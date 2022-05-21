May 21st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Gabriel Moreno dominates in return with 1st HR

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- Samad Taylor got the party started in the 1st inning with a 3-run double. Otto Lopez capped the 4-run 1st with an RBI single. In the 4th inning, Logan Warmoth padded the lead with a 2-run home run to LF. In the 5th, Gabriel Moreno back from injury, hit a solo home run to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead. Queue the comeback, Mets 2-run home run in the 7th, 3-run home run in the 8th. Also in the 8th, game-tying RBI single and two run-scoring errors, 7-9. But Buffalo brought home two more runs to knot things up at 9-9. Tzu-Wei Lin took the lead in the 10th with a 2-run HR. Bottom of 10, Gabriel Moreno singled home Warmoth and Eric Stamets, 11-11. Finally, in the 11th inning, Samad Taylor scored on a throwing error to win the game.

New Hampshire- The SeaWolves scored single runs in the 2nd and 4th innings, scoring 2 runs in the 3rd, and a big 4 run 8th inning. The Fisher Cats scored single runs in the 3rd and 7th innings, scoring 3 runs in the 9th inning but it wasn’t enough. NH finished the game with 4 home runs, including yet another one off the bat of Orelvis Martinez. Adam Kloffenstein made his debut, allowing 4 runs on 3 hits while issuing a walk and 4 strikeouts over 3.1IP.

Vancouver- Naswell Paulino shut down the Dust Devils after allowing a run in the 1st inning off a Gabe Matthews double. Paulino threw 4 shutout innings after the 1st. Thomas Ruwe threw two shutout innings. With the C’s ahead 2-1, Will McAffer surrendered an RBI triple for a blown save. Fortunately for McAffer, Vancouver walked off the Dust Devils with a home run to CF.

Dunedin- postponed

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (24-17)

Won 12 to 11

HR- Logan Warmoth (3) and Gabriel Moreno (1)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 6.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 6K on 64 pitches

W- Adrian Hernandez (3-0, 0.00ERA)

BSV- Derek Holland (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-21)

Loss 5 to 8

HR- Sebastian Espino (7), Spencer Horwitz (4), Orelvis Martinez (12), and Will Robertson (4)

Starter- Hayden Juenger 4.0IP, 4H, 4R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 73 pitches

L- Juenger (0-2, 4.62ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (17-17)

Won 3 to 2

HR- Zach Britton (3,4)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 2K on 61 pitches

W- Wil McAffer (2-1, 5.40ERA)

H- Thomas Ruwe (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (15-22)

Results from May 20th

Won 4 to 0

HR- Chavez Young (1)

Starter- Dahian Santos 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 8K on 57 pitches

W- Santos (3-2, 1.44ERA)

SV- Kelly (2)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Nathan Lukes (0-for-4, R, 2BB, SB), Samad Taylor (2-for-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2BB, K, 2B, SB, CS), Otto Lopez (2-for-4, 2R, RBI, 2BB, K), Logan Warmoth (2-for-5, 2R, 2RBI, HR, K)

NH- Spencer Horwitz (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR), Espino (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, K), Will Robertson (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR)

C’s- Cameron Eden (2-for-4, K), Ruwe (2IP, 2BB, 3K)

Dunedin-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Zach Britton.

The 23-yr-old former 5th-round pick from the 2020 draft was behind the plate and batting 6th for the Vancouver Canadians. Leading off the 2nd inning, Zach doubled to RF and scored off a Miguel Hiraldo single. He hit a home run in the 4th inning. In the 6th, Britton was HBP. His final at-bat came in the 9th inning with the game tied 2-2. Zach Britton hit his 2nd home run of the game, the third home run in two days.

Over the past two weeks, Zach Britton owns a .324BA with 3 doubles, 3 home runs, and just 4RBI. He’s walked 8 times with 15 strikeouts while stealing 3 bases.

In 107 at-bats Britton owns a .224BA with 4HR, 11RBI, 6SB, and .783OPS.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old was back in the lineup, catching and batting 2nd. Moreno went 4-for-5 with a run scored, 3RBI, and a walk. The Blue Jays’ top prospect came a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, hitting two singles, a double, and a home run. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 14-for-34 for a .412BA with 5BB and 6K for a .500OBP. including three doubles and 7RBI. In 26 games, Moreno is batting .347 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .866OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played 3rd and batted 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He went 1-fr-4 with a run scored, 2RBI, and a HR. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .216 batting average, 5 runs scored, a double, 4HR, and 9RBI. In 32 games, O is batting .222 with 12HR, 26RBI, 2SB, and a .859OPS.

