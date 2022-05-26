May 25th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Moreno with three hits. Martinez hits #13

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- Samad Taylor cashed in Gabriel Moreno and Jordan Groshans with a 5th inning triple. He scampered home on a wild pitch to give Buffalo a 3-0 lead. Nick Allgeyer threw five shutout innings but the Clippers jumped over Shaun Anderson in the 6th for 3 runs, chasing him from the game. Anderson retired just two batters, giving up a home run and issuing two walks, 3-3. Buffalo regained the lead in the 7th, scoring two runs. Joe Biagini was unhittable in his 1.1 innings of relief. Adrain Hernandez threw a clean 8th but was touched up in the 9th, allowing a run to score on a Will Benson RBI double. He was able to hold on to the SV. Buffalo is now 8-2 in their last 10 games and has won 5 in a row.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats fell for the 7th time in 10 games. The Akron RubberDucks slammed Luis Quinones in his return from rehab. Quinones retired just a single batter, allowing 6 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks. Marcus Reyes fared a little better, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits over 2.2 innings. Andrew Bash provided NH with some relief, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings. Finally, Mike Ellenbest finished the game, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits over 1.1 innings. The game started with so much promise. Philip Clarke smashed a 2-run home run in the 1st inning but a 6-run 1st and 3-run 2nd by the Ducks extinguished those feelings real quick. The Fisher Cats made the game close with 2 more in the 3rd, 5th, and 8th innings.

Vancouver- The C’s fell below .500 again losing to the Hops again. They are 5-5 over their past 10 games but are just 4.0 games back in the standings. Chad Dallas was chased early, allowing 9 runs in just 1.2 innings. Garrett Farmer was decent with a run on 3 hits over 2.1IP. Alex Nolan threw 2 innings, allowing two runs to cross in his first inning but threw a clean 6th. Will McAffer finished the game with 2 shutout innings. Down 0-12 after 5 innings, the C’s didn’t just rollover. Vancouver scored 2 runs in the 6th, 4 runs in the 7th, and single runs in the 8th and 9th innings to pull to within 5.

Dunedin- Another stinker from a Blue Jays affiliate on Wednesday. The Mets scored 2 runs in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings to take a commanding lead. Much of the damage was done against Justin Kelly who allowed 4 runs on 6 hits over 2.0IP. Wilgenis Alvarado surrendered a solo home run but other than that, he was lights out over 3 innings. The D-Jays scored 6 runs on 9 hits including a pair of home runs but fell two runs short.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (26-17)

Won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Nic Allgeyer 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 0BB, 1K on 58 pitches

W- Joe Biagini (2-1, 4.60ERA)

SV- Adrian Hernandez (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-23)

Loss 8 to 11

HR- Philip Clarke (3), Orelvis Martinez (13), and Zac Cook (6)

Starter- Luis Quinones 0.1IP, 4H, 6R, 2BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 28 pitches

L- Quinones (0-1, 135.00ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (18-19)

Loss 8 to 12

HR- Miguel Hiraldo (2)

Starter- Dallas 1.2IP, 7H, 9R, 2BB, 1K, and 2HRA on 50 pitches

L- Dallas (1-2, 3.33ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (18-23)

Loss 6 to 8

HR-Adrian Pinto (1)

Starter- Michael Dominguez 4.0IP, 5H, 3R, 0BB, 7K, and 2HRA on 60 pitches

L- Dominguez (0-2, 5.24ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Cameron Eden of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 24-yr-old was selected in the 6th round of the 2019 Draft. Eden was given the night off in the field, DH’ing for the C’s and leading off. In his first at-bat, Eden singled and stole 2nd base but was stranded at 3rd. He hit a lead-off double in the 3rd but the C’s could bring him in again.

In the 5th inning with one out, the native of Yuba City, CA., doubled but once again was left stranded. He was hit by a pitch leading off the 7th and finally scored on a bases-loaded walk. In the 8th, leading off another inning, Cameron took a 2-2 pitch to right field for a triple and scored on a sac fly.

He finished the game, 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a HBP, and two runs scored. Think of the damage he could’ve done batting in the middle of the order. Over the past two weeks, Cameron Eden leads the club with 10 hits for a .385 batting average while collecting 4 doubles, a triple, 2RBI, and 4 runs scored.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect batted 2nd and was behind the plate for the Buffalo Bisons. He picked up 3 singles in 5 at-bats, scoring a run. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 14-for-35 for a .400BA with 3BB and 7K for a .462OBP including three doubles, a home run, and 6RBI. In 28 games, Moreno is batting .346 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .851OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played SS and batted 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He went 1-for-5 with a home run, a run scored, 2RBI, and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .238 batting average, 6 runs scored, a double, 5HR, and 11RBI. In 34 games, O is batting .223 with 13HR, 28RBI, 2SB, and a .853OPS.

