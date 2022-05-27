May 26th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Gabriel Martinez goes yard twice

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 for 3.

Buffalo- Rained out.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats drop another one and are now 7 games under .500. Hayden Juenger pitched well, a solo home run being his only blemish. Brady Lail allowed 3 runs over 4.2 innings, also allowing a home run. The RubberDucks held the Fisher Cats to 2 runs on 4 hits. Philip Clarke drove in Rafael Lantigua with NH’s first run in the 6th. Lantigua brought Luis De Los Santos in with a sac fly in the 8th. As a team, the Fisher Cats struck out 10 times, walking just once. Three of the Fisher Cats’ four hits were doubles.

Vancouver- The Hillsboro Hops got the better of Vancouver again. The C’s got a solo home run from Addison Barger in the 4th and a two run double from Riley Tirotta in the 6th. The Hops scored two runs off intriguing pitching prospect Yosver Zulueta, adding two more runs off Conor Larkin. Thomas Ruwe pitched well to finish the game, throwing two no-hit innings with a walk and four strikeouts.

Dunedin- The Mets jumped on Kendry Rojas with two runs on two hits and a walk in the 1st inning. The Met added 4 more runs over the next two innings off Soenni Martinez. Nate Pearson entered the game in the 4th. He allowed a double to the first batter he faced before getting the next three batters out; unfortunately, that double came around to score. Pearson issued a leadoff walk in the 5th but got a pop out and line out before being lifted. The D-Jays scored a run in the 4th and 3 runs in the 6th but were held to just 4 hits and 4 walks while striking out 14 times.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (26-17)

Results from May 25th

Won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Nic Allgeyer 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 0BB, 1K on 58 pitches

W- Joe Biagini (2-1, 4.60ERA)

SV- Adrian Hernandez (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-24)

Loss 2 to 4

HR- Philip Clarke (4),

Starter- Hayden Juenger 3.0IP, 1H, 1R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 33 pitches

L- Lail (1-2, 5.52ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (18-20)

Loss 3 to 4

HR- Addison Barger (7)

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 3.2IP, 2H, 2R, 1BB, 5K on 64 pitches

L- Zulueta (0-1, 1.04ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (18-24)

Loss 4 to 7

HR- Gabriel Martinez (7, 8)

Starter- Kendry Rojas 1.0IP, 2H, 2R, 1BB, 3K on 31 pitches

L- Rojas (2-2, 4.82ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo-

NH- Rafael Lantigua (1-for-3, R, RBI, K)

C’s- Thomas Ruwe (2IP, BB, 4K), Miguel Hiraldo (2-for-4, 2SB), Addison Barger (2-for-3, R, RBI, HR, E)

Dunedin- Jonatan Bernal (4.0IP, 3H, 4K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Gabriel Martinez.

It feels as though I’ve used the spotlight to highlight only Martinez this month. Well, here we go again. The 19-yr-old had himself the first multi-home run game of his professional career. He batted 3rd and manned right field. In the 4th inning with one out and no runners on, Martinez took a 2-0 pitch to left field for a home run. In the 6th inning, Adrian Pinto walks and Roque Salinas singled setting the stage for the scorching hot bat of Gabriel Martinez. The Mets pitcher started him off 3-0. Martinez took the next pitch for a strike. The 5th pitch of the at-bat was smashed to LF for a 3-run home run.

Martinez finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored, a walk, a strikeout, two home runs, and 4RBI. Over the past 15 days, Gabriel is batting .346 with 11 runs scored and 13RBI while clubbing 4 home runs and 5 doubles. He has also walked 4 and struck out 5 times.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect and the Buffalo Bisons were rained out. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 14-for-35 for a .400BA with 3BB and 7K for a .462OBP including three doubles, a home run, and 6RBI. In 28 games, Moreno is batting .346 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .851OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played SS and batted 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He went hitless in four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .209 batting average, 6 runs scored, 5HR, and 11RBI. In 34 games, O is batting .216 with 13HR, 28RBI, 2SB, and a .828OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *