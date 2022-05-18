May 17th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Robberse dominant for C’s. Martinez hits #11

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- Casey Lawrence delivered another excellent start for Buffalo. Cullen Large put the Herd on the board in the 4th with a 2-run home run. Buffalo scored 5 runs in the 5th courtesy of an RBI double, RBI single, 2-run double, and a run scoring on a fielding error. Buffalo added a run in 6th and 8th innings. The Herd scored 9 runs on 12 hits, including three doubles, a triple, and a home run.

New Hampshire- Nick Fraze struck out 9 batters over 4.1IP. Jake Elliott, Cre Finfrock, and Sean Mellen no-hit the SeaWolves over the final 4.2IP with two walks and four strikeouts. The Fisher Cats collected 18 hits, scoring 13 runs including 7 doubles and two home runs. NH saved the best for last, scoring 7 runs in the 9th inning thanks to a two-run and a three-run home run.

Vancouver- The C’s were held to just 2 hits and no runs in the series finale on Sunday. They bounced back in their series opener against the Tri-City Dust Devils, scoring single runs in the 2nd, 5th, and 7th. In the 6th, Trevor Schwecke stroked a doubled to right to bring PK Morris and Addison Barger home for a 2-run inning. Sem Robberse was lights out over six. Abdiel Mendoza and Jimmy Burnette held the Dust Devils at bay with 3 innings of shutout relief, allowing one hit, two walks, and 4 strikeouts.

Dunedin- The D-Jays were shut out for the 2nd time this season. Each club collected 4 hits. Conor Cooke’s lone blemish came in the 1st inning when Tyler Callihan took him deep to LF for a 2-run jack. Gabriel Martinez went hitless to end his hit streak.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (20-15)

Won 9 to 3

HR- Cullen Large (1)

Starter- Lawrence 7.0IP, 4H, 1R, 0B, 9K on 78 pitches

W- Lawrence (4-1, 2.55ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-17)

Won 13 to 3

HR- Will Robertson (3) and Orelvis Martinez (11)

Starter- Nick Fraze 4.1IP, 4H, 3R, 0BB, 9K on 88 pitches

W- Elliott (2-0, 3.38ERA)

H- Cre Finfrock (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (15-15)

Won 5 to 0

HR- Addison Barger (6)

Starter- Sem Robberse 6.0IP, 3H, 0R, 1BB, 2K on 66 pitches

W- Robberse (2-1, 2.90ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (14-20)

Loss 0 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Connor Cooke 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 73 pitches

L- Cooke (0-3, 4.88ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Sem Robberse.

The 6-foot-1 righty out of Zeist, Netherlands threw one heck of a game for Vancouver. Sem needed just 66 pitches, 45 strikes, to shut down the Dust Devils over 6 innings. 66 pitches were his lowest pitch count of the season, 82 being the highest, so he could’ve easily completed the 7th if given the chance. Especially when one considers how dominant he was throughout.

The 1st inning was Sem’s most challenging inning. Sem retired the first two batters, flyout and groundout, before allowing a double to Jordyn Admas and a walk to Gabe Matthews. Fortunately, Sem got Mike Peabody to ground out to Leo Jimenez on the first pitch or things could’ve unraveled quickly.

In the 2nd inning, Robberse struck out the leadoff man but a fielding error allowed Straton Podaras to reach. No Problem. Sem induced an inning-ending double play….Miguel Hiraldo to Jimenez to Riley Tirotta.

Jose Guzman singled to lead off the 3rd. Robberse induced two groundballs with the second groundball resulting in another inning-ending double play.

The righty got the first two out of the 4th on three pitches but surrendered a 2-out double to Peabody. Edwin Yon struck out to end the frame.

The 5th and 6th were almost carbon copies of each. Three up. Three down. All groundball outs. Sem needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in both innings.

The most encouraging stat to come from this start would have to be the number of groundball outs the 7th ranked prospect was able to induce. The Dust Devils grounded out 13 times with Sem on the mound for a 1.62GO/AO. They grounded out 5 more times with Mendoza on the bump.

This was a nice bounce-back start for Sem Robberse. He allowed 5 runs on 6 hits, lasting just 3 innings in his last start. He allowed just the 2nd home run of the season, yet still finished with a 1.21GO/AO. In 6 starts, Sem owns a 2-1 record with a 2.90ERA. He’s walked just 4 batters and allowed 26 hits in 31.0IP for a sparkling 0.97WHIP while racking up 25 strikeouts.

He is definitely on track to end the year as a member of the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old prospect caught and batted 2nd for the Buffalo Bisons. He finished 4-for-5 with a run scored, two runs batted in, two doubles, and a stolen base. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Moreno has gone 16-for-42 for a .381BA with 4BB and 7K for a .435OBP. He’s also collected three doubles and driven in 9RBI. In 23 games, Moreno is batting .323 with 7 doubles, no home runs, 19RBI, and a .774OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played SS and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. Orelvis went 1-for-4 with a run scored, 3RBI, two walks, three strikeouts, and an Eastern League leading 11th home run. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .282 batting average, 7 runs scored, a double, 5HR, and 12RBI. In 27 games, O is batting .231 with 11HR, 24RBI, 2SB, and a .877OPS.

