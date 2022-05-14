May 12th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: That’s 9 home runs for Orelvis Martinez and Rainer Nunez

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- With Lehigh holding a 0-2 lead heading into the 8th, Nathan Lukes hit a 2-out single to left to get the ball rolling. Gbariel Moreno advanced Lukes to 2nd base with a single. Cullen Large put Buffalo on the board with a single to RF. Jordan Groshans tied the game with a single to LF to cash in Moreno from 3rd base. In extra innings, Logan Warmoth started the inning at 2nd base and stole 3rd. Moreno singled home Warmoth. Kyle Johnston made things interesting in the bottom of the 10th loading the bases before getting Darick Hall to fly out to seal the win.

New Hampshire- Spencer Horwitz singled home Tanner Morris with the Fisher Cats first run in the opening frame. NH scored 2 runs in each of the 4th, 7th, and 8th innings. Paxton Schultz struck out 8 batters, allowing Rumble Ponies to take the lead in the 4th via a Brett Baty 2-run longball. Sean Mellen pitched two scoreless and Parker Caracci pitched a scoreless 8th.

Vancouver- Postponed

Dunedin- The D-Jays outhit the Tarpons 10 to 6 but went 1-for-11 with RISP. Ricky Tiedemann struck out 10 batters in another dominating start. Ricky surrendered a solo home run in the 2nd inning. In the 4th, Tiedemann issued a leadoff walk that came around to score three batters later. Justin Kelly allowed a run on 3 hits but pitched a solid three innings in relief. The D-Jays 1-2-3 batters went 7-for-14; unfortunately, hitters 4 thru 9 went 3-for-22.

Noteworthy: Gabriel Martinez is also riding a 12-game hit streak, going 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Rehab- Cameron Eden played CF and batted 2nd for Dunedin. He went 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored, a home run, a run batted in, and a strikeout. Eden also stole a base.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (19-15)

Won 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Shaun Anderson 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 4B, 2K, and 1HRA on 90 pitches

W- Kyle Johnston (2-0, 2.30ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-16)

Won 7 to 3

HR-Martinez (10) Spencer Horwitz (3)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 82 pitches

W- Schultz (2-3, 5.87ERA)

H- Mellen (1), Caracci (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (13-13)

May 12th results

Loss 2 to 9

HR- Leo Jimenez (2)

Starter- Sem Robberse 3.0IP, 6H, 5R, 0BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 44 pitches

L- Robberse (1-1, 3.60ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (12-19)

Loss 2 to 3

HR- Eden (2)

Starter- Tiedemann 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB, 10K on 73 pitches

L- Kelly (0-2, 3.50ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Kyle Johnston.

The Buffalo Bisons reliever continues to make a case for a spot on a major league bullpen with two scoreless innings. Kyle threw 17 of his 33 pitches for strikes, generating one groundball out and two fly ball outs. He walked two batters while striking out three. He entered the game in the 9th inning with game tied 2-2. The 25-yr-old righty made quick work of the Ironpig, striking out the side on 14 pitches. The 10th was a little more fun. With a runner starting at 2nd base, Johnston got John Andeoli out on a sac bunt that moved the runner to 3rd base. Dalton Guthrie hit a flyball to RF but it wasn’t deep enough to score the run. Kyle walked the next two batters to load the bases and setup a walk-off scenario for LeHigh. Fortunately, with the count heavily in Darick Hall’s favor, 3 balls and a strike, Johnston got a fly ball to LF to end the threat and the game.

The native of Flower Mound, TX., picked up the win and now owns a record of 2-0 with a 2.30ERA. He has struckout batters at a rate of 8.04K/9IP with a 4.60BB/9IP. His FIP of 4.59 and 5.41xFIP suggest some luck and future regression. But for now we will just appreciate the wins and zeros that Kyle Johnston are currently enjoying.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Back behind the plate, the 22-yr-old prospect batted 2nd and went 3-for-5 with a run scored, a run driven in, and a stolen base. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Moreno has gone 15-for-41 for a .366BA with 5BB and 9K for a .435OBP. He’s also collected a double and driven in 10RBI. In 21 games, Moreno is batting .313 with no home runs, 17RBI, and a .747OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old was the Fisher Cats DH and batted 3rd. He finished 2-for-5 with a run scored, a home run, and 2RBI. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Martinez has a .333 batting average, 6 runs scored, a double, 4HR, and 11RBI. In 27 games, O is batting .240 with 10HR, 21RBI, 2SB, and a .883OPS.

