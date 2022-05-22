May 22nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Gabriel Martinez keeps winning a hot bat

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images.

Toronto’s minor league system went 4 and 0.

Buffalo- Postponed

New Hampshire- This one needed extra innings. Trent Palmer looked good in his Double-A debut. Tied 2-2 heading into the 10th inning Luis Santos brought Rafael Lantigua home with a sac fly, 3-2. Unfortunately, the SeaWolves scored a run in the bottom half, 3-3. In the 11th, Tanner Morris scored John Aiello and Will Robertson with a single to RF. Rafael Lantigua cashed in two more with a 2-run double, 7-3.

Vancouver- Another extra-innings game. Down 0-3 heading into the bottom of the 7th, Trevor Schwecke doubled to RF, scoring Cameron Eden. Miguel Hiraldo made it a one-run game with a single to score Addison Barger, 2-3. In the 9th inning, PK Morris made the game 3-3 with a sac fly to bring home Barger. Then in the 10th inning, Davis Schneider singled home Hiraldo with the winning run. Conor Larkin, Jol Concepcion, and Alex Nolan held the Dust Devils hitless over the final 4 innings.

Dunedin- GM1 A 5-run 5th inning handed the D-Jays their 16th win. Gabriel Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk. Adriel Sotolongo scored Adrian Pinto with a pop-out in foul territory. Still in the 5th, Estiven Machado tripled home Chavez Young and Gabriel Martinez. In his 2nd rehab start, Nick Frasso held the Tortugas to a hit over 4 innings. Jimmy Robbins struggled in relief, unable to get out of the 5th. Braden Scott bailed Robbins out, throwing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief for the win. GM2 Both clubs scored a run in the 1st inning. Daytona scored another run in the 2nd inning. In the 3rd inning, Gabriel Martinez and Rainer Nunez hit back-to-back solo home runs, 3-2. Jose Ferrer double home Jommer Hernandez in the 4th inning. Glenn Santiago singled home Nunez in the 5th for the D-Jays’ final run.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (24-17)

Results from May 21st

Won 12 to 11

HR- Logan Warmoth (3) and Gabriel Moreno (1)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 6.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 6K on 64 pitches

W- Adrian Hernandez (3-0, 0.00ERA)

BSV- Derek Holland (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-21)

Won 7 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 6K on 77 pitches

W- Parker Caracci (1-2, 4.30ERA)

BSV- Caracci (1) and Cre Finfrock (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (18-17)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Alejandro Melean 4.0IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 5K on 58 pitches

W- Alex Nolan (1-0, 8.36ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (17-22)

GM1 Won 7 to 2

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (4)

Starter- Nick Frasso 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 55 pitches

W- Braden Scott (1-0, 0.00ERA)

GM2 Won 5 to 2

HR- Gabriel Martinez (6) and Rainer Nunez (10)

Starter Rafael Ohashi 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 0BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 70 pitches

W- Ohashi (1-1, 3.38ERA)

SV- Geison Urbaez (1)

Top Performers

Buffalo-

NH- Jake Elliott (2IP, 2BB, 4K), Tanner Morris (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB), Rafael Lantigua (2-for-6, R, 2RBI, 2B, 2K), Luis De Los Santos (1-for-4, 2RBI, K)

C’s- Jol Concepcion (2IP, 4K), Addison Barger (2-for-4, 2R, 2K, SB)

Dunedin- GM1 Scott (2.1IP, H, 5K), Adrian Pinto (0-for-2, R, 2BB, K), Estiven Machado (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, 3B, CS), Palmegiani (2-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, K). GM2 Urbaez (2IP, BB), Rainer Nunez (2-for-4, 2R, RBI, K, 3B, HR)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Gabriel Martinez of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The 19-yr-old outfielder played both ends of the doubleheader. In game 1, Gabriel played LF and batted 3rd. He hit two singles in three at-bats, scoring a pair of runs, driving in a run, and a walk. In game 2, Martinez was in RF and batting 3rd. He singled in the 1st inning but did not score. He hit a solo home run in the 6th inning and finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and run batted in.

Over the past weeks, Gabriel Martinez has slashed .321/..357/.623 with 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 12 runs scored, and 13RBI. He is now batting .278 with 6HR, 23RBI, and 2SB with a .816OPS in 36 games.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old and the Buffalo Bisons were rained out on Sunday. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 14-for-34 for a .412BA with 5BB and 6K for a .500OBP. including three doubles and 7RBI. In 26 games, Moreno is batting .347 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .866OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played 3rd and batted 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He went 1-for-6 with a run scored and two strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez has a .209 batting average, 6 runs scored, a double, 4HR, and 9RBI. In 32 games, O is batting .220 with 12HR, 26RBI, 2SB, and a .834OPS.

