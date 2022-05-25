Blue Jays’ Biggio Turning Things Around?

The Toronto Blue Jays are struggling to score runs, Cavan Biggio struggled to start the year, could one help the other?

The Toronto Blue Jays thought they had a solution at third base in 2021. Cavan Biggio did his best, but it became apparent that solution was ill advised. Unfortunately for Biggio, his discomfort in a new position was compounded by neck issues and the addition of Marcus Semien as well as the emergence of Santiago Espinal. Fast forward a year and Biggio would be battling Espinal for his old job back. That did not go well and Biggio likely found himself thankful for Covid. A long IL stint and a demotion later, things could be looking up for the one time core infielder.

The amount of time Biggio was on the Covid list seemed a bit long. Perhaps, it wasn’t but it seemed that way because of how mightily he was struggling before he was infected. Some were wondering if a demotion was in the cards (and the real reason for his IL stint) for him so he could get out of the spotlight of the big leagues and try to regain some confidence and his stroke. In 13 games (28 plate appearances), Biggio’s .043 batting average and -6 wRC+ were the numbers nightmares are made of.

Once he was better and activated, he was in fact sent down to AAA. Since Espinal has been playing like a man on a mission, it only made sense to see if Biggio could in fact turn things around. And, 9 games into his efforts, things seem to be working out well for him. In 26 at bats, he’s sitting on a .269 average, an OBP of .457 for an OPS of .842. Not only is it nice to see that batting average up there, he’s getting on base even better than what we’re used to. He’s collected 9 walks and has even stolen a couple of bases. Sure, the power hasn’t arrived yet. He hasn’t hit a home run, but has 3 doubles. It’s only a matter of time before the dingers start to come.

And, that’s where things start to get interesting – the time. How much time will Biggio get to continue his progress? Firstly, we should point out that he has only had 9 games in Buffalo. The Blue Jays are not likely to get super excited about his current (small) stint, not to the point that they’ll rush him up. If he were a Vladdy or a Bo, it might make sense to hurry him back. But, Biggio hasn’t had enough consistency over the last couple years for management to feel they absolutely need him back in the big leagues.

This might seem a tad silly at the moment, considering many fans are calling for SOMETHING to be done to get the club’s offense going. While it probably doesn’t make sense for Ross Atkins to get on the phone and rush a trade – the type of bat they would be targeting would have to be elite since their lineup is already supposed to be dangerous. The cost/benefit analysis likely does not support trading for a bat. But, perhaps adding a rebounded Biggio makes the lineup that much more dangerous. They could really use the 2019 version of Biggio right about now.

This is not to suggest the rather silly cliche that the best move they can make is from within. I would not suggest that Biggio can have THAT kind of impact on this club. That said, if you consider the really disappointing state of the Blue Jays’ offense right now, they could use a guy with occasional pop who gets on base at a high rate, especially from the left side of the plate.

The complication will come in when Charlie Montoyo needs to fill out his lineup card. With Espinal being one of the few bright spots on this roster, it would be difficult to imagine Biggio bumping him off the keystone position. Biggio is not going back to third base any time soon. So, that leaves the possibility of the DH spot being used to give Bo Bichette days off, where Espinal can play short and so on. That means that Biggio would be coming up to be a bench guy.

This is where things get a little dicey. It really does not make sense for them to bring Biggio up from a rebounding AAA performance only to sit on the bench. What is more likely is that Toronto let’s him continue to progress playing every day and if there is an injury at the big league level, he could see a call at that point.

Regardless, it is great to see Biggio showing signs of his old self, especially at a time when the Blue Jays could actually use a bat like his. Unfortunately for him, the context of the club’s roster right now means that he will not likely get the call to come back to the big nest. Not yet.

