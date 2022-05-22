Toronto Blue Jays May 22nd: Buffalo Bisons Hot and Cold Pitchers

PEAKS AND VALLEYS, WIN STREAKS AND LOSING STREAKS, HOT AND COLD ARE WHAT MAKE FOLLOWING THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS FUN.

The Buffalo Bisons are currently in 2nd place with a record of 24 and 17. The Herd went 7-3 in their past 10 games, winning their last three games. Buffalo has a +31 run differential. They are currently at home finishing up a series against the Syracuse Mets. Buffalo owns a 14-9 record at home this season.

Hot

RP Adrain Hernandez

The 22-yr-old righty out of Escuinapa de Hidalgo, Mexico is having a great season. Called up to Triple-A on April 19th, Hernandez continues to put up zeros. In the last 30 days, Hernandez has pitched in 9 games, picking up 3 wins and losses. He’s converted 3 saves in 3 opportunities. Over 9.1IP he’s given up one hit and two walks for a 0.32WHIP while holding opponents to a .037BA and striking out 15. He’s yet to allow an earned run but he did allow two unearned runs for the first time on May 15th which so happened to be the same outing that snapped his hitless inning streak at 8IP.

For the season: 3-0, 0.00ERA, 3SV, 1.16FIP, 14.4K/9, 2.70BB/9, and .067BABIP

RP Matt Gage

The veteran lefty has pitched well all season long for Buffalo. He is sharing the closer role with Hernandez. Over the past 30 days, Gage has appeared in 8 games, picking up a win and losses while converting 3 saves in 3 save opportunities. Over 8.1IP, Gage has given up 4 hits and 2 walks for a 0.72WHIP while holding opponents to a .138BA and striking out 9. In 5 appearances this month, Matt has thrown 4 no-hit innings, allowing two hits and a run on May 11th.

For the season: 1-1, 0.69ERA, 5SV, 1.92FIP, 11.08K/9, 2.77BB/9, and .233 BABIP

RP Brandon Eisert

The 24-yr-old was drafted in 2019 in the 18th round. The lefty joined the Buffalo Bisons on April 4th and established himself as a realible bullpen arm. He’s made 6 appearances in the past 30 days, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.04ERA. In 8.2IP, Brandon has given up 6 hits and a walk for a 0.81WHIP while holding opponents to a .200BA and striking out 5. His ERA ballooned to 9.00 in his Triple-A debut after allowing 2 runs over 2 innings. He allowed a run in 4 of his 8 April appearances, finishing the month with a 4.22ERA. In May, Eisert has allowing a run in just one of four outings. Brandon Eisert is showing an ability to pitch more than one inning out in relief.

For the season: 2-0, 3.31ERA, 0SV, 4.38FIP, 9.928K/9, 2.20BB/9, and .256 BABIP

RP/SP Jeremy Beasley

The 26-yr-old is doing it all for Buffalo in May. The former 30th round pick by the Los Angeles Angels made two strats for the Bisons on May 4th and 19th and looked pretty good. Over the past 30 days, Beasley has pitched in 6 games and posted a 1.80ERA. In 15.0IP, Jeremy surrendered 9 hits and 4 walks for a 0.87WHIP while holding opponents to a .173BA with 15 strike outs. The righty could still provide the Blue Jays with some valuable innings if the needs arises.

For the season: 0-0, 1.09ERA, 0SV, 3.10FIP, 10.228K/9, 2.55BB/9, and .185 BABIP

Cold

SP Bowden Francis

The 26-yr-old starter made his MLB debut for the Blue Jays, throwing 0.2 shutout innings with a strike out. He was sent back to Triple-A on May 2nd. He’s not been very effective in 4 May starts with a 1-2 record and 12.60ERA. He owns a 2.60WHIP after allowing 26 hits over 15.0IP with 13 walks. Opponents are batting .377 against the righty while striking out 13. In his last two starts, Francis has allowed 14 runs and lasted just 1.1IP in his last start on May 21st.

For the season: 2-2, 8.31ERA, 7.95FIP, 8.908K/9, 5.34BB/9, and .318BABIP

SP Nick Allgeyer

Not a bad as Bowden Francis but still a little shakey, the lefty starter has looked great. In his first two May starts, the 26-yr-old allowed 4 runs over 6 innings and 5 runs over 4.1 innings. He pitches well in his last start on May 19th, throwing 5.2 shutout innings with a walk and 6 strike outs. Over the past 30 days, Nick Allgeyer has a win and two loses with a 5.04ERA. In 25 innings, Nick’s allowed 25 hits with 27 walks issues for a 1.48WHIP while allowing opponents to bat .255 with 27 strike outs.

For the season: 2-2, 5.54ERA, 5.13FIP, 9.92K/9, 3.92BB/9, and .311 BABIP

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

