire Fisher Cats Hot and Cold Batters

PEAKS AND VALLEYS, WIN STREAKS AND LOSING STREAKS, HOT AND COLD ARE WHAT MAKE FOLLOWING THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS FUN.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are currently in 4th place in their division with a record of 13 and 16. NH are 3-7 in their past 10 games. NH has a -3 run differential. They are currently hosting Binghamton. The Fisher Cats own a 7-8 record at home this season.

Hot

INF Orelvis Martinez

In 9 games, the top prospect owns a 1.077OPS, slugging .645 with 3 home runs. Martinez is batting .323 with a double and he’s driven 9 runs. On the plate discipline side, Orelvis has walked 3 times after registering one walk in 17 games in April. Like when Orelvis heated up in 2021, the 20-yr-old has started to string together mini hit streaks. He opened May with a 4-game hit streak and currently has hits in the previous 3 games.

For the season: .232BA, 4 doubles, no triples, 9 home runs, 19RBI, 4/32 BB/K, 2/1 SB/CS, and .856OPS

INF Tanner Morris

The former 2019 5th-round pick is proving to be the Fisher Cats’ most consistent hitter in the early part of 2022. In his last 10 games, the left-handed bat went 11-for-36 for a .306BA. Tanner didn’t hit any doubles but he provided the lineup with a triple and two home runs. Both home runs were solo shots, accounting for the only runs Morris drove in the past two weeks but he has scored 8 runs. This isn’t surprising as Morris bats leadoff and the bottom of the order has struggled. Tanner continues to get on base with 7 walks and just 6 strikeouts for a .419OBP. He’s posted a .947OPS while slugging .528. In his last game, Morris snapped a three-game hitless streak, going 0-for-11 with two walks.

For the season: .287BA, 0 double, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 7RBI, 21 runs, 21/18 BB/K, 1/2 SB/CS, and .914OPS

Cold

INF Spencer Horwitz

The 24-yr-old posted decent numbers in April with a .266BA, 3 doubles, a triple, and 2HR in 19 games. Unfortunately, he’s been ice cold in May. He opened May with a 2-for-3 game but went hitless in the next two. He snapped that streak with a 1-for-4 game but went hitless over the next games. Spencer has a hit in his previous two games, so hopefully, this is a sign that he’s on his way out of this funk. In his last 10 games, Spencer owns a .143BA with a .450OPS while hitting two doubles and driving in one run. He’s walked 5 times and struck out 9 times.

For the season: .229BA, 5 doubles, one triple, 2 home runs, 14RBI, 18 runs, 13/25 BB/K, 2/0 SB/CS, and .692OPS

OF Zac Cook

The 24-yr-old outfielder opened May by going 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored, a home run, and 2RBI. But since, Cook has gone 0-for-19 with 2 walks and 13 strikeouts. That’s a .097/.222/.226 slash over his last 9 games.

For the season: .169BA, 2 double, zero triple, 5 home runs, 9RBI, 16 runs, 10/41 BB/K, 2/0 SB/CS, and .774OPS

INF Rafael Lantigua

In the past two weeks, the 24-yr-old Lantigua has played 9 games. Rafael was riding a 4-game hit streak before yesterday’s 0-for-4 snapped it. Even with hits in 4 straight games, Lantigua hasn’t been producing, batting just .179 with 3 doubles and a .519OPS. With 2 walks and 9 strikeouts, the light-hitting infielder hasn’t done much for the Fisher Cats. I fully expect Lantigua will begin to hit and should finish the season with a respectable batting average and OBP. His power numbers will be what separates his performance from future MLB or future career minor leaguer.

For the season: .213BA, 7 doubles, no triples or home runs, 3RBI, 9 runs, 10/22 BB/K, 1/3 SB/CS, and .621OPS

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *