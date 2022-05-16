May 15th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Groshans developing nicely

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went

Buffalo- GM1 The Herd scored 10 runs on 6 hits and 9 walks. Buffalo scored 5 runs in the 3rd, 2 runs in the 5th, and added 3 more runs in the 7th. Adrain Hernandez allowed his first hit, surrendering two unearned runs in one inning of relief. GM2 Bowden Francis battled throw a tough start, giving Buffalo 4.1 innings in the 2nd game of the doubleheader. After falling behind the IronPigs 7 to 1 after four innings, Otto Lopez and Logan Warmoth each drove in a run in the 5th innings, 3-7. In the 6th, Jordan Groshans drove in another run, 4-7. In the 7th inning, Joshua Fuentes drove in Otto Lopez, 5-7, but that was as close as they could get.

New Hampshire- The Rumble Ponies got to Hayden Juenger for two runs in the 1st inning and gave him all kinds of trouble in the 2nd inning with two singles and a walk but no runs. Mike Ellenbest threw a scoreless inning in the 3rd, followed by two clean innings from Marcus Reyes. Geison Urbaez allowed a run in the 6th and Trey Crumbie allowed a run 8th. New Hampshire took the lead in the 8th with 5 runs. Philip Clarke hit an RBI single, Will Robertson hit an RBI double, and John Aiello drove in two with a double.

Vancouver- This one was a stinker. The C’s were held to just 2 hits, no runs, and committed 2 errors while striking out 14 times.

Dunedin- The D-Jays were outhit 6 to 9. The Blue Jays scored single runs in the 1st, 6th, and 7th innings, scoring 2-runs in the 3rd inning while holding the Tarpon to 3 runs. Rafael Ohashi pitched well n 4 innings to start the game but allowed two runs. Trent Wallace allowed a solo home run in his first inning, throwing three scoreless innings following the home run.

Noteworthy: Gabriel Martinez is riding a 13-game hit streak, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored, two doubles, and a strikeout.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (19-15)

GM1 Won 10 to 5

HR- Eric Stamets (1)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 3B, 5K on 93 pitches

W- Hatch (2-2, 6.91ERA)

GM2 Loss 5 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Bowden Francis 4.1IP, 7H, 7R, 4BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 83 pitches

L- Francis (2-2, 6.83ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (15-17)

Won 5 to 4

HR-none

Starter- Hayden Juenger 2.0IP, 5H, 2R, 2BB, 1K on 47 pitches

W- Trey Crumbie (1-0, 10.45ERA)

SV- Parker Caracci (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (13-14)

Loss 0 to 10

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 3.2IP, 6H, 5R, 1BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 72 pitches

L- Palmer (1-2, 4.18ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (14-19)

Won 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Rafael Ohashi 4.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 5K on 62 pitches

W- Trent Wallace (1-1, 3.38ERA)

SV- Conor Larkin (4)

Top Performers

Buffalo- GM1 Samad Taylor (1-for-3, R, RBI, 2SB, K), Eric Stamets (1-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2K, HR), Otto Lopez (0-for-1, R, 3BB) GM2 Cavan Biggio (2-for-2, R, 2BB, 2B, SB), Samad Taylor (2-for-4, R, K, SB), Cullen Large (2-for-3, 2R, BB, K, SB), Logan Warmoth (2-for-3, 2RBI, 2-2B, BB)

NH- Marcus Reyes (2IP, H, K), Tanner Morris (2-for-5, K, 2B), Philip Clarke (1-for-4, R, RBI, 2K), Wil Robertson (3-for-3, 2R, RBI, 2-2B, CS), John Aiello (1-for-4, 2RBI, 2B, 2K)

C’s- ????

Dunedin- Wallace (4IP, 4H, R, BB, 6K, HRA), Roque Salinas (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, 2B), Gabriel Martinez (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2-2B, K), Adrain Pinto (1-for-3, 2R, BB, K, SB), Hugo Cardona (3-SB, 1-for-2, BB, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Jordan Groshans.

The 22-yr-old former 1st round selection from the 2018 draft is showing progression in his 4th professional season. On Sunday, Groshans played both ends of the double-dip, playing SS and batting 4th in game 1 and batting 3rd in game 2.

Game 1- Jordan walked to leadoff the 2nd inning but did not score. Then he stroked a ground-rule double to score Nathan Lukes and Samad Taylor. Groshans scored on a Cullen Large single, 5-0. In his next at-bat, 5th inning, Jordan drew his second walk and scored on a Kellin Deglan infield groundball, 6-3. The 6-foot-3 infielder went 1-for-2 with 2 runs, 2RBI, 2BB, and a double.

Game 2- He struck out in the 1st inning. Leading off the 3rd inning, Jordan Groshans singled but was stranded. Leading off the 5th inning, he grounded out. With two outs and Cavan Biggio at 2nd base, Jordan Groshans singled him home, 4-7, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout.

Over his last 11 games, Jordan Groshans owns a .342/.435/.368 slash with a double and 7 RBI. He has walked 7 times with 3 strikeouts.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old prospect was rested for game 1. He was behind the plate and batted 2nd in game 2. He went hitless in 5 at-bats with a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Moreno has gone 14-for-41 for a .341BA with 5BB and 8K for a .413OBP. He’s also collected a double and driven in 9RBI. In 23 games, Moreno is batting .295 with 5 doubles, no home runs, 17RBI, and a .706OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old did not play on Sunday. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Martinez has a .333 batting average, 6 runs scored, a double, 4HR, and 11RBI. In 27 games, O is batting .240 with 10HR, 21RBI, 2SB, and a .883OPS.

