May 18th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Buffalo and New Hampshire washed out

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 for 2.

Buffalo- rained out

New Hampshire- rained out

Vancouver- The Dust Devils smoked the C’s, holding them scoreless on 3 hits. Although two of those hits were doubles. Starter Chad Dallas looked good with 4 scoreless. Hunter Gregory struggled in the 6th, his 2nd inning of work, allowing 4 runs.

Dunedin- A back-and-forth battle with Daytona coming out on top. Dunedin pounded out 12 hits, scoring 5 runs while going 4-for-12 with RISP. Gabriel Martinez continues to swing a hot bat in May, hitting his 5th HR of the season. Rainer Nunez collected another multi-hit game and six separate D-Jays hit doubles. Luis Quinones made his 2nd rehab start, allowing 2 runs but striking out 7 batters in 4 innings. Wilgenis Alvarado was victimized for 3 runs on 4 walks, only retiring a single batter.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (20-15)

May 17th results

Won 9 to 3

HR- Cullen Large (1)

Starter- Lawrence 7.0IP, 4H, 1R, 0B, 9K on 78 pitches

W- Lawrence (4-1, 2.55ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-17)

May 17th results

Won 13 to 3

HR- Will Robertson (3) and Orelvis Martinez (11)

Starter- Nick Fraze 4.1IP, 4H, 3R, 0BB, 9K on 88 pitches

W- Elliott (2-0, 3.38ERA)

H- Cre Finfrock (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (15-16)

Loss 0 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Chad Dallas 4.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 4K on 49 pitches

L- Hunter Gregory (1-2, 6.52ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (14-21)

Loss 5 to 7

HR- Gabriel Martinez (5)

Starter- Luis Quinones 4.0IP, 1H, 2R, 3BB, 7K on 65 pitches

L- Alvarado (2-1, 9.20ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Francisco Fajardo.

Francisco is a 21-yr-old IFA out of San Pedro de Marcoris, DR. He spent 2021 playing with the DSL Blue Jays. He dominated in 51 games, putting up 7 doubles, 4 triples, and a home run. He scored 42 runs while driving in 15. Fajardo walked 19 times and struck out 12. He is speedy, swiping 30 bases in 37 attempts. Overall, Francisco Fajardo finished slashing .365/.445/.473.

His 2022 season didn’t start until May 3rd but he is showing that 2022 wasn’t a one-off and there might be something here worth paying attention to. Playing 2nd base for the 5th time this year, Fajardo batted 9th for the Dunedin Blue Jays. He singled to center in the 2nd inning, driving in Adriel Sotolongo, 1-2. Leading off the 7th inning, FF legged out an infield single. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

In 8 games, the intriguing infielder owns a .308/.357/.577 slash with a double and two home runs. He hasn’t shown the plate discipline he showed off in 2021 yet, walking twice and striking out 8 times. The speed hasn’t shown up yet either, no stolen bases. None the less, definitely something to watch as the season unfolds.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old prospect and the Buffalo Bisons were rained out. He finished 4-for-5 with a run scored, two runs batted in, two doubles, and a stolen base. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Moreno has gone 16-for-42 for a .381BA with 4BB and 7K for a .435OBP. He’s also collected three doubles and driven in 9RBI. In 23 games, Moreno is batting .323 with 7 doubles, no home runs, 19RBI, and a .774OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old and the Fisher Cats were rained out. Orelvis went 1-for-4 with a run scored, 3RBI, two walks, three strikeouts, and an Eastern League leading 11th home run. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .282 batting average, 7 runs scored, a double, 5HR, and 12RBI. In 27 games, O is batting .231 with 11HR, 24RBI, 2SB, and a .877OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *