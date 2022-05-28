Blue Jays’ 40-man Roster Lacking Reinforcements

If the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for some offensive help, their 40-man roster is not likely to provide them any

Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



It’s a good thing the Toronto Blue Jays have started to turn their offense around over the last few days. Much to everyone’s surprise, we’ve watched them struggle to score runs, which has led to some to call for a trade or shake up or…well, SOMETHING to happen to improve the fortunes of the club that was expected to challenge for a World Series. What has become obvious is that guys like Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer are not helping out the way management had hoped. But, unfortunately for Toronto, their 40-man roster doesn’t offer much else in the way of help.

When the Blue Jays dealt Randal Grichuk (who is hitting .273 for the Rockies) to the Rockies, they were aiming to land a piece in Tapia that would be a nice compliment to their already potent lineup. The fact that he killed more worms than anyone last year didn’t really matter. His speed and defense presented the real value. The same could be said for Zimmer. But, weeks later, with the rest of the lineup struggling, their value and that of guys like Vinny Capra on a big league roster seems questionable at best.

The recent struggling has led some to call for a trade for the likes of Josh Bell or even Juan Soto in hopes that it would spark a turn around. While, the last couple games have looked positive on that front, the Blue Jays (and their fans) had better hope that it is for real because the 40-man roster does not provide much hope for immediate help.

Obviously, since we’re talking about an offensive turn around, we’ll not be focusing on the pitchers that are on the 40-man roster. Instead, we’ll start with Mr Capra, who was recently send back down to make room for Cavan Biggio, who is having a bit of a turn around himself. We’ve all seen just how much help the Blue Jays thought Capra would have been. The 25 year old saw just 7 plate appearances with the big league club, looking like he would be a ‘just in case’ kind of option for them. Clearly, they did not expect him to be a game changer, or anything close to that for that matter.

Beyond him, Otto Lopez, who some may have started to get excited about last year, has been struggling in AAA to start the season. He has played a total of 23 games, including 5 in Dunedin on rehab assignment. In total, he’s hitting .167/ .290/ .295. The oblique issue he was dealing with is likely at least partly to blame for his output. Because of this, he is in no position to offer any help to the big league club should they need it.

Leo Jimenez is also on the 40-man roster with good reason. He has established himself as one of Toronto’s most intriguing prospects. Currently, he is hitting .235/ .367/ .378 with 2 HR and 3 SB at A+ Vancouver. The 21 year old infielder was put on the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he is not close to being a factor on a major league team, so he really can’t be considered an option.

Since we already kind of know how the Zack Collins song goes, we really only have one more name to discuss and that is the biggest name in the Blue Jays entire minor league system: Gabriel Moreno. There are few possibilities on the 40-man roster from which to draw in the first place, but Moreno certainly would be an intriguing option.

The 22 year old ‘Catcher of the Future’ is putting up some serious numbers in AAA Buffalo. In 107 at bats, he’s hitting .346/ .402/ .449 with 8 doubles, 1 HR and 22 RBI. His bat is very tantalizing and, on some clubs, could be an interesting candidate to be called up to the big leagues. The context of the big league roster is a big reason why he may not be called up for a while. Currently, the Blue Jays have Alejandro Kirk and the merging slugger, Danny Jansen, the latter of whom seems to have finally figured out how to be the hitter we thought he would be.

Unless the Blue Jays work out a mid-season trade involving one of their current big league catchers, Moreno will have to wait and he represents the only viable option to use someone on the 40-man roster. That means any other additions will impact the construction of said roster. As of right now, there are no Vladdys or Bos waiting in AAA to come up and be a huge help. The ‘in house’ options available would provide band-aid solutions at best. It is for that reason that the Blue Jays (and their fans) are hoping that this club can turn things around at the plate. The last couple games have shown signs of that. Let’s hope it lasts.

*Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO