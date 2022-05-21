May 20th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Max Castillo, max effort, max results

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- The Mets and Bisons played in a well-pitched game. Maximo Castillo made his Triple-A debut and it was a good one, with seven shutout innings. Eric Stamets put the Herd on the board with a solo homer in the 3rd. Jordan Groshans extended the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single in the 6th.

New Hampshire- The SeaWolves pushed at least one run across home plate in every inning except the 6th and 7th inning. Paxton Schultz and Trey Cumbie were beaten up pretty well. Fortunately, Marcus Reyes provided 2.2 shutdown innings between the 5th and 8th. Down 0-4 in the 5th inning, Rafael Lantigua hit a line drive 2-run double to CF, 2-4. In the 8th, down 2-7, Spencer doubled Rafael Lantigua in. LJ Talley contributed with an RBI single to pull NH to 4-7. In the 9th, Luis De Los Santos tripled, scoring Tanner Morris and Lantigua, 6-8. Will Robertson doubled home De Los Santos but that’s as close they would get, 7-8.

Vancouver- The C’s scored 4 runs on 8 hits, holding the Dust Devils to 3 runs on 4 hits. Ricky Tiedemann made his Advanced-A debut, striking out 9 batters while allowing 2 runs. He was one batter shy of completing 5 innings. Down 0-2 in the 4th inning, Zach Britton hit his 2nd long ball of the season, a two-run shot. A wild pitch in the 6th inning scored Britton. In the 7th inning, Addison Barger hit a line drive to CF to cash in Andres Sosa, 4-2.

Dunedin- Lightning caused this one to be completed early. Chavez Young, on rehab, put the D-Jays ahead in the 1st with a solo homer to RF. Glenn Santiago extended the lead in the 2nd inning with an RBI single. Gabriel Martinez added another run with an RBI single in the 3rd inning. Rainer Nunez capped the scoring off with an RBI single in the 8th. Chavez Young finished 3-for-3 with 3 runs scored, a home run, and an RBI. Dahian Santos and Justin Kelly held the Tortugas to just 3 hits with just one walk.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (23-17)

Won 2 to 0

HR- Eric Stamets (2)

Starter- Maximo Castillo 7.0IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 8K on 84 pitches

W- Castillo (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Joe Biagini (3)

SV- Matt Gage (5)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-20)

Loss 7 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 3.1IP, 6H, 4R, 3BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 79 pitches

L- Schultz (2-4, 6.49ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (16-17)

Won 4 to 3

HR- Zach Britton (2)

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 4.2IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 9K on 76 pitches

W- Abdiel Mendoza (2-0, 3.06ERA)

SV- Jimmy Burnette (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (15-22)

Won 4 to 0

HR- Chavez Young (1)

Starter- Dahian Santos 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 8K on 57 pitches

W- Santos (3-2, 1.44ERA)

SV- Kelly (2)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Nathan Lukes (2-for-4, R, K, 2B), Jordan Groshans (2-for-3, RBI, 2B), Stamets (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR)

NH- Marcus Reyes (2.2IP, 2BB, 4K), Lantigua (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2K, 2-2B), De Los Santos (2-for-5, R, 2RBI, 3K, 3B)

C’s- Mendoza (2.1IP, 2H, R, K), Burnette (2IP, BB, 3K), Cameron Eden (2-for-4, K, 2B, SB, CS), Addison Barger (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, 2K), Britton (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR)

Dunedin- Young (3-for-3, 3R, RBI, HR, SB, BB), Kelly (2.1IP, 2H, 3K), Rainer Nunez (2-for-4, RBI), Damiano Palmegiani (2-for-4, R, 2-2B)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Maximo Castillo.

The 23-yr-old spent the 2021 season as a member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He made 20 starts, posting a team-leading 11 wins with 4 loses and a 4.85ERA. In 102 innings, Castillo struck out just 89 batters, walking 35, and allowed 106 hits for a 1.38WHIP. Nothing dominant but a solidly consistent starter.

In 2022, Castillo returned to New Hampshire, making 6 starts. He picked up 3 wins and a loss, posting a 3.10ERA. His walks were up with 14 while striking out 35 in 29IP, posting a 1.21WHIP.

In his first triple-a start, the righty out of Caracas, Venezuela, threw 58 of his 84 pitches for strikes, getting 8 ground ball outs, and 6 fly ball outs. Castillo walked Daniel Palka in the 1st inning but retired the side. Maximo retired the side in order in the 2nd. In the 3rd, Johneshwy Fargas broke up any thoughts of a no-hitter with a 2-out single but Maximo ended the inning with a groundball out.

The Mets got to Maximo in the 4th. After Castillo retired the leadoff man on a fly out to CF, he surrendered a single and walk to put two men on. Carlos Cortes struck out and Cody Bohanek flew out to CF. With two outs in the 5th, Fargas reached again, a fielding error but Tzu-Wei Lin struck out to end the frame.

Maximo Castillo retired the side in the 6th on three straight groundballs out. He needed just 7 pitches. In his final inning of work, Maximo Castillo got Cortes to strike out, Bohanek to ground out to Castillo, and Manny Rodriguez to fly out to Lukes.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old was not in the lineup after getting hit in the elbow. No news on IL stint, so we will hope he is just day-to-day. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Moreno has gone 16-for-42 for a .381BA with 4BB and 7K for a .435OBP. He’s also collected three doubles and driven in 9RBI. In 23 games, Moreno is batting .323 with 7 doubles, no home runs, 19RBI, and a .774OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old was given the day off. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .282 batting average, 7 runs scored, a double, 5HR, and 12RBI. In 27 games, O is batting .231 with 11HR, 24RBI, 2SB, and a .877OPS.

