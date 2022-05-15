May 14th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Dunedin Pitchers with 24 Ks. A Barger GRAND SLAM.

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went

Buffalo- Postponed

New Hampshire- Binghamton was held in check for five innings by Fisher Cat’s starter Maximo Castilo. Gabriel Ponce allowed two runs in the 7th inning, Sean Rackoski allowed 3 runs in the 8th, and Cre Finfrock allowed one run in the 8th and 2 runs in the 9th as New Hampshire’s bullpen had no answers. Rafael Lantigua snapped out his cold streak with two hits, including an RBI. Ryan Gold drove in a pair with a double and single.

Vancouver- GM1 Eugene outdueled Vancouver. Adam Kloffenstein shut down the Em’s offense over 4 innings. Kloff still fought with his command, issuing 4 walks. Hunter Gregory struck out 8 batters over 3 no-hit innings. In extra innings, Jimmy Burnette entered the game in the 8th with a runner at 2nd base. Jimmy allowed a pair of singles and the Emeralds walked off the C’s. GM2 It took a 10-run 6th inning to avoid the doubleheader sweep. Vancouver scored a run in the 1st inning, an Addison Barger RBI single, that stood as the lone run in the game until the 4th when the Emeralds tied the game. Barger put the Canadians back in front in the 5th, scoring Garrett Spain with an infield ground out. On to the 6th inning, Riley Tirotta scored on a passed ball, Davis Schneider hit an RBI ground-rule double, Spain with an RBI single, stolen base and throwing errors scored a run, Addison Barger with a GRAND SLAM, PK Morris with a solo jack, and Garrett Spain finishes us off with an RBI double. Thomas Ruwe surrendered 3 runs in the 7th inning but ultimately held on.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored a run on 7 hits, holding the Tarpons scoreless on two hits. Nick Frasso allowed a hit over 3 scoreless with 8K. Dahian Santos finished with 10K over 4 innings, allowing one hit and walking three. Braden Scott picked up the SV, throwing 2 no-hit innings, walking a pair and striking out 6. That’s 24 Ks combined. Cameron Eden provided all the offense with a solo home run in the 4th.

Noteworthy: Gabriel Martinez is also riding a 13-game hit streak, going 1-for-4.

Rehab- Cameron Eden played CF and batted 3rd for Dunedin. He went 1-for-4 and you know the rest. Chavez Young played RF and batted 2nd. Young went hitless in 4 at-bats, including a pair of strikeouts.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (19-15)

May 13th results

Won 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Shaun Anderson 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 4B, 2K, and 1HRA on 90 pitches

W- Kyle Johnston (2-0, 2.30ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-17)

Loss 4 to 9

HR- none

Starter- Maximo Castillo 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 2K on 71 pitches

L- Ponce (0-2, 4.97ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (13-14)

GM 1

Loss 0 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 4.0IP, 4H, 0R, 4BB, 3K on 80 pitches

L- Jimmy Burnette (1-2, 3.55ERA)

GM2

Won 12 to 4

HR- Addison Barger (5) and PK Morris (4)

Starter Chad Dallas 2.0IP, 3H, 0R, 2BB, 4K on 43 pitches

W- Naswell Paulino (1-0, 5.40ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (13-19)

Won 1 to 0

HR- Eden (2)

Starter- Nick Frasso 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 8K on 43 pitches

W- Dahian Santos (2-2, 1.80ERA)

SV- Braden Scott (1)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Dahian Santos.

The 5-foot-11 righty out of Acarigua, Venezuela, continues to rack up the strikeouts for the Dunedin Blue Jays. The 19-yr-old isn’t considered a power pitcher with a fastball between 90 and 95mph. Santos struck out 10 of the 17 batters he faced. He threw 39 of his 65 pitches for strikes, inducing one ground ball out and one fly ball out.

Santos struck out New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez to start the 4th. He walked the next batter but struck out the next batter and induced a fly ball out. In the 5th, Dahian walked the leadoff batter before striking out the side. The 6th was very similar, Santos struck out the first two batters, issued a walk and uncorked a wild pitch before getting Marcos Cabrera to end the frame. In the 7th, Dahian allowed a leadoff single, struck out Grant Richardson, and induced a groundball out to Alan Mejia. Still in the 7th, Santos hit Connor Cannon with a pitch but got Roberto Chirinos to go down swinging.

In 6 games, Dahian owns a 2-2 record and 1.80ERA. In 20.0 innings, Santos has allowed 13 hits and 11 walks for a 1.20WHIP. He is holding opponents to a .183 batting average.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Buffalo and the 22-yr-old prospect were rained out. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Moreno has gone 15-for-41 for a .366BA with 5BB and 9K for a .435OBP. He’s also collected a double and driven in 10RBI. In 21 games, Moreno is batting .313 with no home runs, 17RBI, and a .747OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played 3rd base and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. He was hitless in four at-bats. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .300 batting average, 6 runs scored, a double, 4HR, and 11RBI. In 27 games, O is batting .231 with 10HR, 21RBI, 2SB, and a .850OPS.

