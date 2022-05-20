May 19th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Moreno HBP, leaves game.

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 5.

Buffalo- GM1 Nick Allgeyer threw 5 scoreless, followed by 1.1 scoreless innings from Julian Merryweather. Kyle Johnston entered the game in extra innings with the score 0-0. Johnston got the first batter of the inning out but Tzu-Wei Lin singled to drive in the winning run, handing Kyle Johnston his first L of the young season. GM2 Jeremy Beasley allowed a solo home run, throwing 3 innings. Brandon Eisert, Trent Thornton, and Adrain Hernandez combined to throw 4 scoreless innings in relief. The Herd scored single runs in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, and 5th innings.

New Hampshire- GM1 The Erie SeaWolves held the Fisher Cats to a run on 3 hits. Andrew Bash struggled, allowing 5 runs on 6 hits in the 1st inning. Gabriel Ponce was called on to get the final out of the 1st inning. Ponce went on to no-hit the SeaWolves over 3.1IP. Mike Ellenbest and Geison Urbaez each contributed a scoreless inning. GM2 It was all SeaWolves in game 2. Erie scored 7 runs on 11 hits, holding NH scoreless.

Vancouver- This one required extra innings. Both teams scored single runs in the 1st and 3rd innings. Vancouver took the lead in the 4th on a Riley Tirotta RBI single. The C’s would add another in the 5th. Tri-City stormed back with a 4-run 6th inning off Alex Nolan. In the bottom half of the 6th, Davis Schneider and Steward Berroa each contributed RBI singles to knot the game up at 6-6. Neither team scored until the 12th inning when Tri-City’s Kenyon Yovan hit a sac fly to cash in Mike Peabody with the game deciding run.

Dunedin- In the 1st inning, Gabriel Martinez singled home Adrain Pinto and Adriel Sotolongo singled home Roque Salinas to give the Blue Jays an early 2-0 lead. Rojas allowed a run in the 4th and two runs in the 5th to take the lead. Pinto tied the game in the 6th with an RBI single, 3-3-. Unfortunately, Austin Hendrick hit his 7th home run, a two-run shot to rightfield off Jonatan Bernal, in the 8th. Daytona would add 5 more runs that inning to run away with the win.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (22-17)

GM1 Loss 0 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Allgeyer 5.2IP, 5H, 0R, 1BB, 6K on 81 pitches

L- Kyle Johnston (2-1, 2.16ERA)

GM2 Won 4 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Jeremy Beasley 3.0IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 3K, and on 81 pitches

W- Trent Thornton (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Adrian Hernandez (3)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-19)

GM1 Loss 1 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Andrew Bash 0.2IP, 6H, 5R, 1BB, 0K on 37 pitches

L- Bash (0-1, 11.57ERA)

GM2 Loss 0 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Brady Lail 5.0IP, 8H, 5R, 1BB, 2K, 2HRA on 84 pitches

L- Lail (1-1, 5.40ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (15-17)

Loss 6 to 7

HR- Steward Berroa (1) and Harrison Ray (1)

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB, 8K on 77 pitches

L- Mackenzie Mueller (0-1, 0.00ERA)

BSV- Alex Nolan (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (14-22)

Loss 6 to 10

HR- none

Starter- Kendry Rojas 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 2BB, 6K on 70 pitches

L- Jonatan Bernal (0-4, 6.92ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Steward Berroa.

I can hide it, I love players with Berroa’s skillset. I enjoy the speed aspect of baseball and how it can change a game. The 22-yr-old former IFA signing put together an impressive first full season as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays in 2021. He finished with a .245BA and .361OBP while collecting 12 doubles, 5 triples, and 7 home runs. Berroa did a great job of getting on-base with 50 walks while striking out 76 times in 82 games. His game changing speed and smart base running not only allowed him to collect 17 extra base hits but also steal 55 base with just 9 failed attempts.

Berroa started the season with New Hampshire, maybe a little too aggressive an assignment but one that I think was a good idea. Unfortunately, Steward struggled to get his feet under him, batting under .200 in 21 games. He did hit a home run and collect a double while stealing 7 bases. He was just over matched. So on May 12th, he was sent to Vancouver to join the Canadians.

Last night, Steward Berroa played CF and batted leadoff for the C’s. He immediately impacted the game with a leadoff home run to LF. With one out in the 5th inning, Berroa singled to LF and stole 2nd base to put himself into scoring position. Schwecke doubled to LF to bring him home and extend Vancouver’s lead to 4-2.

The speedster was at it again in 6th with a single and stolen base. Proving a single is basically a double for the young man. Unfortunately, Leo Jimenez line out to CF to end the threat. With two outs in the 10th inning, he was intentionally walked and was stranded at 1st when Jimenez grounded out on a 0-1 pitch.

After going 3-for-6 with two runs scored, two runs batted in, a walk, a strikeout, and two stolen bases, Berroa owns a .261BA with a .393OBP and .435SLG with a double and HR while walking 5 times with 6 strike outs. He also has 5 stolen bases.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old prospect catch and batted 2nd for the Buffalo Bisons. Game 1, Not good news. In his first at-bat, Moreno took ball one, high and inside. The 2nd pitch was a ball, inside. The 3rd pitches a pitch low and away which just missed, making the count 3-0. The fourth pitch was called a strike as Moreno was taking. Unfortunately, the 5th pitch was inside, hitting Moreno in the elbow. He stayed in the game to catch the 2nd inning but was pulled after the inning. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Moreno has gone 16-for-42 for a .381BA with 4BB and 7K for a .435OBP. He’s also collected three doubles and driven in 9RBI. In 23 games, Moreno is batting .323 with 7 doubles, no home runs, 19RBI, and a .774OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played SS for the Fisher Cats and batted 3rd. Game 1, Orelvis went 0-for-2 with a walk. Game 2, Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .282 batting average, 7 runs scored, a double, 5HR, and 12RBI. In 27 games, O is batting .231 with 11HR, 24RBI, 2SB, and a .877OPS.

