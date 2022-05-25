May 24th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Robberse was Sem-sational for Vancouver

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- An excellent pitching performance from veteran starter Casey Lawrence. The bullpen was also outstanding with 3.1 innings of shutout relief, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out 7 batters. Cullen Large was the man driving offense. Cullen doubled and homered driving in the Herd’s only run. He was also the only Bison with multiple hits.

New Hampshire- Nick Fraze was rocked for 7 runs, allowing two home runs. Sean Mellen allowed two runs in two innings of relief. Gabriel Ponce allowed a hit and a walk, throwing a clean 8th inning. Tanner Morris picked up two hits to push his batting average to .319; unfortunately, he was erased with a CS. Luis De Los Santos hit his 2nd home run in the 8th inning. The Fisher Cats couldn’t take advantage of 8 bases on balls issued by Akron. As a team, NH went 1-for-8 with RISP.

Vancouver- Jimmy Burnette came undone in the 9th, allowing 3 runs on a hit and a pair of walks to blow the save and waste an outstanding start from Sem Robberse. Sem threw 7 shutout innings, surrendering just two hits. Abdiel Mendoza threw a clean 8th. The C’s offense was quiet, scoring two runs on 4 hits. Davis Schneider was the only Vancouver batter to have a multi-hit game.

Dunedin- Matt Svanson allowed 7 hits but didn’t walk a batter over 5 innings. Trenton Wallace allowed one run over 4 innings for a save in the piggyback start. The heart (1-5) of the order went 7-for-18, scoring 4 runs and driving in 5. The D-Jays scored single runs in 4th, 7th, and 8th, scoring 3 runs in the 5th with the big blow coming off the bat to Rainer Nunez. Nunez hit a 2-run single to center, 4-1.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (25-17)

Won 1 to 0

HR- Cullen Large (2)

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.2IP, 3H, 0R, 2BB, 4K on 84 pitches

W- Lawrence (5-1, 2.20ERA)

H- Brandon Eisert (1), Kyle Johnston (2), and Trent Thornton (1)

SV- Matt Gage (6)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-22)

Loss 2 to 9

HR- Luis De Los Santos (2)

Starter- Nick Fraze 4.1IP, 8H, 7R, 0BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 76 pitches

L- Fraze (1-4, 5.30ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (18-18)

Loss 2 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 7.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 4K on 79 pitches

L/BSV- Jimmy Burnette (1-3, 4.50ERA)/2

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (18-22)

Won 6 to 2

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (5)

Starter- Matt Svanson 5.0IP, 7H, 1R, 0BB, 6K on 63 pitches

W- Svanson (2-1, 3.54ERA)

SV- Trenton Wallace (1)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Thornton (1IP, 2K), Johnston (1IP, H, 3K), Large (2-for-3, R, RBI, 2B, HR, K)

NH- Jake Elliott (0.2IP, BB, 2K), Tanner Morris (2-for-4, R, BB, K, CS), Luis De Los Santos (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, K)

C’s- Davis Schneider (2-for-3, R), Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-3, RBI, SB), Mendoza (1IP, H)

Dunedin- Adrian Pinto (1-for-3, 2R, 2B, BB, 2SB), Gabriel Martinez (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB), Rainer Nunez (3-for-4, 2RBI, 2B)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Damiano Palmegiani of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The 22-yr-old infielder played 3rd and batted 5th for the D-Jays. He struck out in the 2nd inning. Gabriel Martinez singled to lead off the 4th, and Rainer Nunez doubled to put runners on 2nd and 3rd for Damiano. The D-Jays 3rd baseman grounded into a double play but he drove in a run, tying the game 1-1. He popped out to end the 5th. Leading off the 8th inning, Damiano hit a home run to left, 6-2.

It was a productive day for a guy who hasn’t been productive recently. Over the past weeks, Palmegiani has slashed .229/.326/.486 with 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 5 runs scored, and 6RBI. He is batting .225 with 5HR and 19RBI with a .767OPS in 36 games.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect batted 2nd and was behind the plate for the Buffalo Bisons. He went hitless in 4 at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 14-for-35 for a .400BA with 4BB and 7K for a .500OBP including three doubles, a home run, and 7RBI. In 27 games, Moreno is batting .333 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .834OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played SS and batted 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He went 1-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .250 batting average, 5 runs scored, a double, 4HR, and 9RBI. In 33 games, O is batting .224 with 12HR, 26RBI, 2SB, and a .846OPS.

