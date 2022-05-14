Toronto Blue Jays May 14th: Dunedin Blue Jays Hot and Cold Batters

PEAKS AND VALLEYS, WIN STREAKS AND LOSING STREAKS, HOT AND COLD ARE WHAT MAKE FOLLOWING THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS FUN.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

With the Vancouver Canadians having so many games postponed due to weather, I decided to skip to Dunedin. The Dunedin Blue Jays are currently in 6th place (FYI 6th is last place) in their division with a record of 12 and 19. The D-Jays are 5-5 in their past 10 games and own a -16 run differential. They are currently hosting the New York Yankees A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons. Dunedin owns a 9-10 record at home this season.

Hot

OF Gabriel Martinez

In 12 games, the surging outfielder is batting an amazing .388. with 4 doubles and 3 home runs. He is riding a 12-game hit streak which has pushed his batting average from .157 to .270. The native of Maracaibo, Venezuela has scored 13 runs with 11RBI. He has walked three times and struck out 7 times with a single stolen base.

For the season: .270BA, 5 doubles, no triples, 4 home runs, 19RBI, 11/23 BB/K, 2/0 SB/CS, and .788OPS

INF Rainer Nunez

The 21-yr-old out of La Romana, DR., is showing off some serious pop with 4 home runs this month. He drove in 4 runs on May 12, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a home run. He went 4-for-5 on May 10th with a double and a home run for 8 total bases. Over the past two weeks he is slashing .333/.377/.625 with two doubles, four home runs, 13 runs scored, and 11 runs batted in. He has 3 walks and 11 strikeouts.

For the season: .314BA, 3 double, 0 triple, 9 home runs, 23RBI, 23 runs, 4/34 BB/K, 0/0 SB/CS, and .907OPS

INF Estiven Machado

I wasn’t going to include Machado because he’s only played 7 games in the past two weeks but I thought why not. The 19-yr-old shortstop was activated from the IL on May 3rd missing the past two weeks. Upon his return, the top prospect went 7-for-12 in his first 3 games. He is riding a 3-game hit streak while batting .30 with 4 runs scored, 2 doubles, 3RBI, and 2 stolen bases over his last 7 games. He has walked twice and struck out 4 times for a .414OBP.

For the season: .277BA, 4 double, 0 triples, 0 home runs, 5RBI, 9 runs, 7/18 BB/K, 2/1 SB/CS, and .694OPS

Cold

INF Damiano Palmegiani

The 22-yr-old has had some nice games over the past two weeks, going 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored and a walk on May 4th and 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double, and a run batted in on May 11th. Unfortunately, the 6-foot-1 infielder has mostly been cold over the past 12 games. Palmegiani is slashing .220/.313/.293 with a .606OPS while collecting 3 doubles and driving in 3 runs. Damiano is still having quality at-bats with 5 walks and just 8 strikeouts but I’m sure he is hoping some of those outs turn into hits soon.

For the season: .221BA, 5 doubles, one triple, 3 home runs, 15RBI, 12 runs, 16/26 BB/K, 0/0 SB/CS, and .734OPS

INF Adrian Pinto

The 19-yr-old prospect who was included in the Raimel Tapia for Randal Grichuk trade is having a slow start to his Blue Jays career. He does have hits in 6 of his last 9 games and is currently riding a 3-game hit streak; however, over his last 12 games, Pinto is batting just .213. Despite the low batting average, Pinto is showing off some serious speed and extra-base pop with two triples and 5-for-8 in stolen bases. The D-Jays are using Pinto at the top of the lineup, as such, he hasn’t been driving in any runs over the past two weeks but he has scored 8 runs. He has three walks and ten strikeouts over this period.

For the season: .228BA, 0 double, 2 triples, 0 home runs, 0RBI, 9 runs, 4/13 BB/K, 5/5 SB/CS, and .621OPS

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *